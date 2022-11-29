WorldRemitAds

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 schedule: Complete match dates, times, and team fixtures for the tournament

Brazil, France, Netherlands, Portugal, and Senegal have reached the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

There are currently 24 nations doing battle for just 11 spots in the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The group stage wraps up this week and only the top two teams will advance from each group.

Of the 32 nations that started the competition, defending world champions France became the first to qualify to the Round of 16 by winning their first two matches, and they were followed by Brazil and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Qatar was the first team eliminated, followed by Canada with one group matchday still remaining.

Group A and Group B are the first to wrap up play on Tuesday. Group C and Group D will be up next on Wednesday.

World Cup 2022 tournament format

The 2022 World Cup will follow along the lines of recent editions, with a 32-team group stage to whittle the field down to 16 teams — only the top two teams from each of the eight groups survive.

Those 16 group-stage qualifiers will advance to the single-elimination knockout stages — Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final — where the winner moves on and the loser goes home. There must be a winner on the day for every knockout-round match, and extra time and penalty kicks will be used, if necessary, to determine the victor.

What time do World Cup games start in Qatar?

There will be up to four matches daily during the group stage staggered throughout the day. The only matches that will overlap are the ones played on the final day of the group-stage phase, and that’s purely for competitive integrity.

Every time zone in the world will get a chance to watch matches at decent times throughout their day, which is great news for football fans. Here’s a breakdown of how the local kickoff times in Qatar translate across various regions around the world.

World Cup 2022 kickoff times

Stage(s)Local
(Qatar)		USA & Canada
(ET)		UK
(GMT)		Australia
(AEDT)		India
(IST)
Group stage only1 p.m.5 a.m.10 a.m.9 p.m.3:30 p.m.
Group stage only4 p.m.8 a.m.1 p.m.12 a.m.6:30 p.m.
Knockouts only6 p.m.10 a.m.3 p.m.2 a.m.8:30 p.m.
Group stage only7 p.m.11 a.m.4 p.m.3 a.m.9:30 p.m.
Group/Knockouts10 p.m.2 p.m.7 p.m.6 a.m.12:30 a.m.

Complete World Cup 2022 match schedule

World Cup Group A table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. Netherlands-Q7320151+4
2. Senegal-Q6321054+1
3. Ecuador-E4311143+1
4. Qatar-E0303017-6
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group A match schedule

DateMatch
Sun, Nov. 20Qatar 0, Ecuador 2HIGHLIGHTS
Mon, Nov. 21Senegal 0, Netherlands 2HIGHLIGHTS
Fri, Nov. 25Qatar 1, Senegal 3HIGHLIGHTS
Fri, Nov. 25Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1HIGHLIGHTS
Tues, Nov. 29Netherlands 2, Qatar 0HIGHLIGHTS
Tues, Nov. 29Ecuador 1, Senegal 2HIGHLIGHTS

World Cup Group B table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. England4210162+4
2. Iran3211046-2
3. USA22002110
4. Wales1201113-2
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group B match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Mon, Nov. 21England 6, Iran 2HIGHLIGHTS
Mon, Nov. 21USA 1, Wales 1HIGHLIGHTS
Fri, Nov. 25Wales 0, Iran 2HIGHLIGHTS
Fri, Nov. 25England 0, USA 0HIGHLIGHTS
Tues, Nov. 29Wales vs. England10 p.m.Ahmad Bin Ali
Tues, Nov. 29Iran vs. USA10 p.m.Al Thumama

World Cup Group C table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. Poland4210120+2
2. Argentina3211032+1
3. Saudi Arabia3211023-1
4. Mexico1201102-2
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group C match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Tues, Nov. 22Argentina 2, S. Arabia 1HIGHLIGHTS
Tues, Nov. 22Mexico 0, Poland 0HIGHLIGHTS
Sat, Nov. 26Poland 2, S. Arabia 0HIGHLIGHTS
Sat, Nov. 26Argentina 2, Mexico 0HIGHLIGHTS
Wed, Nov. 30Poland vs. Argentina10 p.m.Stadium 974
Wed, Nov. 30S. Arabia vs. Mexico10 p.m.Lusail

