Kylian Mbappe sits atop the FIFA World Cup top goal scorer table as the tournament moves into the quarterfinals.

He scored a fourth and fifth goal against Poland in the Round of 16 to put him alone in first place for the Golden Boot award, two goals better than the chasing pack.

Mbappe now has nine career World Cup goals, and at the age of 23 he has already scored more goals on the world stage than legends Diego Maradona (Argentina) and Rivaldo (Brazil) had in their entire careers.

That group of players on three goals is a crowded one. Portuguese hat-trick sensation Goncalo Ramos was the latest to join Argentina’s Lionel Messi and a host of other stars after his hat-trick against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Others include Brazil’s Richarlison, France’s Olivier Giroud, rising Dutch star Cody Gakpo, and England forwards Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

Of this chasing pack, Ecuador’s Enner Valencia and Spain’s Alvaro Morata no longer have a chance at the Golden Boot after their teams were eliminated in the group stage and Round of 16, respectively.

As more names are added to the list below, page 57 of the official FIFA World Cup tournament rules explains what happens in case players are tied on goals. There are two layers of tiebreakers: (1) most assists, (2) fewest minutes played.

The table below is updated after every match and will take into account the above tiebreakers.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers

The table below is updated as of Tuesday, December 6 at the conclusion of the Portugal-Switzerland match.

Rank Player Team Goals

(Penalties) Assists Matches Minutes

Played 1. Kylian Mbappe France 5 (0) 1 4 297 2. Goncalo Ramos Portugal 3 (0) 1 3 83 Alvaro Morata Spain 3 (0) 1 3 126 Lionel Messi Argentina 3 (1) 1 4 270 Marcus Rashford England 3 (0) 0 4 132 Bukayo Saka England 3 (0) 0 3 214 Olivier Giroud France 3 (0) 0 3 227 Richarlison Brazil 3 (0) 0 3 242 Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 (1) 0 3 257 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 (0) 0 4 341 11. Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 (1) 3 2 267 Rafael Leao Portugal 2 (0) 0 4 62 Niclas Fullkrug Germany 2 (0) 1 3 66 Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 2 (0) 1 3 141 Robert Lewandowski Poland 2 (1) 1 4 360 Kai Havertz Germany 2 (0) 0 2 102 Giorgian de Arrascaeta Uruguay 2 (0) 0 2 108 Ferran Torres Spain 2 (1) 0 3 144 Mehdi Taremi Iran 2 (1) 0 2 180 Ritsu Doan Japan 2 (0) 0 4 218 Breel Embolo Switzerland 2 (0) 0 3 238 Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2 (0) 0 3 250 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 2 (0) 0 3 263 Salem Aldawsari S. Arabia 2 (0) 0 3 270 Cho Gue-sung S. Korea 2 (0) 0 4 276 Andrej Kramaric Croatia 2 (0) 0 4 276

1 goal: 81 players

81 players Own goals:3 players

Note: There have been 148 goals scored in the World Cup thus far with three (3) own goals by Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

Odds to win 2022 Golden Boot

Harry Kane was the leading pre-tournament contender to repeat as winner after claiming it four years ago with six goals in England’s run to the semifinals. But history is against him, given no one has ever repeated as Golden Boot winner.

Karim Benzema was third favorite (+1000) to win the 2022 award at one point, but he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. Romelu Lukaku is also battling an injury with Belgium.

Pre-tournament odds below are via Caesars (USA), Sports Interaction (Canada), SkyBet (UK), and Ladbrokes (Australia).

