FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 schedule: Complete match dates, times, and team fixtures for the tournament
Brazil, France, Netherlands, Portugal, and Senegal have reached the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
There are currently 24 nations doing battle for just 11 spots in the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The group stage wraps up this week and only the top two teams will advance from each group.
Of the 32 nations that started the competition, defending world champions France became the first to qualify to the Round of 16 by winning their first two matches, and they were followed by Brazil and Portugal.
Meanwhile, Qatar was the first team eliminated, followed by Canada with one group matchday still remaining.
Group A and Group B are the first to wrap up play on Tuesday. Group C and Group D will be up next on Wednesday.
World Cup 2022 tournament format
The 2022 World Cup will follow along the lines of recent editions, with a 32-team group stage to whittle the field down to 16 teams — only the top two teams from each of the eight groups survive.
Those 16 group-stage qualifiers will advance to the single-elimination knockout stages — Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final — where the winner moves on and the loser goes home. There must be a winner on the day for every knockout-round match, and extra time and penalty kicks will be used, if necessary, to determine the victor.
What time do World Cup games start in Qatar?
There will be up to four matches daily during the group stage staggered throughout the day. The only matches that will overlap are the ones played on the final day of the group-stage phase, and that’s purely for competitive integrity.
Every time zone in the world will get a chance to watch matches at decent times throughout their day, which is great news for football fans. Here’s a breakdown of how the local kickoff times in Qatar translate across various regions around the world.
World Cup 2022 kickoff times
|Stage(s)
|Local
(Qatar)
|USA & Canada
(ET)
|UK
(GMT)
|Australia
(AEDT)
|India
(IST)
|Group stage only
|1 p.m.
|5 a.m.
|10 a.m.
|9 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|Group stage only
|4 p.m.
|8 a.m.
|1 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|6:30 p.m.
|Knockouts only
|6 p.m.
|10 a.m.
|3 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|Group stage only
|7 p.m.
|11 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|3 a.m.
|9:30 p.m.
|Group/Knockouts
|10 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|12:30 a.m.
Complete World Cup 2022 match schedule
World Cup Group A table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Netherlands-Q
|7
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|+4
|2. Senegal-Q
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|3. Ecuador-E
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4. Qatar-E
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|-6
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group A match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Sun, Nov. 20
|Qatar 0, Ecuador 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon, Nov. 21
|Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|Qatar 1, Senegal 3
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tues, Nov. 29
|Netherlands 2, Qatar 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tues, Nov. 29
|Ecuador 1, Senegal 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
World Cup Group B table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. England
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|2. Iran
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|-2
|3. USA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4. Wales
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group B match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Mon, Nov. 21
|England 6, Iran 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon, Nov. 21
|USA 1, Wales 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|Wales 0, Iran 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|England 0, USA 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tues, Nov. 29
|Wales vs. England
|10 p.m.
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|Tues, Nov. 29
|Iran vs. USA
|10 p.m.
|Al Thumama
World Cup Group C table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Poland
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|+2
|2. Argentina
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3. Saudi Arabia
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|4. Mexico
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group C match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Tues, Nov. 22
|Argentina 2, S. Arabia 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tues, Nov. 22
|Mexico 0, Poland 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Poland 2, S. Arabia 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Argentina 2, Mexico 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Wed, Nov. 30
|Poland vs. Argentina
|10 p.m.
|Stadium 974
|Wed, Nov. 30
|S. Arabia vs. Mexico
|10 p.m.
|Lusail
World Cup Group D table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. France-Q
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|2. Australia
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|3. Denmark
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4. Tunisia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group D match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Tue, Nov. 22
|Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tue, Nov. 22
|France 4, Australia 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Tunisia 0, Australia 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat, Nov. 26
|France 2, Denmark 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Wed, Nov. 30
|Tunisia vs. France
|6 p.m.
|Education City
|Wed, Nov. 30
|Australia vs. Denmark
|6 p.m.
|Al Janoub
World Cup Group E table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Spain
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|1
|+7
|2. Japan
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3. Costa Rica
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|4. Germany
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group E match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Germany 1, Japan 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sun, Nov. 27
|Japan 0, Costa Rica 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sun, Nov. 27
|Spain 1, Germany 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs, Dec. 1
|Japan vs. Spain
|10 p.m.
|Khalifa Int’l
|Thurs, Dec. 1
|Costa Rica vs. Germany
|10 p.m.
|Al Bayt
World Cup Group F table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Croatia
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|+3
|2. Morocco
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|+2
|3. Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|4. Canada-E
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|-4
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group F match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Morocco 0, Croatia 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Belgium 1, Canada 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sun, Nov. 27
|Belgium 0, Morocco 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sun, Nov. 27
|Croatia 4, Canada 1
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs, Dec. 1
|Croatia vs. Belgium
|6 p.m.
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|Thurs, Dec. 1
|Canada vs. Morocco
|6 p.m.
|Al Thumama
World Cup Group G table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Brazil-Q
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|2. Switzerland
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3. Cameroon
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4. Serbia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group G match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Thurs, Nov. 24
|Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs, Nov. 24
|Brazil 2, Serbia 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon, Nov. 28
|Cameroon 3, Serbia 3
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon, Nov. 28
|Brazil 1, Switzerland 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri, Dec. 2
|Cameroon vs. Brazil
|10 p.m.
|Lusail
|Fri, Dec. 2
|Serbia vs. Switzerland
|10 p.m.
|Stadium 974
World Cup Group H table & fixtures
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Portugal-Q
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|2. Ghana
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3. S. Korea
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4. Uruguay
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
- Q= Qualified to Round of 16
- E = Eliminated
Group H match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
(ET / GMT)
|Stadium
|Thu, Nov. 24
|Uruguay 0, S. Korea 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thu, Nov. 24
|Portugal 3, Ghana 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon, Nov. 28
|South Korea 2, Ghana 3
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon, Nov. 28
|Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri, Dec. 2
|South Korea vs. Portugal
|6 p.m.
|Education City
|Fri, Dec. 2
|Ghana vs. Uruguay
|6 p.m.
|Al Janoub
World Cup Round of 16
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Sat, Dec. 3
|Netherlands vs. 2B
|6 p.m.
|Khalifa Int’l
|Sat, Dec. 3
|1C vs. 2D
|10 p.m.
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|Sun, Dec. 4
|1D vs. 2C
|6 p.m.
|Al Thumama
|Sun, Dec. 4
|1B vs. Senegal
|10 p.m.
|Al Bayt
|Mon, Dec. 5
|1E vs. 2F
|6 p.m.
|Al Janoub
|Mon, Dec. 5
|1G vs. 2H
|10 p.m.
|Stadium 974
|Tues, Dec. 6
|1F vs. 2E
|6 p.m.
|Education City
|Tues, Dec. 6
|1H vs. 2G
|10 p.m.
|Lusail
World Cup Quarterfinals
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Fri, Dec. 9
|QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H
|6 p.m.
|Education City
|Fri, Dec. 9
|QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D
|10 p.m.
|Lusail
|Sat, Dec. 10
|QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G
|6 p.m.
|Al Thumama
|Sat, Dec. 10
|QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C
|10 p.m.
|Al Bayt
World Cup Semifinals
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Tues, Dec. 13
|QF2 vs. QF1
|10 p.m.
|Lusail
|Wed, Dec. 14
|QF4 vs. QF3
|10 p.m.
|Al Bayt
World Cup 3rd Place
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Sat, Dec. 17
|Semifinal losers
|6 p.m.
|Khalifa Int’l
World Cup Final
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Sun, Dec. 18
|Semifinal winners
|6 p.m.
|Lusail
