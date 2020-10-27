Taiwan will kick off a first-of-its-kind trade fair at Grand Haadi Hotel of Hargeisa in the Republic of Somaliland Wednesday.

The two-day trade fair, organized by the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, aims to open Taiwan not only to Somalilanders but to a wider market in East Africa which hitherto been over-dominated by – largely – Chinese products.

The expo is typically named the 2020 Taiwan Trade Fair-From Somaliland to East Africa.

During the event, visitors will find the opportunity to sample high-quality Taiwanese products, get a first-hand introduction to Taiwan’s business mechanism and its advantage industries, and to listen to a series of informative exchanges with experts in mini-seminars to be held.

This is the first exhibition since the two countries established trade and diplomatic relations on 1st July this year. Since then the two countries exchanged representatives and opened their respective embassies in their respective capital cities – Taipei and Hargeisa. The two countries share lofty principles that their respective rivals and political foes show little or none of the democracy, high respect for human rights, and people’s rights to self-determination as well as stamina and resilience that have ensured the two countries’ self-reliant development in many sectors.

Somalia, for instance, exists only through the benevolence of a tolerant world which does not only pay for its security but for much of its executive, judiciary, and legislative budgets, too, which account for the bulk of the country’s national budget.

Read below the full news release about the 2020 Taiwan Trade Fair-From Somaliland to East Africa

News Release

To introduce Taiwan’s excellence and to promote high-quality products through Somaliland to East African markets.

Despite the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions, this Fair is the first business event to be held by the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland after its opening on August 17th. It is also the only trade fair held in Somaliland this year. This Fair will present Taiwan excellence from epidemic prevention products, foods, ICT products, medical devices, etc., aiming to promote the said products through Somaliland to East African markets and to establish B-2-B relationship.

To introduce Taiwan’s business mechanism and its advantage industries as well as Taiwan’s success to combat COVID-19

During the event, the seminars focus on the topics of “How To Do Business with Taiwan”, “Introduction of Taiwan’s Advantage Industries” and “Introduction of Taiwan Global Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” will be hosted by Greg Fang, Director, Taiwan Trade Center, Nairobi, TAITRA. These seminars will also focus on Taiwan’s success to combat Covid-19, introducing quality anti-epidemic products and creative business idea of importing micro surgical face mask factories.

Proactively prevent the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and maintain proper epidemic-prevention measures

As Somaliland Ministry of Health has raised concern over the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic after the region’s COVID-19 cases are surging, this Fair will provide MIT masks (ranked number one masks in the world) to the attendees and to display thermal imaging camera on-site to enlighten the attendees’ understanding about Taiwan’s COVID-19 successful story.