Somaliland army and the allied Puntland Administration of Somalia security forces, terrorists, and anti-peace groups in Las Anod in Somaliland’s Sool region on Saturday exchanged artillery fire.

It came after artillery shells landed on Somaliland’s army base outside of Las Anod early in the morning. Somaliland National Army responded with mortar shells targeting the militia’s stronghold in the town.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties as a result of the shelling. But the Somaliland Ministry of Defense has condemned the attack in the below press release earlier today.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hargeisa- 24 June 2023

The Ministry of Defense of Somaliland strongly condemns the unprovoked and vicious attacks launched by the allied Puntland Administration of Somalia security forces, terrorists, and anti-peace groups in Las Anod against Somaliland’s National Army stationed in the Sool region.

This unjustified aggression not only jeopardizes Somaliland’s security and territorial integrity but also undermines regional efforts to establish long-term peace and stability. Earlier this morning, our brave national army, stationed in the Sool region with the noble mission of restoring peace as well as protecting Somaliland’s territories, faced attacks by the allied Puntland Administration of Somalia security forces, terrorists, and anti-peace groups.

The Puntland Administration of Somalia is undoubtedly exploiting the unrest in Las Anod to divert attention away from its internal political turmoil. At the same time, terrorists and anti-peace groups are being used as disruptors to undermine Somaliland’s hard-won peace.

The Ministry of Defense of Somaliland, driven by an unwavering commitment to protecting its country and its people, has been necessitated to respond to the attacks with the mission of protecting the lives of our brave armed forces personnel as well as safeguarding the integrity of our borders. Our citizens’ safety and security remain our top priority. Therefore, we will take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

We urge the international community to take immediate action in response to the Puntland Administration of Somalia and its proxies’ hostile actions. It is critical that the International Community condemns these unjustified aggressions against The Republic of Somaliland and supports our cause of regional peace and stability. We seek the International Community’s solidarity and cooperation in resolving this matter swiftly and peacefully, ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

The Ministry of Defense of Somaliland expresses heartfelt gratitude to our brave national army for courageously protecting our positions against the aggressors. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in defending Somaliland’s territorial integrity deserve the highest recognition and respect.

Somaliland remains steadfast in its pursuit of long-term peace and prosperity for its people, and such cowardly acts of aggression will not deter us.

Ministry of Defense

The Republic of Somaliland.