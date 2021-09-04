WorldRemitAds

During a meeting at the presidential palace, Bihi and Redwan hold talks about security and immigration issues at border areas

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi held a discussion with the Ethiopian State Minister of political Affairs Redwan Hussein on ways of strengthening cultural exchanges and enhancing people-to-people relations to the next level.

President Bihi received the vising Ethiopian State Minister on Friday at his residence at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.

During the meeting, the two sides further exchanged views about security and immigration issues at border areas.

Ambassador Redwan Hussein arrived in Somaliland on Thursday for a two-day official visit. The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland, Liban Yusuf, and diplomats warmly welcomed him upon his arrival at Egal International Airport.

According to sum-up statements the Somaliland presidency’s press office and the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry posted, security and cross-border immigration were at the head of the agenda discussed during the meeting with president Bihi and with the appropriate Somaliland authorities prior to the meeting.

The Presidency statement added that the completion and timely implementation of protocols and MOUs the two governments reached in 2020 and earlier were also raised at the meeting.

Ambassador Redwan, the statement added, had underlined the critical importance the use of Berbera port held for the Ethiopian not only at this juncture of time alone but as a most suitable, geo-strategically placed trade hub for the land-locked nation.

Somaliland and Ethiopia’s long-standing relations rested on mutually shared concerns that included a serious engagement and optimization of economic, security, education, health, agriculture, immigration, cross-border trade, and people-to-people relations.

Ethiopian State Minister paid a visit to the Red Sea port of Berbera which has, since the partnership with DP World, become a serious game-changer in the region's socio-economy.

At the President’s reception of Ambassador Redwan, present were on the Somaliland side, the (now former) Deputy Minister (and Acting Minister) for Foreign Affairs, Liban Osman, and Mohamed Ahmed Mohamoud ‘Barawani’ – a senior advisor at the foreign ministry.

Accompanying Minister Redwan was the Ethiopian Head of Mission to Somaliland, Ambassador Saeed Mohamed Jibril.

The Ethiopian State Minister’s visit comes at a time that Ethiopia is not only economically hampered by the conflict with the Tigray Defense Forces but was also greatly troubled by possible immigration issues and the conflux of refugees and IDPs.

The State Minister’s visit to Somaliland not so accidentally coincides with another State Minister’s working visit to Djibouti.

A delegation led by the FDRE State Minister for Peace arrived in Djibouti, Saturday, for the 27th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Border Administrators Meeting.