Player Country Caesars

(USA) Sports

Interaction

(Canada) SkyBet

(UK) Ladbrokes

(AU) Harry Kane England +800 6.07 7/1 8.00 Kylian Mbappe France +800 7.50 8/1 8.00 Lionel Messi Argentina +900 9.00 10/1 11.00 Neymar Brazil +1200 11.00 10/1 13.00 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal +2000 15.00 16/1 15.00 Lautaro Martinez Argentina +2200 17.00 20/1 21.00 Vinicius, Jr. Brazil +2800 27.00 25/1 26.00 Memphis Depay Netherlands +2800 20.00 25/1 26.00 Gabriel Jesus Brazil +3500 31.00 33/1 34.00 Romelu Lukaku Belgium +3500 23.00 25/1 29.00 Richarlison Brazil +3500 21.00 28/1 26.00 Alvaro Morata Spain +3500 32.00 33/1 26.00 Olivier Giroud France +3500 37.00 40/1 41.00

Who won World Cup 2018, Golden Boot

England’s Harry Kane played the maximum seven matches as England made it all the way to the semifinals and also featured in the third-place match.

Kane’s six goals were two better than the rest of the field, which included Cristiano Ronaldo and the French duo of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, who helped their team to the World Cup title.

Rank Player Team Goals 1. Harry Kane England 6 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 4 Denis Cheryshev Russia 4 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 4 Kylian Mbappe France 4 Antoine Griezmann France 4 7. Yerry Mina Colombia 3 Diego Costa Spain 3 Edinson Cavani Uruguay 3 Artem Dzyuba Russia 3

World Cup Golden Boot winners all time

There have been 21 men’s World Cup tournaments and 21 different winners of the Golden Boot.

And a scan of the all-time winners below makes it clear that it’s not always the star players who come away with the prestigious award.

Year Player Nation Goals 1930 Guillermo Stabile Argentina 8 1934 Oldrich Nejedly Czechoslovakia 5 1938 Leonidas Brazil 7 1950 Ademir Brazil 8 1954 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 1958 Just Fontaine France 13 1962 Florian Albert Hungary 4 1966 Eusebio Portugal 9 1970 Gerd Muller West Germany 10 1974 Grzegorz Lato Poland 7 1978 Mario Kempes Argentina 6 1982 Paolo Rossi Italy 6 1986 Gary Lineker England 6 1990 Salvatore Schillaci Italy 6 1994 Oleg Salenko Russia 6 1998 Davor Suker Croatia 6 2002 Ronaldo Brazil 8 2006 Miroslav Klose Germany 5 2010 Thomas Muller Germany 5 2014 James Rodriguez Colombia 6 2018 Harry Kane England 6

How many Golden Boot winners also won the World Cup?

There have been 21 previous editions of the men’s FIFA World Cup, but there has only been three occasions where the champion also had a player atop the Golden Boot rankings.

The first one came in 1978, as Mario Kempes helped lead Argentina to triumph on home soil, including two goals in the final against the Netherlands.

The following edition it was another goal poacher, this time Italian forward Paolo Rossi, who also scored in the final to help the Azzurri cap their magical run with the title.

Another 20 years passed before the next player to do it, and it was one of the all-time greats. Brazil forward Ronaldo was the star of the 2002 World Cup and he delivered for his country, scoring both goals in the final against Germany.

Ronaldo’s eight goals in that 2002 tournament are the most scored in a single tournament since Germany’s Gerd Muller hit double digits in 1970.

Who has the most goals in World Cup history?

There are only 13 players who can boast to have double-digit goal totals in FIFA World Cup history. And there’s just one active player on that elite list, who is also heading to Qatar 2022.

Germany’s Thomas Muller is getting set to play in his fourth consecutive World Cup. He enters the tournament knowing that just two goals in the FIFA 2022 tournament would have him even with the legendary Pele of Brazil.

Player Nation Goals Tournaments Miroslav Klose Germany 16 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 Ronaldo Brazil 15 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 Gerd Muller Germany 14 1970, 1974 Just Fontaine France 13 1958 Pele Brazil 12 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 1954 Jurgen Klinsmann Germany 11 1990, 1994, 1998 Helmut Rahn Germany 10 1954, 1958 Gary Linekar England 10 1986, 1990 Gabriel Batistuta Argentina 10 1994, 1998, 2002 Teofilo Cubillas Peru 10 1970, 1974, 1982 Thomas Muller Germany 10 2010, 2014, 2018 Grzegorz Lato Poland 10 1974, 1978, 1982