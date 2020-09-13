Mona Kosar Abdi Named Co-Anchor of ABC's World News Now and America This Morning

An American reporter Mona Kosar Abdi who her parents hailed from Somaliland, was named as the new co-anchor of the ABC News programs World News Now and America This Morning.

According to ABC News, Mona Kosar Abdi joins the anchor desk for the network’s overnight programming.

Since March 2020, she’s joined Kenneth Moton at the anchor desk covering the pandemic, the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the economy, Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and the election.

She joined the network in January 2019 as a multi-platform reporter in Washington, D.C., where she reported on a wide range of stories, from President Trump’s administration and developments on Capitol Hill to the 2020 presidential election and escalating crisis between the United States and Iran.

She was also a key member of the ABC News team that provided around-the-clock coverage of the impeachment of Trump for the network’s affiliates.

Mona Kosar Abdi worked with WSET as a reporter and fill-in anchor from January 2014 to December 2016.

ABC News President James Goldston sent the following note to the news division announcing Mona Kosar Abdi has been named co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning. See below for Goldston’s note to staff:

Team:

Before joining ABC News last year, Mona was an anchor and reporter with ABC affiliate WEWS in Cleveland, where she reported on the economic and political issues affecting Northeast Ohio’s most vulnerable communities and the impact of President Trump’s immigration policies in the state.

WNN and ATM are essential sources of news and information for our overnight viewers – WNN is in its 8th season ranked number one and ATM in its 19th. It’s a tremendous achievement, and I’m grateful for the team’s hard work and dedication. I look forward to seeing Mona at the desk with Kenneth and our terrific team each night. Please join me in congratulating Mona on her new role.

James

About Mona Kosar Abdi

Mona Kosar Abdi who her parents hailed from Somaliland, is an American multimedia journalist. She was born in San Diego and spent some of her formative years in Doha and London. Mona graduated from the University of California, San Diego where she earned a BA in International Studies, Political Science, and Communications. She speaks three languages, including Somali and Spanish.

She began her journalism career at KGTV Channel 10, an ABC-affiliated television station based in San Diego. She started as an Assignment Editor and was promoted to an Associate Producer News Writer.

Mona’s stories have been featured on Cnn.com, the Huffington Post and Al Jazeera English.

In January 2014 she moved to Lynchburg, Virginia and joined WSET ABC 13, the ABC television network affiliate for the Roanoke/Lynchburg, Virginia market. She was a reporter.

In January 2017 she moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she was an Anchor/Reporter on ABC affiliate WEWS Channel 5.

Since January 2019 she has been a Correspondent for ABC News based out of Washington DC.

