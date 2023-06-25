South Sudan’s PUF Chairman Call For The Recognition Of Somaliland

The Chairman of the People’s United Forum (PUF) Dr. Gai Chol Paul has made a passionate call for the African Union (AU) to recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

Dr. Paul argues that Somaliland has met all the necessary criteria for statehood, including a stable government, a functioning economy, and a peaceful society. He also notes that Somaliland has been operating as a de facto independent state for over 30 years, with no interference from the international community.

PUF is the sociopolitical organization empowering South Sudanese to raise their voices in matters concerning the social, economic, and political affairs of South Sudan.

Here is the full text from the Dr. Pual

“We, the leaders of the People’s United Forum (PUF), call for the recognition of Somaliland. We believe that the African Union (AU) should begin a dialogue between the Somalia and Somaliland governments to officially recognize Somaliland. In recent years, the African Union has shown an increased commitment to resolving conflicts and promoting regional cohesion. This commitment has been demonstrated through the promotion of dialogue between governments and increased recognition of nations and their sovereignty.

In this spirit, we call on the African Union to open dialogue between the governments of Somalia and Somaliland in order to promote stability and peace in the region. Additionally, we call on the African Union to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation and to grant it the same rights and recognition as other African nations.

Somaliland has made great strides in its quest for independence and stability since its declaration of independence in 1991. The nation has held elections, established institutions, and has seen a great increase in economic growth and development in recent years. The people of Somaliland deserve to have their nation recognized by the African Union and given the same rights and recognition as other African nations.

We believe that recognizing Somaliland will not only provide a stable framework for the entire region but will also enhance the reputation of the African Union as an organization dedicated to promoting peace and development. We, therefore, call on the African Union to open dialogue between the governments of Somalia and Somaliland and recognize Somaliland as an independent nation.”

About the People’s United Forum

The People’s United Forum (PUF) is a democratic organization guided by the principles of inclusivity, stewardship, liberty, transparency, and accountability.

Who We Are

PUF is a political organization empowering South Sudanese to raise their voices in matters concerning the social, economic, and political affairs of South Sudan. We are a Democratic party guided by the principles of inclusivity, stewardship, liberty, transparency, and accountability.

Our aims of forming PUF are

1) To empower South Sudanese to claim their democratic rights.

2) Transform South Sudan from a war-ravaged country to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous country in Africa.

3) Build an inclusive and sustainable economy.

4) Establish the rule of law and promote the doctrine of separation of powers.

5) Strengthen the capacities of public and private institutions to eliminate corruption in South Sudan.

PUF believes we can positively change South Sudan from a war-ravaged country to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous country if we address the underlying factors that undermine the security, economy, and governance in South Sudan.

Political Ideology

The People’s United Forum’s (PUF) political ideology is democracy. We believe that all people have the rights and freedom required to fully participate in political processes, including the right to vote, freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom of the press, and the right to run for political office.

PUF Vision

PUF envisions a corruption-free, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous South Sudan.

PUF Mission

The mission of PUF is to transform South Sudan from a war-ravaged country to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous country.

PUF’s core values include stewardship, inclusivity, liberty, transparency, and accountability