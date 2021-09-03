Somaliland President Announces His Biggest Cabinet Reshuffle

President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi has dismissed key ministers of his government in the biggest cabinet reshuffle since he drew up his first cabinet in late 2017.

Ministers that have lost their responsibilities include Jama Haji Mohamoud of Energy and Minerals, Mohamed Muse Derie of Water, Yussuf Mire Mohamed ‘Boss’ of Youth and Sports, Sheikh Khalil Abdullahi Ahmed of Endowments and Religious Affairs, and Ahmed Mumin Seed of Agriculture.

Ali Ibrahim Jama ‘Baghdadi’, President of the Somaliland Central Bank, and Farhan Adan Haibeh, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission also lost their positions.

The Somaliland Head of Mission in Ethiopia, Yussuf Mohamed Guleid, is replaced.

Hassan Mohamed Ali, formerly the Minister of Planning, changes places with Omar Ali Abdullahi Bade of Health Development.

Minister Abdullahi Abokor, formerly of Transport & Roads, moves to Public Works and Housing.

Abdirizak Ibrahim Mohamed Atash, formerly Chief of Hass Petroleum Somaliland, becomes the new Minister for Transport and Roads.

Ali Abdullahi Dahir, who formerly served as Head of the Somaliland Technology Commission and later as Director-General will take over the Presidency of the Central Bank.

Sheikh Abdirizak Albani becomes the new Endowments and Religious Affairs Minister.

Essa Kayd Mohamoud assumes the Foreign Affairs portfolio and Ambassador Bashe Awil, formerly the head of the Somaliland Mission in Kenya after Ethiopia, will serve as the new Vice Minister at Foreign. The former Deputy Foreign Minister, Liban Osman Youssuf moves over to Health Development in the same capacity.

Several other deputy ministers are affected – some removed, some transferred.

Topmost positions in key ministries such as Finance, Interior, Information, Livestock, and Education had not been affected.

This latest cabinet reshuffle comes at a time only 15 months remain of the current term of the President.

Observers and political analysts have been prophesying the changes. How they are made and who assumed what, especially, the newcomers might, however, take them and the more informed among the public by surprise as most of the named are relatively unknown in Somaliland political arenas.

It is widely believed that this latest composition of President Bihi’s government will be the one that will be used to campaign for another bid at the Presidency once the present term draws to an end in late 2022.

Tir Magaca Xilka 1. Ciise Kayd Maxamuud Raagsaale Wasiirka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Dibedda iyo Iskaashiga Caalamiga ah 2. Xasan Maxamed Cali Gaafaadhi Wasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Caafimaadka 3. Maxamed Xaaji Cismaan Jaamac Wasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Beeraha 4. Cabdirisaaq Ibraahim Maxamed Ataash Wasiirka Wasaaradda Gaadiidka iyo Horumarinta Jidadka 5. Cali Xasan Maxamed Jaamac Wasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Biyaha 6. Cabdillaahi Faarax Cabdi Muuse Wasiirka Wasaaradda Macdanta iyo Tamarta 7. Sh. Cabdirisaaq Xuseen Cali Albaani Wasiirka Wasaaradda Diinta iyo Awqaafta 8. Cabdirashiid Xaaji Ducaale Qambi Wasiirka Wasaaradda Dhallinyarada iyo Ciyaaraha 9. Cumar Cali Cabdillaahi Bade Wasiirka Wasaaradda Qorshaynta iyo Horumarinta Qaranka 10. Cabdillaahi Abokor Cismaan Aw Yuusuf Wasiirka Wasaaradda Hawlaha Guud, Dhulka & Guriyeynta 11. Cabdillaahi Cabdiraxmaan Aare Cismaan Wasiirka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Maal-gashiga iyo Wershadaha 12. Baashe Cawil Cumar Cabdi Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Dibedda iyo Iskaashiga Caalamiga ah 13. Liibaan Yuusuf Cismaan Xuseen Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Caafimaadka 14. Rooda Jaamac Cilmi Cabdulle Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Maaliyadda 15. Cabdiraxmaan Cali Cabdi Cali Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Warfaafinta, Wacyi-gelinta iyo Dhaqanka 16. Muuse Ibraahim Yuusuf Salaf Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Ganacsiga iyo Dalxiiska 17. Cabdillaahi Xuseen Maxamed Cilmi Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Gudaha ee Arrimaha Amniga 18. Cabdinaasir Caydiid Maxamed Faarax Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Arrimaha Gudaha ee Arrimaha Gobollada iyo Dawladaha Hoose 19. Mahdi Cabdillaahi Cismaan Maxamed Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Caddaaladda 20. Siciid Axmed Jibriil Bahal Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Horumarinta Biyaha 21. Cabdixakiim Siciid Muuse Cabdi Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Waxbarashada iyo Sayniska 22. Axmed Xasan Nuur (Axmed Taajir) Wasiir Ku-xigeenka Wasaaradda Qorshaynta iyo Horumarinta Qaranka 23. Maxamed Axmed Maxamuud Cawad Wakiilka Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland ee Dalka Itoobiya 24. Cali Cabdillaahi Daahir Xirsi Guddoomiyaha Baanka Dhexe 25. Khaalid Jaamac Axmed Ducaale Guddoomiyaha Hay’adda Shaqaalaha Dawladda

