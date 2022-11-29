FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 schedule: Complete match dates, times, and team fixtures for the tournament

Brazil, France, Netherlands, Portugal, and Senegal have reached the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

There are currently 24 nations doing battle for just 11 spots in the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The group stage wraps up this week and only the top two teams will advance from each group.

Of the 32 nations that started the competition, defending world champions France became the first to qualify to the Round of 16 by winning their first two matches, and they were followed by Brazil and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Qatar was the first team eliminated, followed by Canada with one group matchday still remaining.

Group A and Group B are the first to wrap up play on Tuesday. Group C and Group D will be up next on Wednesday.

World Cup 2022 tournament format

The 2022 World Cup will follow along the lines of recent editions, with a 32-team group stage to whittle the field down to 16 teams — only the top two teams from each of the eight groups survive.

Those 16 group-stage qualifiers will advance to the single-elimination knockout stages — Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final — where the winner moves on and the loser goes home. There must be a winner on the day for every knockout-round match, and extra time and penalty kicks will be used, if necessary, to determine the victor.

What time do World Cup games start in Qatar?

There will be up to four matches daily during the group stage staggered throughout the day. The only matches that will overlap are the ones played on the final day of the group-stage phase, and that’s purely for competitive integrity.

Every time zone in the world will get a chance to watch matches at decent times throughout their day, which is great news for football fans. Here’s a breakdown of how the local kickoff times in Qatar translate across various regions around the world.

World Cup 2022 kickoff times

Stage(s) Local

(Qatar) USA & Canada

(ET) UK

(GMT) Australia

(AEDT) India

(IST) Group stage only 1 p.m. 5 a.m. 10 a.m. 9 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Group stage only 4 p.m. 8 a.m. 1 p.m. 12 a.m. 6:30 p.m. Knockouts only 6 p.m. 10 a.m. 3 p.m. 2 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Group stage only 7 p.m. 11 a.m. 4 p.m. 3 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Group/Knockouts 10 p.m. 2 p.m. 7 p.m. 6 a.m. 12:30 a.m.

Complete World Cup 2022 match schedule

World Cup Group A table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Netherlands-Q 7 3 2 0 1 5 1 +4 2. Senegal-Q 6 3 2 1 0 5 4 +1 3. Ecuador-E 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4. Qatar-E 0 3 0 3 0 1 7 -6

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group A match schedule

Date Match Sun, Nov. 20 Qatar 0, Ecuador 2 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 21 Senegal 0, Netherlands 2 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Nov. 25 Qatar 1, Senegal 3 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Nov. 25 Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1 HIGHLIGHTS Tues, Nov. 29 Netherlands 2, Qatar 0 HIGHLIGHTS Tues, Nov. 29 Ecuador 1, Senegal 2 HIGHLIGHTS

World Cup Group B table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. England 4 2 1 0 1 6 2 +4 2. Iran 3 2 1 1 0 4 6 -2 3. USA 2 2 0 0 2 1 1 0 4. Wales 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group B match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Mon, Nov. 21 England 6, Iran 2 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 21 USA 1, Wales 1 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Nov. 25 Wales 0, Iran 2 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Nov. 25 England 0, USA 0 HIGHLIGHTS Tues, Nov. 29 Wales vs. England 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Tues, Nov. 29 Iran vs. USA 10 p.m. Al Thumama

World Cup Group C table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Poland 4 2 1 0 1 2 0 +2 2. Argentina 3 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 3. Saudi Arabia 3 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 4. Mexico 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group C match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Nov. 22 Argentina 2, S. Arabia 1 HIGHLIGHTS Tues, Nov. 22 Mexico 0, Poland 0 HIGHLIGHTS Sat, Nov. 26 Poland 2, S. Arabia 0 HIGHLIGHTS Sat, Nov. 26 Argentina 2, Mexico 0 HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Nov. 30 Poland vs. Argentina 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Wed, Nov. 30 S. Arabia vs. Mexico 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Group D table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. France-Q 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 2. Australia 3 2 1 1 0 2 4 -2 3. Denmark 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 4. Tunisia 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group D match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tue, Nov. 22 Denmark 0, Tunisia 0 HIGHLIGHTS Tue, Nov. 22 France 4, Australia 1 HIGHLIGHTS Sat, Nov. 26 Tunisia 0, Australia 1 HIGHLIGHTS Sat, Nov. 26 France 2, Denmark 1 HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Nov. 30 Tunisia vs. France 6 p.m. Education City Wed, Nov. 30 Australia vs. Denmark 6 p.m. Al Janoub

World Cup Group E table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Spain 4 2 1 0 1 8 1 +7 2. Japan 3 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3. Costa Rica 3 2 1 1 0 1 7 -6 4. Germany 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group E match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Germany 1, Japan 2 HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Nov. 23 Spain 7, Costa Rica 0 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Japan 0, Costa Rica 1 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Spain 1, Germany 1 HIGHLIGHTS Thurs, Dec. 1 Japan vs. Spain 10 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Thurs, Dec. 1 Costa Rica vs. Germany 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Group F table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Croatia 4 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 2. Morocco 4 2 1 0 1 2 0 +2 3. Belgium 3 2 1 1 0 1 2 -1 4. Canada-E 0 2 0 2 0 1 5 -4

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group F match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Morocco 0, Croatia 0 HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Nov. 23 Belgium 1, Canada 0 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Belgium 0, Morocco 2 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Croatia 4, Canada 1 HIGHLIGHTS Thurs, Dec. 1 Croatia vs. Belgium 6 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Thurs, Dec. 1 Canada vs. Morocco 6 p.m. Al Thumama

World Cup Group G table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Brazil-Q 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 2. Switzerland 3 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 3. Cameroon 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 4. Serbia 1 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group G match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Thurs, Nov. 24 Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0 HIGHLIGHTS Thurs, Nov. 24 Brazil 2, Serbia 0 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 Cameroon 3, Serbia 3 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 Brazil 1, Switzerland 0 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Dec. 2 Cameroon vs. Brazil 10 p.m. Lusail Fri, Dec. 2 Serbia vs. Switzerland 10 p.m. Stadium 974

World Cup Group H table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Portugal-Q 6 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 2. Ghana 3 2 1 1 0 5 5 0 3. S. Korea 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 4. Uruguay 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

Group H match schedule

Date Match Time

(ET / GMT) Stadium Thu, Nov. 24 Uruguay 0, S. Korea 0 HIGHLIGHTS Thu, Nov. 24 Portugal 3, Ghana 2 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea 2, Ghana 3 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 Portugal 2, Uruguay 0 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 2 Ghana vs. Uruguay 6 p.m. Al Janoub

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 Netherlands vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. Senegal 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail