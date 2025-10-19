This article, “New Dawn for Ethiopia–Somaliland Relations: Assessing the High-Stakes Addis Ababa Summit,” discusses the recent meeting between the leaders of Ethiopia and Somaliland in Addis Ababa, highlighting its significance and potential impact on regional stability.

Here’s a concise breakdown:

The Meeting: The summit between Somaliland’s President Irro and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was the first formal meeting between the two leaders and signifies a potential strengthening of ties.

Context: The meeting takes place amidst regional geopolitical shifts, including strained relations between Ethiopia and other countries like Egypt, Eritrea, and Djibouti. It also comes after the stalled Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which faced international opposition. Furthermore, global powers are vying for influence in the Horn of Africa.

Strategic Importance: The author argues that Somaliland has been a consistent and reliable partner for Ethiopia, unlike other alliances that have proven short-lived. The author suggests Ethiopia should prioritize its relationship with Somaliland.

Moving Forward: The author emphasizes the need for patience, trust-building, and respect for each other’s interests to achieve a durable and mutually beneficial partnership. He cautions against rushed decisions or external manipulation.

Conclusion: The summit offers a chance to reset Ethiopia-Somaliland relations, potentially leading to a more stable and balanced partnership in the Horn of Africa, if approached wisely.

The complete piece is as follows:

New Dawn for Ethiopia–Somaliland Relations: Assessing the High-Stakes Addis Ababa Summit

By Saeed Mohamed Ahmed

The recent two-day high-level visit by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro to Addis Ababa concluded on a distinctly positive note, according to both the brief communiqué from the President’s office and corresponding statements from Ethiopian officials. Early indications suggest that the visit unfolded in a constructive atmosphere, with discussions covering shared interests in the socio-economic, political, security, and cooperation domains.

Beyond the formal agenda, the cordial tone at the start and the cautiously optimistic conclusion underscored the meeting’s historic and strategic importance. The summit marked several significant firsts and took place amid a turbulent geopolitical climate.

Key Contextual Highlights

1. First Face-to-Face Meeting

This was the first formal, state-level meeting between President Irro and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. It was also the first time President Irro met the Ethiopian leader as the head of state of the Republic of Somaliland, leading a senior government delegation on a formal invitation from Prime Minister Abiy.

2. Regional Geopolitical Flux

The summit occurred at a moment of heightened geopolitical realignment across the Horn of Africa. Ethiopia is grappling with internal political complexities while regional alliances shift rapidly.

Key regional dynamics include:

The gradual thawing of tensions between Ethiopia and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS),

Persistent strains with Egypt over Nile waters,

Frosty ties with Eritrea despite recent cooperation, and

Quiet but palpable friction with Djibouti under President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

In such an environment, the Addis Ababa summit represented a bid to recalibrate and consolidate Ethiopia’s relations with one of its most dependable neighbors—Somaliland.

3. The Fading MoU

The timing of the summit is particularly notable given the effective stagnation—if not demise—of the controversial Somaliland–Ethiopia Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The deal faced sweeping rejection from regional and international actors, including the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), IGAD, the Arab League, the OIC, and key nations such as Turkey, Egypt, Djibouti, and the Federal Government of Somalia (referred to here as Chapter 7 Somalia).

4. Great Power Competition

The meeting unfolded amid intensifying global power rivalries involving the UK, USA, China, Russia, and the EU.

These powers lack a unified approach to the Horn of Africa and the broader Red Sea–Bab-el-Mandeb corridor, regions whose strategic balance could be profoundly shaped by the outcome of Ethiopia–Somaliland cooperation.

Moving Forward: The Case for Strategic Patience

The tangible outcomes of this dialogue will emerge in the coming months. Both nations recognize their mutual strategic dependence and the reality that their cooperation underpins regional stability. However, achieving a durable, mutually beneficial partnership will require calm negotiation, trust-building, and respect for each other’s core national interests.

A successful path forward demands:

Balancing short-term political pressures with long-term strategic vision;

Exercising caution against opportunism and external manipulation; and

Ensuring policy integrity and consistency amid a volatile regional landscape.

Rushed decisions or shallow political maneuvers could jeopardize the delicate progress achieved during this visit.

Lessons for Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed must draw lessons from past missteps—specifically, the cost of allowing transient political figures like those in Chapter 7 Somalia to dictate Ethiopia’s strategic calculus.

During the tenure of former Somali leader Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Ethiopia deprioritized Somaliland to court short-lived alliances. Within months, those relationships collapsed—Farmajo was ousted, and Eritrea abruptly turned against Addis Ababa, aligning with Tigrayan forces.

Somaliland, by contrast, remained Ethiopia’s consistent and reliable partner.

It is therefore imperative that Prime Minister Abiy avoid repeating this error and grant Somaliland the strategic priority it deserves. Any tacit support for actors threatening Somaliland’s internal stability or statehood will inevitably provoke defensive countermeasures.

History shows that those who have underestimated Somaliland’s resilience have often paid the price—politically, diplomatically, and strategically.

Conclusion

The Addis Ababa summit signals a potential reset in Ethiopia–Somaliland relations—anchored in realism, mutual respect, and shared strategic interests.

If both sides navigate this moment with wisdom and patience, it could mark the beginning of a more stable, balanced, and forward-looking partnership in the Horn of Africa.

About the Author

Saeed Mohamed Ahmed is a geopolitics commentator, public policy and leadership expert, and former civil society leader. He is a development practitioner, an entrepreneur based in Hargeisa. He is the former president of Gollis University, Director of Public Relations and Media at the Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission, Senior Protection Manager at the Alight International (formerly known as American Refugee Council) and the Executive Director of SONYO Umbrella. Saeed recently writes on Somaliland’s quest for recognition.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.