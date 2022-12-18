World Cup Trophy Qatar 2022: Worth, Size, Weight And Is It Made Of Real Gold?

Argentina and Lionel Messi got the chance to lift one of the most coveted prizes in international sport, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup reached its conclusion in Qatar.

Over the past four weeks, players from 32 nations dreamed of getting their hands on global football’s most iconic piece of silverware and Argentina earned it when they survived a penalty shootout against France following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The current trophy that will be used for 2022 — known simply as the FIFA World Cup Trophy — is not actually the original award. It is the second version of the prize, having replaced the Jules Rimet Trophy ahead of the 1974 World Cup.

That original version had been lifted by the winners ever since the opening tournament way back in 1930. It was first called ‘Victory’ but was later renamed after the founder of the World Cup and FIFA president, Frenchman Jules Rimet.

In 1970, following Brazil’s then-record third tournament win which saw them claim the prize outright, the current version was commissioned.

Here’s all you need to know about the famous award which will was hoisted in 2022.

World Cup trophy size

Following the decision to swap the Jules Rimet Trophy with a new piece of silverware in the mid-1970s, the design and dimensions of the trophy underwent a slight change to make it bigger, and some would say better.

The original Jules Rimet Trophy stood at a height of 35cm (13.7in) with a diameter of 13 cm (5.1in), whereas the more modern version stacks up at a slightly taller 36.8cm (14.5in) while still being 13cm (5.1in) wide.

In terms of design, the older version depicted Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, holding a basket above her head, whereas the current prize is a more streamlined profile that incorporates two human figures holding up the earth, to represent the global nature of the tournament.

Weight of the World Cup trophy

Alongside a difference in its overall size and height, the modern FIFA World Cup trophy is also heavier than its predecessor was.

It weighs in at 6.2kg (13.6lbs), compared to the 3.8kg (8.4lbs) of the of the Jules Rimet version — although the weight of it has actually been the subject of debate since it was commissioned, as fans speculate whether it is solid or, as some have claimed, hollow.

What is the World Cup trophy made of and is it solid gold?

The official line is that the World Cup trophy is solid, made up of 30,875 Carats of 18 karat (75%) gold with a band of malachite on its base.

However, some commentators have questioned that, with a noted British chemistry professor asserting back in 2010 that cannot be the case, as if it were solid, the trophy would weigh, in his estimation, 70–80kg (155–175lbs) and would be too heavy to lift.

How much is the World Cup trophy worth?

The new version of the World Cup is rated as the most expensive trophy in global sport, with estimates from USA Today in 2018 valuing it at $20 million (£17.7m).

By comparison, the most expensive prize in US sports is thought to be the Stanley Cup, with a reported value of around $23,000.

Trophy Sport Estimated Value (USD) FIFA World Cup Football $20 million Stanley Cup NHL $23,000 World Series MLB $18,600 Larry O’Brien NBA $13,500 Vince Lombardi NFL $2,000

Who made the World Cup trophy?

Following FIFA‘s decision to commission a new trophy ahead of the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, the story goes that they received 53 submissions for a new design.

Football’s governing body ultimately opted to go with Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga as the winner, with the Milanese artist going on to also design the original UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies.

How many World Cup trophies are there?

Since the first World Cup in 1930, there have only ever been two official World Cup trophies in circulation.

Following their success at the 1970 World Cup, winners Brazil were allowed to permanently retain the Jules Rimet Trophy, although it was later stolen from the Brazilian FA headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Do countries keep the World Cup trophy?

The new trophy is the only one currently active, although the winners of each tournament do receive a bronze replica, which is gold-plated rather than solid gold.

FIFA are infamously secretive about the exact location of where the FIFA World Cup trophy is kept between tournaments, but it is available for seasonal viewing at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

It is removed from its permanent home for ceremonial requirements, including the FIFA World Cup Trophy tour, the World Cup main draws and, of course, the final presentation.

Who can touch the World Cup trophy?

For winning teams, the chance to get their hands on the trophy is a dream come true, but due to its prestige within world football, there is actually a very select list of people who are allowed to touch the FIFA World Cup.

These include World Cup-winning players and coaches during the presentation, FIFA officials and heads of state during draws and ceremonies, but very few others!

FIFA‘s stance is known to be incredibly strict, with specific guidance in place on who can handle the trophy ahead of it being lifted at each final.

That hasn’t stopped some people trying, though. In 2014, pop star Rihanna famously broke FIFA protocol by being pictured with the trophy as she celebrated with Germany players after their final win.