Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a significant step for bilateral relations, the Republic of Somaliland welcomed a senior United States delegation on Wednesday for high-level discussions focused squarely on advancing defense and security cooperation.

The visit underscores growing strategic engagement between Hargeisa and Washington amidst regional stability efforts in the Horn of Africa.

The delegation, led by U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley and featuring General Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), alongside senior military officers and diplomats, was received at the Presidential Palace by Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi.

Intensive talks centered on bolstering regional security, enhancing strategic defense collaboration, and strengthening the evolving partnership between the two sides. Both parties emphasized issues of mutual interest, with security and defense cooperation forming the core agenda.

“The government of the Republic of Somaliland received a high-level delegation from the United States of America,” stated an official Somaliland Presidency press release. It confirmed discussions covered “shared security, maritime, and defense interests.”

Ambassador Riley reportedly reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the region. “Ambassador Riley reiterated the United States’ longstanding commitment to support and bolster regional security,” the Presidency release noted.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the visit, the delegation traveled to the port city of Berbera. There, they assessed key infrastructure deemed vital for enhancing security and defense capabilities, an action signaling U.S. interest in Somaliland’s role in maritime and regional stability. The Presidency stated this assessment was focused on “infrastructure capabilities needed to strengthen security cooperation and defense capabilities.”

The Somaliland government expressed strong appreciation for U.S. support. “The Republic of Somaliland extends its deep gratitude and sincere thanks to the United States for its unwavering support and commitment to regional peace,” the Presidency release concluded, adding that officials “reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and pursuing shared strategic interests.”

Earlier, the Somaliland Presidency heralded the visit on social media platform X, stating: “We are pleased to welcome a United States delegation to Somaliland. This visit underscores our shared commitment to strengthening bilateral defense, trade, and security cooperation. We look forward to deepening this budding partnership.”

U.S. and Somaliland Deepen Security Ties in High-Level Hargeisa Talks 1 of 8

Presidential Spokesperson Hussein Adan Cige (Deyr) described the meetings as a “significant step forward,” focusing on enhancing defense collaboration and regional stability. The visit included key Somaliland officials such as the Foreign Minister, Minister of the Presidency, Intelligence Chief, and Army Commander.

This high-level engagement, particularly the inclusion of AFRICOM’s top commander and the focus on Berbera’s strategic infrastructure, marks a notable development in U.S.-Somaliland relations. It reflects a deepening partnership centered on mutual security interests and the shared goal of stability in a volatile region. Somaliland officials expressed optimism for continued collaboration, viewing the visit as a milestone in their bilateral relationship.