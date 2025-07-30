Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Republic of Somaliland has defended its maritime deal with Taiwan, signed earlier this week in Taipei, after China denounced the pact as a violation of its sovereignty.

The deal, aimed at bolstering maritime security and resource management between the two self-governing territories, has intensified geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

China, which views Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory under the “One China” policy, issued a sharp rebuke through its embassy in Somalia.

“The so-called agreement flagrantly violates the One-China Principle and infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a Chinese embassy spokesperson stated. “We firmly oppose any official exchanges between Somaliland and Taiwan and urge Somaliland to cease these provocative actions immediately.”

Beijing invoked the 1971 UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of China, and reiterated that Somaliland remains part of Somalia, despite its self-declared independence since 1991.

“Any engagement with Taiwan undermines regional stability and will have serious consequences,” the spokesperson warned.

Somaliland Rejects Criticism, Defends Sovereignty

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, dismissed Beijing’s concerns, insisting the agreement strictly pertains to maritime cooperation.

“This is a continuation of our ongoing partnership with Taiwan, focusing on maritime security, capacity building, and economic development,” Adan told reporters. “Our priority is safeguarding our waters and resources—this is not a political statement against any nation.”

Adan emphasized Somaliland’s right to engage with international partners to protect its strategic interests, particularly in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping route. “Our marine resources are vital for our survival and prosperity,” he said. “If we cannot secure our waters, we cannot harness their potential.”

Despite lacking formal international recognition, Somaliland has pursued pragmatic foreign relations, including a historical port deal with Ethiopia earlier last year—another move that drew objections from Somalia’s federal government.

Analyst: Deal Strengthens Somaliland’s Maritime Capabilities

Abdillahi Mohamed Bile, a maritime security expert at the University of Hargeisa, said the agreement could significantly enhance Somaliland’s naval and coast guard capacities. “Taiwan has advanced maritime expertise that could help Somaliland modernize its security operations and better patrol its waters.”

Bile explained. “This could also lead to joint research initiatives to map undersea resources, including potential oil and mineral reserves.”

The deal deepens Taiwan’s engagement with Somaliland, one of the few entities that maintain official ties with Taipei. Analysts suggest China’s strong reaction reflects broader concerns about Taiwan’s diplomatic inroads and Somaliland’s growing assertiveness in regional affairs.

With tensions escalating, the agreement underscores the geopolitical complexities surrounding unrecognized states and the strategic competition between China and Taiwan in Africa.

As Somaliland continues to navigate international diplomacy, this pact may prove a litmus test for its foreign policy ambitions.