In a significant diplomatic engagement, a high-profile US delegation led by Ambassador Richard H. Riley and Major General Brian Cashman recently visited Somaliland. The delegation arrived shortly after Somaliland’s presidential election, marking a milestone in the nation’s democratic journey.

During their visit, the U.S. delegation met with outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi and President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro. These discussions underscored the delegation’s congratulations on the peaceful and democratic election process.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the delegation congratulated both leaders on Somaliland’s peaceful and democratic election and discussed opportunities to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

President-elect Irro took to social media to share insights from the discussions, focusing on regional security, democracy, and possibilities for enhanced cooperation. He emphasized the importance of partnership, tweeting, “I had the honor of meeting today with the U.S. delegation led by His Excellency Ambassador Riley and Major General Cashman. We had productive discussions on key issues, including regional security, advancing democracy, and strengthening areas of cooperation between Somaliland and the US government. This engagement reflects our shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation, and progress in the Horn of Africa.”

The U.S. delegation’s visit highlighted a strategic intention to bolster diplomatic and security ties with Somaliland. Both parties recognized the successful election as a pivotal example of democratic governance.

Strategically located, Somaliland holds a crucial position in regional peace and stability. The delegation’s visit underscored mutual interests in ensuring peace across the Horn of Africa. Ambassador Riley noted, “Somaliland’s stability is essential not only for the region but also for broader international interests in combating insecurity and fostering development.”

The visit of the U.S. delegation marks a promising turn towards enhanced cooperation between Somaliland and the United States, particularly in areas of security, governance, and economic development. This engagement lays the groundwork for a more robust partnership, fostering shared goals of stability and prosperity.

The delegation was accompanied by the ambassador and the commander of senior officials and officers from the US government and US military forces in Africa, namely; Colonel Carl Benander, Andrew Kelly, political advisor, Colonel Brian Luti, Matthew Cassidy, and Sergeant Major Chadwick Forbes.

It is worth noting that the meeting is in line with the US-Somaliland National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) law that has US interests in Berbera as a port crucial to putting in check the Houthis, Iranians, Chinese, and Russian influences in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region, as hitherto noted by the US defense department.