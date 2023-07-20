Somaliland President Receives Top UN Envoy For Somalia

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday received the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, Mrs. Catriona Laing, at the Presidency.

They held a meeting that focused on the cooperation system between the Republic of Somaliland and the United Nations on ways and means to, accelerate, bolster, and strengthen the projects of the United Nations in Somaliland.

Discussions between the Republic of Somaliland and Somalia also featured in their discussions.

They similarly discussed the general situation related to the conflict in Las Anod to reach a peaceful solution.

In general, the meeting ended with a full consensus and understanding that both sides work closely together.

The President was flanked at the meeting by the Ministers of Interior, Planning and National Development, Finance, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Special Envoy for the Somaliland-Somalia Dialogue; while the delegation was accompanied by the head of the office the United Nations in Hargeisa and other officials.