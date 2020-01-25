Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah will come face-to-face in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in Africa’s second round.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah will be on opposing sides in the second round of qualifying for 2022 World Cup Qatar, after Gabon and Egypt were drawn in the same group. Salah’s Egypt and Aubameyang’s Gabon are joined by Libya and Angola in Group F in the second phase of African qualifying for the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Group D pits Cameroon and Ivory Coast together along with Mozambique and Malawi, while Nigeria will face Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C.

Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria will meet Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti in Group A, while 2019’s beaten finalists Senegal were drawn with Congo, Namibia and Togo in Group H. Group G sees Ghana and South Africa pitted against Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

The group phase runs from March 2020 until October next year, with the 10 group winners drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played next November.

Groups in full:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: Congo DR, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania.