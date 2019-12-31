For the first time since records began the name Muhammad has broken into the top 10 boys baby names list in the US, according to data released by BabyCenter, a digital parenting media company.

Muhammad had long climbed in BabyCenter’s annual list, and its rounding out of the latest top 10 is due in part to the firm combining its variant spellings.

‘While non-Muslim families have a seemingly limitless range of possible names to choose from, tradition is still very important for Muslim families, including the custom of naming a son after the Prophet,’ BabyCenter said of its list released on December 3.

BabyCenter said that while Social Security data shows Muhammad climbed from 620 in 2000 to 345 in 2018, its rank would be higher if the Government agency also combined its numerous spellings.

Muhammad rose 29 per cent in popularity from 2018 in the private firm’s accounting, bumping Mason off the top 10 as Aaliyah followed suit for girls, displacing another Arabic-origin name, Layla.

Muhammad first broke into the top 100 of US baby names in 2013 and has since been on an unimpeded upwards trend. Sophia, Greek for ‘wisdom,’ meanwhile has staunchly fended off all-comers to maintain its place at the top of the girls list for a solid decade. But on the boys’ side, Jackson was replaced by Liam, the Irish version of William.

Below are the top 10 names for boys and girls as compiled by BabyCenter:

Girls

1 Sophia

2 Olivia

3 Emma

4 Ava

5 Aria

6 Isabella

7 Amelia

8 Mia

9 Riley

10 Aaliyah

Boys

1 Liam

2 Jackson

3 Noah

4 Aiden

5 Grayson

6 Caden

7 Lucas

8 Elijah

9 Oliver

10 Muhammad