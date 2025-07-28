In a stark display of diplomatic firmness, China has publicly issued strong warnings to Somaliland regarding its recent engagement with Taiwan, emphasizing that such activities are a violation of the One-China principle and a challenge to China’s territorial claims.

The Chinese Embassy in Somalia released a sharply worded statement, urging Somaliland authorities to “have the basic sense about the reality and refrain from running against the (historical trend) so as to free itself from self-inflicted consequences.” The statement underscores Beijing’s firm stance that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and dismisses any diplomatic interactions between Somaliland and Taiwan as illegitimate.

This warning came in response to the visit by Somaliland’s head of external affairs to Taiwan, during which the two sides signed a “Coast Guard Cooperation Deal.” Asked about this development, the embassy spokesperson declared:

“The Somaliland regional authority’s action has blatantly violated the one-China principle and harmed China’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The Chinese side is resolutely opposed to this action. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is never a country, not in the past, and never in the future. It is self-deceiving that the Taiwan authority colludes with the Somaliland regional authority to seek political gains, which will not stop the inevitable reunification of China.”

The spokesperson emphasized the historic and legal basis of China’s claims, noting that 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of key events such as the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the recovery of Taiwan. Citing international documents like the 1943 Cairo Declaration, the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation, and United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 (1971), the statement reinforced the position that Taiwan is legally recognized as part of China:

“Such documents with international legal effect… affirmed Taiwan’s status as China’s inalienable territory from a legal perspective. UNGA Resolution 2758… resolved the issue of representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the UN, and precluded any possibility of creating ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan.’”

The statement further stressed that Somaliland remains part of Somalia: “The Chinese side firmly opposes Somaliland and the Taiwan authority hosting each other’s institution or having any form of official interaction under any name or pretext.”

Response from Somaliland Activist

A Somaliland social media activist responded firmly to China’s threats, highlighting the democratic governance and sovereignty of both Taiwan and Somaliland:

“Taiwan and the Republic of Somaliland are two democratic, self-governing states led by publicly elected officials who represent the will of their people. As sovereign entities, they have every right to deepen bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared values.”

The activist challenged China’s narrative on territorial claims:

“It is an undeniable fact that Taiwan is not part of China, nor is Somaliland part of Somalia—both operate independently with their own governments and institutions. Meanwhile, the people of China and Somalia remain under regimes where leaders are unelected or imposed, serving narrow interests over the public good.”

Responding to the warnings of consequences from Beijing, the activist asserted:

“No amount of pressure or intimidation will stop Somaliland from strengthening its ties with Taiwan. We remain committed and ready to face any so-called ‘consequences’ for exercising that right.”

This diplomatic row underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions regarding Taiwan’s international status and the fragile sovereignty claims in the Horn of Africa. Somaliland’s move to broaden ties with Taiwan signifies a growing assertion of its own political identity, despite opposition from major powers like China.