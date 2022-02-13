Somaliland Delegation Departs Taiwan After Successful Visit

WorldRemitAds

Somaliland Delegation met with high-level Taiwan officials to strengthen bilateral ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The Somaliland delegation, led by Foreign Minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud, has departed Taiwan after a five-day trip consisting of meetings with high-level officials.

The delegation arrived on Feb. 8 to strengthen bilateral ties. Over the course of a few days, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, and Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung.

At a press conference on Friday, Mohamoud said relations were “at the highest level.” When asked if he feared backlash from Beijing, he said, “We are born free. We will stay free. We will earn our business the way we want. China cannot dictate, no other country can dictate.”

The delegation boarded Emirates flight EK-367, which was scheduled to take off at 7:20 pm, CNA reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that Mohamoud’s visit to Taiwan is his first since he took office as foreign minister in September 2021.

Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamoud (2nd from left), Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland led a delegation to Taiwan a few days ago. They ended their trip and returned home on the evening of the 12th. Photo by Central News Agency reporter Ye Zhen February 12, 2022

