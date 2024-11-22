The United States has signaled a potential shift in its longstanding policy toward Somaliland following the peaceful and democratic election of President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro.”

For the first time, the U.S. Department of State has publicly congratulated Somaliland on its electoral success, praising its commitment to democratic values and hinting at a possible change in its “One Somalia” policy.

This development could significantly impact Somaliland’s push for international recognition and the geopolitics of the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland’s Democratic Milestone

Somaliland’s election, which saw opposition candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi defeat the incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi, was lauded by the U.S. and other international observers as an exemplary democratic process. Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) confirmed Abdullahi’s victory, marking him as the sixth president of the self-declared republic.

U.S. Department of State : Assistant Secretary Molly Phee commended Somaliland’s “peaceful and democratic election” and emphasized a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the region.



Congratulations to the people of Somaliland on their peaceful and democratic election. We look forward to working with President-Elect @Abdirahmanirro to advance peace, stability, and prosperity. https://t.co/fzea1TYuze — Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) November 19, 2024

U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu : The embassy highlighted the importance of Somaliland’s peaceful transfer of power, calling it a model for governance in the region.



The United States congratulates the people of Somaliland on their recent election and PRESIDENT-ELECT @Abdirahmanirro on his election. Somaliland’s impressive record of elections and peaceful transfers of power is a model for the region and beyond. pic.twitter.com/WoYGrIKTVK — U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) November 19, 2024

Voices of Support from U.S. Officials

Several influential American diplomats and policymakers have expressed optimism about Somaliland’s democratic progress and called for a more pragmatic approach to U.S. engagement in the region:

Senator Jim Risch : He underscored the unique democratic nature of Somaliland, urging the U.S. to reconsider its policies toward the Horn of Africa.



Congratulations to the #Somaliland people on another successful one-person, one-vote election. This election reaffirms Somaliland’s unique democratic character and further highlights why the U.S. should shift to a more pragmatic approach toward Somaliland and the region. https://t.co/LoR254F6As — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member (@SenateForeign) November 20, 2024

Ambassador Tibor Nagy : Praising the U.S.’s acknowledgment of Somaliland’s elections, Nagy described the process as a beacon of democracy in Africa and hinted at a forthcoming shift in Washington’s attitude.



Somaliland had successful elections and opposition actually won! How unlikely are these events in so many countries; especially the second?! They deserve all the applause they are getting – including from US Govt. I hear teeth gnashing in Mogadishu!https://t.co/0Sk8FR9bzq — Tibor Nagy (@TiborPNagyJr) November 19, 2024

Fantastic to see US Dept State officially congratulate Somaliland on highly successful elections. A new wind will be blowing in Washington soon! — Tibor Nagy (@TiborPNagyJr) November 19, 2024

Herman Cohen : He pointed out the strategic implications of Somaliland’s governance, particularly its agreement with Ethiopia granting access to the Berbera port, which could serve as an alternative to Djibouti.



The victory of opposition leader Abdullah in Somaliland’s presidential election will result in an agreement to grant Ethiopia access to the Berbera port on the Gulf of Aden, as an alternative to Djibouti, which is becoming increasingly unstable. https://t.co/xTf58yKRop — Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) November 19, 2024

Dr. J. Peter Pham : He celebrated Somaliland as an “exemplary model of peaceful, democratic governance” in an otherwise turbulent region.



Congratulations to H.E. @Abdirahmanirro, elected President of the Rep. of #Somaliland, as well as to his predecessor, H.E. @musebiihi, the Gov’t & Somaliland nation for an exemplary model of peaceful, democratic governance unique in that region of #Africa.https://t.co/mrK7U4Brsd — Dr. J. Peter Pham 🇺🇲 (@DrJPPham) November 19, 2024

U.S. Policy: Is Change Imminent?

For decades, the U.S. adhered to a “One Somalia” policy, aligning with international consensus and avoiding the formal recognition of Somaliland’s independence. However, recent remarks and actions suggest that the U.S. might be re-evaluating its stance:

Formal Recognition of Democratic Values: By acknowledging Somaliland’s democratic integrity and peaceful elections, the U.S. is validating its political maturity. Strategic Interests: Somaliland’s location on the Gulf of Aden and its agreements with Ethiopia enhance its geopolitical value, offering alternatives to Djibouti and securing vital trade routes. Contrasts with Somalia: The U.S. acknowledgment of Somaliland’s governance contrasts sharply with Mogadishu’s instability and ongoing challenges.

Regional Implications of U.S. Recognition

The possibility of U.S. recognition of Somaliland raises questions about its impact on the Horn of Africa:

Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement : Ethiopia’s access to the Berbera port is vital for its economic aspirations. U.S. support for Somaliland would likely bolster Ethiopia’s strategic position.

: Ethiopia’s access to the Berbera port is vital for its economic aspirations. U.S. support for Somaliland would likely bolster Ethiopia’s strategic position. Somalia’s Alliances : Somalia has sought closer ties with Egypt and Eritrea to counter Somaliland’s independence bid. If the U.S. changes its policy, Somalia’s fragile alliances might face strain.

: Somalia has sought closer ties with Egypt and Eritrea to counter Somaliland’s independence bid. If the U.S. changes its policy, Somalia’s fragile alliances might face strain. Turkey’s Role: Turkey, which maintains a strong presence in Somalia, has acted as a mediator but faces skepticism from Somaliland due to its alignment with Mogadishu.

Challenges and Opportunities

Somaliland’s push for recognition is not without obstacles. Somalia’s opposition remains strong, and international recognition would require navigating complex regional dynamics. However, Somaliland’s consistent democratic practices and strategic partnerships offer a compelling case for statehood.

Democratic Credibility: Somaliland’s peaceful elections and transitions of power are rare in the region, strengthening its argument for recognition. Economic Potential: Berbera port and the potential for regional economic integration make Somaliland a valuable partner for global powers. Geopolitical Stability: Recognizing Somaliland could enhance stability in the Horn of Africa by fostering a reliable, democratic ally.

Conclusion

The U.S.’s congratulatory tone towards Somaliland’s election represents a significant diplomatic moment. While formal recognition remains uncertain, the signals from Washington suggest a willingness to engage more deeply with Somaliland’s leadership. Should recognition come to fruition, it could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa, offering new opportunities for stability and development in the region.