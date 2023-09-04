Urgent Statement By The Isaaq Genocide Institute

Amidst the harrowing violence and suffering inflicted upon the town of Las Anood by SSC-Khaatumo, a group deeply intertwined with terror organizations, the Government of Somaliland found itself compelled to take a defensive stance, placing the utmost priority on the safety and well-being of its fleeing civilian population.

Throughout this harrowing ordeal, the Government of Somaliland tirelessly called for dialogue and the cessation of hostilities, even receiving assistance offers from nations such as Ethiopia, only to face rejection by the dangerous armed militants.

Yet, the true power brokers behind the crisis are not limited to the hands of SSC-Khaatumo alone. Instead, they extend their influence to known Al-Shabaab members like Abdi Hussein Abdi, who is also known as Abdi Madoobe, a notorious figure harboring ambitions to force control over the entire Republic of Somaliland. Abdi-Madoobe, a well-documented Al-Shabaab member and a financier of terrorism, initially operated from Barawe, Somalia, in the lower Shabeele region. His terror operations reached far and wide, eventually taking root in Buhoodle and currently Las Anod, within the Republic of Somaliland.

Al-Shabaab has a sinister modus operandi. They dispatch well-trained operatives to regions they intend to establish new bases in. Once these bases are firmly in place, they systematically destabilize local administrations and sow seeds of doubt and mistrust between these authorities and the local populace. They achieve this by orchestrating coordinated extra-judicial killings of well-known community figures, a tactic that proved disturbingly effective when they initiated a series of assassinations in Las Anod in 2012, claiming the lives of more than 90 people. These calculated actions serve a larger objective: creating a political power vacuum that enables them to methodically seize control of the administration.

The tragic events of August 25th marked a gruesome turning point in this ongoing crisis. The Republic of Somaliland soldiers fell victim to a cunning ambush, resulting in numerous casualties. Others suffered unspeakable torture before meeting their untimely demise. Regrettably, the recent statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) falls short of presenting the world with an unvarnished truth. Instead, it appears to downplay the heinous crimes circulating Online, leaving many to question the impartiality of the humanitarian response.

https://twitter.com/true0ptimist/status/1697266347884036219?s=20

Furthermore, revelations have surfaced regarding the transportation of certain prisoners of war to a hospital in Garowe, Somalia, a nation with a hostile stance towards Somaliland. This act constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Convention, demanding not only international attention but also condemnation.

You cant rehabilitate genocidaires you will just kill more Africans until you punish Somalia for Isaaq genocide https://t.co/JZ4FRyVJxt — Barwaqo SL DE JURE (@TheSovereign13) June 4, 2023

The crisis in Las Anod serves as a solemn reminder of the complexities of conflict in the Horn of Africa and underscores the urgent need for international engagement, support for the Republic of Somaliland, and a concerted effort to address the root causes of instability in the region. The resilience of the people of Las Anod in the face of such adversity deserves the world’s admiration and solidarity.

The Isaaq Genocide Institute strongly condemns the brutal mistreatment of POWs in the Republic of Somaliland by the so-called SSC-Khaatumo armed militia group. Their actions in Las Anod, Sool region, demonstrate a complete disregard for international conventions, Islamic law, and the customary laws of the Republic of Somaliland.

The SSC-Khaatumo’s conduct mirrors that of terrorist groups, and the Institute urges international bodies especially the UN with a mandate to do so, to denounce their actions.

Their ideology of dominance through violence must be rejected, and immediate calls for the release of all POWs and civilians in their custody are imperative. The psychological torment inflicted on the victims’ families must also be condemned. Furthermore, it is critical for the international community to address the funding sources of this violent and heavily armed militia, especially from diaspora communities in Western democratic countries.

"I will only smile until I see dead Isaaq corpses being urinated on by [Puntland militias]" – A common theme amongst all of this hate speech is the dehumanisation of the Isaaq peoples and calling for their genocide pic.twitter.com/OpUaNO64ts — chabis (@chabisbuuxis) January 1, 2023

Extremist group makes death threats outside the UK's Foreign Commonwealth & Development office pic.twitter.com/zNk6oopTgx — chabis (@chabisbuuxis) January 25, 2023

East African countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia that suffer the direct terror threat, must also investigate the aiding, abetting, and funding of this armed militia group by their supporters. Those who hold Western citizenship and are involved in such activities must be held accountable and investigated for crimes of incitement and support of terrorism.

International condemnation of the SSC-Khaatumo militia’s heinous acts should be unequivocal and forceful. Nations harboring individuals inciting war crimes, genocide, and terrorism must take action to prevent destabilization in other countries. The SSC-Khaatumo group’s hateful ideology, reminiscent of Siyad Barre’s brutal regime, has no place in today’s world. Their tactics echo the atrocities committed during the Isaaq Genocide of the 1980s. The international community must not tolerate such violence. This armed group and its terror affiliations must receive the designation of being a terrorist entity.

The mistreatment of POWs is both inhumane and a violation of international law, the Geneva & Genocide Conventions. The Isaaq Genocide Institute, along with supporters worldwide, calls upon the international community to take immediate and decisive action to address this humanitarian crisis and ensure justice for the victims.

Silence is not an option when humanity is under assault.

Isaaq Genocide Team

About Isaaq Genocide Institute

The Isaaq Genocide stands as a tragic chapter in human history, marked by systematic violence and targeted persecution against the Isaaq clan in Somalia. By examining the historical context, timeline, and tactics employed during this genocide, we can gain a comprehensive understanding of its nature and impact. This logical statement aims to educate and raise awareness about the Isaaq Genocide, ensuring that the truth is front and center in our collective consciousness.

Historical Context: To understand the Isaaq Genocide, it is crucial to explore its historical context. This section delves into the political, social, and ethnic dynamics in Somalia during the late 1980s, leading up to the genocide. It examines the power struggles, ethnic tensions, and ideological influences that contributed to the targeting of the Isaaq clan.

Timeline of Events: This section presents a detailed timeline of the Isaaq Genocide, providing a chronological account of significant events and their implications. It traces the escalation of violence, including attacks on Isaaq communities, forced displacement, and mass killings. The timeline sheds light on the duration, intensity, and scale of the genocide, ensuring a clear understanding of its progression.

Genocidal Tactics: Understanding the tactics employed during the Isaaq Genocide is essential to grasp the systematic nature of the violence. This section examines the strategies used to perpetrate the genocide, including mass executions, rape, torture, forced disappearances, and destruction of property. It highlights the calculated and coordinated nature of these tactics, revealing the depth of the atrocities committed.

Perpetrators and Collaborators: Identifying the perpetrators and collaborators involved in the Isaaq Genocide is crucial for accountability and historical accuracy. This section explores the roles played by various actors, including the Somali government, armed forces, and affiliated militias. It examines the complicity of external actors, as well as the consequences faced by those who participated in the atrocities.

International Response and Inaction: The Isaaq Genocide unfolded amidst a complex international landscape. This section evaluates the response, or lack thereof, from the international community during the genocide. It critically examines the role of regional and global actors, including neighboring countries, international organizations, and the media, in addressing or turning a blind eye to the atrocities.

By presenting a detailed logical statement on the Isaaq Genocide, we aim to educate and inform individuals about this dark chapter in history. Understanding the historical context, timeline, and tactics employed during the genocide is essential for raising awareness, seeking justice, and preventing future atrocities. By confronting the truth, we honor the memory of the victims and work towards a more just and compassionate world.

For more details visit its website