Somaliland President Announces His Biggest Cabinet Reshuffle

President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi has dismissed key ministers of his government in the biggest cabinet reshuffle since he drew up his first cabinet in late 2017.

Ministers that have lost their responsibilities include Jama Haji Mohamoud of Energy and Minerals, Mohamed Muse Derie of Water, Yussuf Mire Mohamed ‘Boss’ of Youth and Sports, Sheikh Khalil Abdullahi Ahmed of Endowments and Religious Affairs,  and Ahmed Mumin Seed of Agriculture.

Ali Ibrahim Jama ‘Baghdadi’, President of the Somaliland Central Bank, and Farhan Adan Haibeh, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission also lost their positions.

The Somaliland Head of Mission in Ethiopia, Yussuf Mohamed Guleid, is replaced.

Hassan Mohamed Ali, formerly the Minister of Planning, changes places with Omar Ali Abdullahi Bade of Health Development.

Minister Abdullahi Abokor, formerly of Transport & Roads, moves to Public Works and Housing.

Abdirizak Ibrahim Mohamed Atash, formerly Chief of Hass Petroleum Somaliland, becomes the new Minister for Transport and Roads.

Ali Abdullahi Dahir, who formerly served as Head of the Somaliland Technology Commission and later as Director-General will take over the Presidency of the Central Bank.

Sheikh Abdirizak Albani becomes the new Endowments and Religious Affairs Minister.

Essa Kayd Mohamoud assumes the Foreign Affairs portfolio and Ambassador Bashe Awil, formerly the head of the Somaliland Mission in Kenya after Ethiopia, will serve as the new Vice Minister at Foreign. The former Deputy Foreign Minister, Liban Osman Youssuf moves over to Health Development in the same capacity.

Several other deputy ministers are affected – some removed, some transferred.

Topmost positions in key ministries such as Finance, Interior, Information, Livestock, and Education had not been affected.

This latest cabinet reshuffle comes at a time only 15 months remain of the current term of the President.

Observers and political analysts have been prophesying the changes. How they are made and who assumed what, especially, the newcomers might, however, take them and the more informed among the public by surprise as most of the named are relatively unknown in Somaliland political arenas.

It is widely believed that this latest composition of President Bihi’s government will be the one that will be used to campaign for another bid at the Presidency once the present term draws to an end in late 2022.

TirMagacaXilka
1.Ciise Kayd Maxamuud RaagsaaleWasiirka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Dibedda iyo Iskaashiga Caalamiga ah
2.Xasan Maxamed Cali GaafaadhiWasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Caafimaadka
3.Maxamed Xaaji Cismaan JaamacWasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Beeraha
4.Cabdirisaaq Ibraahim Maxamed AtaashWasiirka Wasaaradda Gaadiidka iyo Horumarinta Jidadka
5.Cali Xasan Maxamed JaamacWasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Biyaha
6.Cabdillaahi Faarax Cabdi MuuseWasiirka Wasaaradda Macdanta iyo Tamarta
7.Sh. Cabdirisaaq Xuseen Cali AlbaaniWasiirka Wasaaradda Diinta iyo Awqaafta
8.Cabdirashiid Xaaji Ducaale QambiWasiirka Wasaaradda Dhallinyarada iyo Ciyaaraha
9.Cumar Cali Cabdillaahi BadeWasiirka Wasaaradda Qorshaynta iyo Horumarinta Qaranka
10.Cabdillaahi Abokor Cismaan Aw YuusufWasiirka Wasaaradda Hawlaha Guud, Dhulka & Guriyeynta
11.Cabdillaahi Cabdiraxmaan Aare CismaanWasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Maal-gashiga iyo Wershadaha
12.Baashe Cawil Cumar CabdiWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Dibedda iyo Iskaashiga Caalamiga ah
13.Liibaan Yuusuf Cismaan XuseenWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Caafimaadka
14.Rooda Jaamac Cilmi CabdulleWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Maaliyadda
15.Cabdiraxmaan Cali Cabdi CaliWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Warfaafinta, Wacyi-gelinta iyo Dhaqanka
16.Muuse Ibraahim Yuusuf SalafWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Ganacsiga iyo Dalxiiska
17.Cabdillaahi Xuseen Maxamed CilmiWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Gudaha ee Arrimaha Amniga
18.Cabdinaasir Caydiid Maxamed FaaraxWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Gudaha ee Arrimaha Gobollada iyo Dawladaha Hoose
19.Mahdi Cabdillaahi Cismaan MaxamedWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Caddaaladda
20.Siciid Axmed Jibriil BahalWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Biyaha
21.Cabdixakiim Siciid Muuse CabdiWasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Waxbarashada iyo Sayniska
22.Axmed Xasan Nuur (Axmed Taajir)Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Qorshaynta iyo Horumarinta Qaranka
23.Maxamed Axmed Maxamuud CawadWakiilka Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland ee Dalka Itoobiya
24.Cali Cabdillaahi Daahir XirsiGuddoomiyaha Baanka Dhexe
25.Khaalid Jaamac Axmed Ducaale

Guddoomiyaha Hay’adda Shaqaalaha Dawladda