World Cup Group D table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. France-Q6220062+4
2. Australia3211024-2
3. Denmark1201112-1
4. Tunisia1201101-1
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group D match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Tue, Nov. 22Denmark 0, Tunisia 0HIGHLIGHTS
Tue, Nov. 22France 4, Australia 1HIGHLIGHTS
Sat, Nov. 26Tunisia 0, Australia 1HIGHLIGHTS
Sat, Nov. 26France 2, Denmark 1HIGHLIGHTS
Wed, Nov. 30Tunisia vs. France6 p.m.Education City
Wed, Nov. 30Australia vs. Denmark6 p.m.Al Janoub

World Cup Group E table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. Spain4210181+7
2. Japan32110220
3. Costa Rica3211017-6
4. Germany1201123-1
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group E match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Wed, Nov. 23Germany 1, Japan 2HIGHLIGHTS
Wed, Nov. 23Spain 7, Costa Rica 0HIGHLIGHTS
Sun, Nov. 27Japan 0, Costa Rica 1HIGHLIGHTS
Sun, Nov. 27Spain 1, Germany 1HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs, Dec. 1Japan vs. Spain10 p.m.Khalifa Int’l
Thurs, Dec. 1Costa Rica vs. Germany10 p.m.Al Bayt

World Cup Group F table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. Croatia4210141+3
2. Morocco4210120+2
3. Belgium3211012-1
4. Canada-E0202015-4
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group F match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Wed, Nov. 23Morocco 0, Croatia 0HIGHLIGHTS
Wed, Nov. 23Belgium 1, Canada 0HIGHLIGHTS
Sun, Nov. 27Belgium 0, Morocco 2HIGHLIGHTS
Sun, Nov. 27Croatia 4, Canada 1HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs, Dec. 1Croatia vs. Belgium6 p.m.Ahmad Bin Ali
Thurs, Dec. 1Canada vs. Morocco6 p.m.Al Thumama

World Cup Group G table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. Brazil-Q6220030+3
2. Switzerland32110110
3. Cameroon1201134-1
4. Serbia1201135-2
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group G match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Thurs, Nov. 24Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs, Nov. 24Brazil 2, Serbia 0HIGHLIGHTS
Mon, Nov. 28Cameroon 3, Serbia 3HIGHLIGHTS
Mon, Nov. 28Brazil 1, Switzerland 0HIGHLIGHTS
Fri, Dec. 2Cameroon vs. Brazil10 p.m.Lusail
Fri, Dec. 2Serbia vs. Switzerland10 p.m.Stadium 974

World Cup Group H table & fixtures

TeamPTSGPWLDGFGAGD
1. Portugal-Q6220052+3
2. Ghana32110550
3. S. Korea1201123-1
4. Uruguay1201102-2
  • Q= Qualified to Round of 16
  • = Eliminated

Group H match schedule

DateMatchTime
(ET / GMT)		Stadium
Thu, Nov. 24Uruguay 0, S. Korea 0HIGHLIGHTS
Thu, Nov. 24Portugal 3, Ghana 2HIGHLIGHTS
Mon, Nov. 28South Korea 2, Ghana 3HIGHLIGHTS
Mon, Nov. 28Portugal 2, Uruguay 0HIGHLIGHTS
Fri, Dec. 2South Korea vs. Portugal6 p.m.Education City
Fri, Dec. 2Ghana vs. Uruguay6 p.m.Al Janoub

World Cup Round of 16

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Sat, Dec. 3Netherlands vs. 2B6 p.m.Khalifa Int’l
Sat, Dec. 31C vs. 2D10 p.m.Ahmad Bin Ali
Sun, Dec. 41D vs. 2C6 p.m.Al Thumama
Sun, Dec. 41B vs. Senegal10 p.m.Al Bayt
Mon, Dec. 51E vs. 2F6 p.m.Al Janoub
Mon, Dec. 51G vs. 2H10 p.m.Stadium 974
Tues, Dec. 61F vs. 2E6 p.m.Education City
Tues, Dec. 61H vs. 2G10 p.m.Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Fri, Dec. 9QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H6 p.m.Education City
Fri, Dec. 9QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D10 p.m.Lusail
Sat, Dec. 10QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G6 p.m.Al Thumama
Sat, Dec. 10QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C10 p.m.Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Tues, Dec. 13QF2 vs. QF110 p.m.Lusail
Wed, Dec. 14QF4 vs. QF310 p.m.Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Sat, Dec. 17Semifinal losers6 p.m.Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Sun, Dec. 18Semifinal winners6 p.m.Lusail

