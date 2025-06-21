US Africa Command Chief Visits Somaliland, Then Ethiopia Amid Recognition Pus

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – U.S. General Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), concluded a high-profile visit to the Horn of Africa on Friday, holding talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa following a significant stop in Somaliland.

Langley’s trip comes amidst renewed U.S. legislative efforts to recognize Somaliland’s independence. His delegation first traveled to Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, where he met with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and senior officials. Discussions centered on “shared security goals, maritime strategy, and defense cooperation,” according to reports.

The delegation also toured the strategic port city of Berbera, assessing infrastructure relevant to regional security partnerships.

The Somaliland visit holds particular weight given its timing. It follows last week’s reintroduction of the “Somaliland Independence Act” by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA). Perry framed the bill as aligning U.S. interests with a reliable partner, stating: “For more than three decades, Somaliland demonstrated the kind of governance, stability, and cooperation that America should support… Foreign adversaries are on the march… and it’s in our national interest to strengthen relationships with reliable partners.”

Somaliland restored its independence in 1991 and has functioned as a de facto state since, though lacking international recognition. Analysts note it has established relative stability and a track record of peaceful democratic transitions, standing out in the region. President Irro assumed office in late 2024 following elections.

Langley proceeded from Hargeisa to Addis Ababa for talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Ethiopian government stated the meeting covered “bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.” Specific details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed.

The potential U.S. push for Somaliland recognition directly intersects with Ethiopia’s strategic interests. In January 2024, Ethiopia and the then Somaliland administration under President Muse Bihi signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement proposed Ethiopian recognition of Somaliland in exchange for leased access to the sea, including a potential naval base. The deal triggered fierce opposition from Mogadishu, leading Somalia to launch a major diplomatic campaign against Ethiopia and bringing the two nations to the brink of conflict.

A Turkey-mediated dialogue later resulted in an agreement to normalize relations between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Langley’s dual-stop visit underscores the complex geopolitical currents in the Horn of Africa, where U.S. strategic interests, regional stability, longstanding territorial disputes, and Ethiopia’s quest for sea access are increasingly intertwined. The outcome of the congressional bill and the U.S. administration’s stance will be closely watched by regional powers and the international community.