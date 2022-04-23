At a press conference on Friday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Mwai Kibaki, the former Head of State had died and said that Kenya will observe a period of national mourning until he is buried.

Somaliland President and other regional leaders on Friday joined Kenyans in mourning former president Mwai Kibaki, following the announcement of his death.

Kibaki died at the age of 90.

Condolence messages streamed in from leaders in Kenya and beyond, with most of them praising Kibaki for his leadership of the country.

Somaliland

Somaliland President Muse Bihi also sent his message of condolence to Kenya, saying he is “deeply saddened” by Kibaki’s death. “The people of Somaliland join Kenyans in mourning Kibaki,” he added.

The Somaliland Representative Office in Kenya also sent a condolence message to Kenyans and Kibaki’s family.

“We honor his legacy and mourn with his family, friends, and the people of Kenya,” the Somaliland mission in Kenya said.

Deeply saddened by the death of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, the former President of the Republic of Kenya. My heartfelt condolences go to the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya, and the family and friends of late President Emilio Mwai Kibaki. pic.twitter.com/bnUIK4PzVM — Muse Bihi Abdi (@musebiihi) April 22, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation extends its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kenya by the tragic loss of Mwai Kibaki, Kenya’s former President. Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/Lgd1eI7WPr — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) April 22, 2022

The Republic of Somaliland mission in Kenya expresses its sincere condolences to the government and the people of Kenya on the loss of former president H.E Hon. Emilio Mwai Kibaki. We honor his legacy and mourn with his family, friends and the people of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/CD4ZAei4yv — Somaliland in Kenya (@SomalilandinKe) April 22, 2022

Kenya

Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja leader, paid tribute to Kibaki, saying he was instrumental in Kenya’s economic progress.

He was keen on looking at the financial aspects of government both as a finance minister and president, he added.

“Even as President, Mwai Kibaki never stopped being finance minister. His eyes were always on the National Treasury and his mind permanently on revenue and expenditure. Figures had to add up and projects had to be initiated only when he was convinced he would be able to finance them,” Mr. Odinga said.

Mr. Odinga served as Prime Minister in the Kibaki regime from 2008 to 2013.

East Africa

On his official Twitter page, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said he received “sad news” of Kibaki’s passing and on behalf of Ugandans, he was sending condolences for the loss of “a Great Statesman”.

He praised Kibaki for the role he played in Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, peace, development, and security.

“Mzee Mwai Kibaki was a transformational leader and a true Pan-Africanist,” Museveni said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said she was “deeply saddened” by Kibaki’s death.

“Africa has lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant. My condolences to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, the bereaved family and all,” she said.

Burundi’s Head of State Evariste Ndayishimiye said, “It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I learned of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya. My deepest condolences to his family, to my brother Uhuru Kenyatta and to all the people of Kenya. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The East African Community secretariat also sent a condolence message to Kenya saying, “East Africa Community (EAC) Secretariat conveys deepest sympathy to the family, Government and people of the Republic of Kenya following the demise of His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya today on April 22, 2022.”