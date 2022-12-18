World Cup Prize Money Qatar 2022, How Much Will Argentina Earn

As well as silverware and pride, there has been plenty of prize money on the line at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And with their victory in the final over France, Argentina have just made themselves much richer!

While the focus for most teams was on lifting the iconic trophy and representing their nations well, there is definitely a tangible benefit for success on the pitch on the biggest stage.

The prize money can be especially beneficial for smaller nations to help improve their infrastructure and development pathways back home to improve for future editions of the tournament.

FIFA haven’t held back when it comes to prize money for World Cups in recent years, and 2022 is no different — with record-breaking sums up for grabs.

Here, The Sporting News breaks down the prize money on offer in Qatar and how much each team has won.

Total prize money at the 2022 World Cup

FIFA allocated $440 million in prize money for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That was an increase of $40m compared to the 2018 tournament, while just $358m in prize money was on offer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Though a very significant sum, FIFA had a revenue budget of $4.6 billion in 2022, with broadcasting rights contributing $2.6 billion alone in income.

How much prize money will 2022 World Cup winners Argentina get?

FIFA confirmed in April 2022 that the Qatar World Cup champions were to receive a record $42 million in prize money.

That is an increase of $4m compared to 2018 and continues a trend that has seen the winners’ pay packets increase massively over the past 40 years.

Prior to 2006, World Cup-winning teams never pocketed more than $10m, with 1982 champions Italy walking away with an estimated $2.2m for their efforts.

In 2002, there was a big push from national teams for FIFA to increase the prize money on offer, with growing World Cup revenue ensuring such profits have been handed down to successful sides since.

Year Prize money

(USD) 2022 $42m 2018 $38m 2014 $35m 2010 $30m 2006 $20m 2002 $8m 1998 $6m 1994 $4m 1990 $3.5m 1986 $2.8m 1982 $2.2m

World Cup 2022 prize money breakdown: How much has each team made?

With so much prize money on offer, every side will walk away from Qatar significantly richer.

Simply qualifying for the 2022 World Cup saw each team paid a $1.5 million participation fee. But once at the tournament, sides were able to make much larger sums by progressing through the knockout stages.

Based on the the prize money breakdown revealed by FIFA, reaching the semifinals in Qatar saw teams earn more than the 2006 World Cup winners received.

2022 Finish Prize money (USD) Group stage $9m Round of 16 $13m Quarterfinals $17m Fourth place $25m Third place $27m Runner-up $30m Winner $42m

Qatar 2022 — Each nation’s earnings Nation Prize Money at Qatar 2022 (USD) Argentina $42m France $30m Croatia $27m Morocco $25m Portugal $17m England $17m Brazil $17m Netherlands $17m Switzerland $13m Spain $13m Poland $13m Senegal $13m South Korea $13m Japan $13m Australia $13m USA $13m Ghana $9m Uruguay $9m Serbia $9m Cameroon $9m Canada $9m Belgium $9m Costa Rica $9m Germany $9m Denmark $9m Tunisia $9m Saudi Arabia $9m Mexico $9m Wales $9m Iran $9m Qatar $9m Ecuador $9m

How much money do players make at the World Cup?

As the key part of any successful team, players also benefit financially from featuring at a World Cup.

While base salaries differ between national teams and for different players, they do get a share of whatever prize money their team walks away with.

FIFA allows each team to decide what share players receive, and Germany promised to give each of their players a near $400,000 bonus had they lifted the title on home soil in 2006.

In 2022, it’s been reported that Australia paid each of its players AU$226,000 with an extra $290,000 to be paid for reaching the knockout stages.

Other nations are likely to have offered a bit more or less than this amount to their players, depending on each federation’s financial situation.

How does World Cup 2022 prize money compare to the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

FIFA have previously announced that $60 million in total prize money will be up for grabs at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

While more than seven times less than what was offered at Qatar 2022, it is double the estimated $30m that was provided to women’s teams at the 2019 tournament.

That World Cup offering was itself a doubling of the $15m that was apparently contributed by FIFA at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

The ABC reported in July that FIFA could further increase the prize money on offer at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with a figure of $100m mentioned.

In May, the United States men’s and women’s teams agreed that they would share the combined prize money they each won at the 2022 and 2023 World Cups.

"This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world," US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said at the time.

“US Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”