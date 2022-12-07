WorldRemitAds

Kylian Mbappe sits atop the FIFA World Cup top goal scorer table as the tournament moves into the quarterfinals.

He scored a fourth and fifth goal against Poland in the Round of 16 to put him alone in first place for the Golden Boot award, two goals better than the chasing pack.

Mbappe now has nine career World Cup goals, and at the age of 23 he has already scored more goals on the world stage than legends Diego Maradona (Argentina) and Rivaldo (Brazil) had in their entire careers.

That group of players on three goals is a crowded one. Portuguese hat-trick sensation Goncalo Ramos was the latest to join Argentina’s Lionel Messi and a host of other stars after his hat-trick against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Others include Brazil’s Richarlison, France’s Olivier Giroud, rising Dutch star Cody Gakpo, and England forwards Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

Of this chasing pack, Ecuador’s Enner Valencia and Spain’s Alvaro Morata no longer have a chance at the Golden Boot after their teams were eliminated in the group stage and Round of 16, respectively.

As more names are added to the list below, page 57 of the official FIFA World Cup tournament rules explains what happens in case players are tied on goals. There are two layers of tiebreakers: (1) most assists, (2) fewest minutes played.

The table below is updated after every match and will take into account the above tiebreakers.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers

The table below is updated as of Tuesday, December 6 at the conclusion of the Portugal-Switzerland match.

RankPlayerTeamGoals
(Penalties)		AssistsMatchesMinutes
Played
1.Kylian MbappeFrance5 (0)14297
2.Goncalo RamosPortugal3 (0)1383
 Alvaro MorataSpain3 (0)13126
 Lionel MessiArgentina3 (1)14270
 Marcus RashfordEngland3 (0)04132
 Bukayo SakaEngland3 (0)03214
 Olivier GiroudFrance3 (0)03227
 RicharlisonBrazil3 (0)03242
 Enner ValenciaEcuador3 (1)03257
 Cody GakpoNetherlands3 (0)04341
11.Bruno FernandesPortugal2 (1)32267
 Rafael LeaoPortugal2 (0)0462
 Niclas FullkrugGermany2 (0)1366
 Vincent AboubakarCameroon2 (0)13141
 Robert LewandowskiPoland2 (1)14360
 Kai HavertzGermany2 (0)02102
 Giorgian de ArrascaetaUruguay2 (0)02108
 Ferran TorresSpain2 (1)03144
 Mehdi TaremiIran2 (1)02180
 Ritsu DoanJapan2 (0)04218
 Breel EmboloSwitzerland2 (0)03238
 Mohammed KudusGhana2 (0)03250
 Aleksandar MitrovicSerbia2 (0)03263
 Salem AldawsariS. Arabia2 (0)03270
 Cho Gue-sungS. Korea2 (0)04276
 Andrej KramaricCroatia2 (0)04276
  • 1 goal:81 players
  • Own goals:3 players

Note: There have been 148 goals scored in the World Cup thus far with three (3) own goals by Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

Odds to win 2022 Golden Boot

Harry Kane was the leading pre-tournament contender to repeat as winner after claiming it four years ago with six goals in England’s run to the semifinals. But history is against him, given no one has ever repeated as Golden Boot winner.

Karim Benzema was third favorite (+1000) to win the 2022 award at one point, but he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. Romelu Lukaku is also battling an injury with Belgium.

Pre-tournament odds below are via Caesars (USA), Sports Interaction (Canada), SkyBet (UK), and Ladbrokes (Australia).

PlayerCountryCaesars
(USA)		Sports
Interaction
(Canada)		SkyBet
(UK)		Ladbrokes
(AU)
Harry KaneEngland+8006.077/18.00
Kylian MbappeFrance+8007.508/18.00
Lionel MessiArgentina+9009.0010/111.00
NeymarBrazil+120011.0010/113.00
Cristiano RonaldoPortugal+200015.0016/115.00
Lautaro MartinezArgentina+220017.0020/121.00
Vinicius, Jr.Brazil+280027.0025/126.00
Memphis DepayNetherlands+280020.0025/126.00
Gabriel JesusBrazil+350031.0033/134.00
Romelu LukakuBelgium+350023.0025/129.00
RicharlisonBrazil+350021.0028/126.00
Alvaro MorataSpain+350032.0033/126.00
Olivier GiroudFrance+350037.0040/141.00

Who won World Cup 2018, Golden Boot

England’s Harry Kane played the maximum seven matches as England made it all the way to the semifinals and also featured in the third-place match.

Kane’s six goals were two better than the rest of the field, which included Cristiano Ronaldo and the French duo of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, who helped their team to the World Cup title.

RankPlayerTeamGoals
1.Harry KaneEngland6
2.Cristiano RonaldoPortugal4
 Denis CheryshevRussia4
 Romelu LukakuBelgium4
 Kylian MbappeFrance4
 Antoine GriezmannFrance4
7.Yerry MinaColombia3
 Diego CostaSpain3
 Edinson CavaniUruguay3
 Artem DzyubaRussia3

World Cup Golden Boot winners all time

There have been 21 men’s World Cup tournaments and 21 different winners of the Golden Boot.

And a scan of the all-time winners below makes it clear that it’s not always the star players who come away with the prestigious award.

YearPlayerNation Goals
1930Guillermo StabileArgentina8
1934Oldrich NejedlyCzechoslovakia5
1938LeonidasBrazil7
1950AdemirBrazil8
1954Sandor KocsisHungary11
1958Just FontaineFrance13
1962Florian AlbertHungary4
1966EusebioPortugal9
1970Gerd MullerWest Germany10
1974Grzegorz LatoPoland7
1978Mario KempesArgentina6
1982Paolo RossiItaly6
1986Gary LinekerEngland6
1990Salvatore SchillaciItaly6
1994Oleg SalenkoRussia6
1998Davor SukerCroatia6
2002RonaldoBrazil8
2006Miroslav KloseGermany5
2010Thomas MullerGermany5
2014James RodriguezColombia6
2018Harry KaneEngland6

How many Golden Boot winners also won the World Cup?

There have been 21 previous editions of the men’s FIFA World Cup, but there has only been three occasions where the champion also had a player atop the Golden Boot rankings.

The first one came in 1978, as Mario Kempes helped lead Argentina to triumph on home soil, including two goals in the final against the Netherlands.

The following edition it was another goal poacher, this time Italian forward Paolo Rossi, who also scored in the final to help the Azzurri cap their magical run with the title.

Another 20 years passed before the next player to do it, and it was one of the all-time greats. Brazil forward Ronaldo was the star of the 2002 World Cup and he delivered for his country, scoring both goals in the final against Germany.

Ronaldo’s eight goals in that 2002 tournament are the most scored in a single tournament since Germany’s Gerd Muller hit double digits in 1970.

Who has the most goals in World Cup history?

There are only 13 players who can boast to have double-digit goal totals in FIFA World Cup history. And there’s just one active player on that elite list, who is also heading to Qatar 2022.

Germany’s Thomas Muller is getting set to play in his fourth consecutive World Cup. He enters the tournament knowing that just two goals in the FIFA 2022 tournament would have him even with the legendary Pele of Brazil.

PlayerNationGoalsTournaments
Miroslav KloseGermany162002, 2006, 2010, 2014
RonaldoBrazil151994, 1998, 2002, 2006
Gerd MullerGermany141970, 1974
Just FontaineFrance131958
PeleBrazil121958, 1962, 1966, 1970
Sandor KocsisHungary111954
Jurgen KlinsmannGermany111990, 1994, 1998
Helmut RahnGermany101954, 1958
Gary LinekarEngland101986, 1990
Gabriel BatistutaArgentina101994, 1998, 2002
Teofilo CubillasPeru101970, 1974, 1982
Thomas MullerGermany 102010, 2014, 2018
Grzegorz LatoPoland101974, 1978, 1982

