Somaliland’s Leadership Crisis: Irro’s Appeasement Undermines Progress

When H.E Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro assumed the presidency in December 2024, Somalilanders hoped for a clean break from the politics of favoritism and inertia. His landslide victory under the Waddani party was seen as a mandate for reform, unity, and national renewal. But nearly a year into his term, a troubling pattern has emerged: a presidency increasingly defined by appeasement politics—where satisfying individuals and clans takes precedence over serving the nation.

Patronage over Policy

From the outset, Irro’s appointments have raised concerns. Key ministerial and advisory roles have gone not to reformers or technocrats, but to loyalists, political allies, and clan representatives. While clan balancing is an undeniable reality in Somaliland’s political culture, Irro’s administration has leaned heavily into this practice, often at the expense of competence and national cohesion.

What’s more alarming is the emerging trend that every time a particular clan expresses dissatisfaction or threatens political unrest, the response from the presidency is swift—another seat at the table, another symbolic appointment. This reactive appeasement may buy temporary calm, but it erodes the credibility of institutions and entrenches a culture where grievance is rewarded over merit.

A ruling body without effective reforms

Beyond political appointments, the Irro administration has failed to deliver any meaningful or progressive development. Despite campaign promises of reform and renewal, there have been no major infrastructure projects, no new economic initiatives, and no visible improvements in public services. Roads remain in disrepair, schools are underfunded, and hospitals lack basic equipment.

The much-needed national development strategy remains absent. Promised reforms in public finance, decentralization, and judicial independence have stalled. Ministries remain underperforming, and the civil service is demoralized by nepotism and a lack of direction. For a government that came to power on the promise of change, the lack of tangible progress is both disappointing and dangerous.

Delayed Appointments, Delayed Governance

Even the formation of the government itself has been sluggish. While President Irro announced the members of his cabinet shortly after his inauguration, only a portion of those appointments were accepted by the public. The delay in releasing the full government left key posts in limbo, stalling decision-making and disrupting service delivery. For a country facing urgent economic and security challenges, this lack of urgency sent the wrong message: that political maneuvering takes precedence over national governance.

The KAAH Controversy: A Blow to Political Credibility

In a move unprecedented in Somaliland’s history, President Irro appointed members of the opposition party KAAH to ministerial positions within his government. While some viewed this as an attempt at political inclusivity, others saw it as a dangerous erosion of democratic integrity.

Opposition parties exist to hold the government accountable, challenge its policies, and provide alternative leadership. By absorbing KAAH into his administration, Irro has effectively neutralized a key political counterweight—blurring the lines between governance and opposition. This decision damages the credibility of both the ruling government and KAAH itself, raising serious concerns about political independence and the integrity of Somaliland’s multi-party system.

Critics argue that this move was not about unity, but about control and a strategic effort to weaken dissent and consolidate power. If opposition parties can be co-opted into government, what remains of Somaliland’s democratic checks and balances?

Traditional Advice, Modern Consequences

Another growing concern is the administration’s increasing reliance on informal advice from elders and political veterans, rather than institutional experts or policy professionals. While the traditional leaders have historically played a stabilizing role in Somaliland’s peacebuilding journey, their influence in day-to-day governance has become disproportionate.

President Irro has frequently consulted elders and former politicians on matters ranging from cabinet formation to foreign policy positioning. This has blurred the lines between traditional authority and executive decision-making, undermining the role of formal institutions and weakening the government’s ability to act decisively. In a modern state, policy should be shaped by data, expertise, and national interest—not by appeasing unelected influencers with competing agendas.

The Ethiopia MoU: A Case Study in Avoidance

The controversial Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia, signed by Irro’s predecessor Muse Bihi offered a chance for the new administration to demonstrate leadership. Instead, Irro has avoided public scrutiny of the deal, offering vague reassurances while sidestepping parliamentary debate and public consultation.

Rather than assert Somaliland’s sovereignty through transparent renegotiation, the president appears more concerned with not upsetting key figures within his coalition. This reluctance to confront hard truths has weakened Somaliland’s diplomatic posture and deepened public skepticism.

Leadership Requires Discomfort

True leadership is not about keeping everyone happy, it’s about making difficult decisions in the national interest. It means confronting entrenched interests, challenging mediocrity, and risking political capital to deliver real change. So far, President Irro has shown little appetite for such discomfort.

His administration’s tendency to prioritize short-term appeasement over long-term strategy risks squandering a historic opportunity. Somaliland cannot afford a presidency defined by caution, compromise, and missed chances.

The Road Ahead

There is still time for course correction. President Irro must pivot from personal politics to national purpose. That means:

Ending the cycle of clan appeasement and building a government based on merit, not grievance.

and building a government based on merit, not grievance. Launching a national reconciliation process to address grievances in Sool, Awdal, and other marginalized regions.

to address grievances in Sool, Awdal, and other marginalized regions. Developing a comprehensive economic strategy focused on job creation, infrastructure, and investment.

focused on job creation, infrastructure, and investment. Renegotiating the Ethiopia MoU transparently, with parliamentary oversight and public input.

transparently, with parliamentary oversight and public input. Building a professional foreign policy apparatus capable of advancing Somaliland’s interests on the global stage.

capable of advancing Somaliland’s interests on the global stage. Filling all government posts promptly and strategically , ensuring ministries are led by capable professionals—not political placeholders.

, ensuring ministries are led by capable professionals—not political placeholders. Rebalancing the role of traditional elders , ensuring their wisdom supports—not supplants—modern governance.

, ensuring their wisdom supports—not supplants—modern governance. Restoring the integrity of Somaliland’s opposition parties, ensuring they remain independent watchdogs rather than extensions of the ruling government.

Conclusion

Somaliland’s democratic resilience is real. But democracy without delivery breeds disillusionment. President Irro still has time to lead with vision and courage. But that window is closing. The people of Somaliland voted for change. It’s time their president delivered it not to a few, but to all.

Mr. Harir Yasin—Freelance Journalist and Writer

