A meeting to launch the voter awareness campaign has been convened and organized by the Netherlands Multiparty Institute for Democracy (NMID), and attended by various civil society organizations led by the Somaliland Association of Non-Governmental Organizations of SONSAF under chair Anwar Abdirahman Warsame.

The Chairman of the National Electoral Commission underscored at the meeting the imperative importance of civil organizations to take their role in educating the members of the public on the exercising of their political rights and understanding well the procedures of casting ballots and associated electoral processes incumbent upon them.

The country is expected to go to polls on the 13th of November 2024 in a twin election for both the residency and official political parties as per the constitution.

NEC commissioner Bidaan explained the requirements of civil organizations and how they are accountable as a commission to see to it that the education campaigns are done well and appropriate information is imparted to the populaces duly.

While instructing them to be as independent as possible, he cautioned them against partisanship, noting that educating the members of the public was of paramount importance.

Of note was the fact that the community organizations were urged to be timely and precise in disseminating the information and educating the populaces as per cue.

On their part, some of the civil society organizations in attendance pledged to be prompt and steadfast in the duties bestowed upon them and convey the messages to the masses appropriately.