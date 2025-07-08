The article “A Nation on the Brink: The Perilous Journey of Villa Somalia’s Leadership” presents a highly critical view of the current leadership in Villa Somalia (Somalia’s presidential palace), accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Defense Minister of reckless behavior that is destabilizing the country and the region.

A Nation on the Brink: The Perilous Journey of Villa Somalia’s Leadership

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

The current situation in Villa Somalia has deteriorated alarmingly under the leadership of mafia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, now increasingly referred to as the “madman of Villa Somalia,” and his embattled Defence Minister. These individuals, whose governance lacks both strategic vision and constitutional legitimacy, are rapidly eroding what may be their last chance at sustaining a functional administration. Their reckless behavior not only undermines the rule of law but also threatens the fragile security architecture of the entire Somali region.

Destabilizing Moves Against Puntland and Somaliland

Disturbing evidence has emerged pointing to deliberate attempts by Villa Somalia to destabilize both Puntland and areas historically belonging to Somaliland, particularly the eastern Sanaag region. In a move that defies all logic and national interest, young recruits mainly from the Hawiye clan and drawn from regions over 1,000 kilometers away—are being deployed into Puntland territories and eastern Somaliland. This operation represents a blatant incursion and carries the risk of igniting clan-based conflict and widespread instability.

The motivations behind these provocations appear to be externally driven. Intelligence suggests that both China and Egypt are providing logistical and financial support, raising profound questions about Somalia’s sovereignty. This foreign-backed campaign to entrench Hawiye dominance through military aggression is not only unsustainable—it is self-destructive. The lives of these young Somali soldiers are being gambled away for a desperate and misguided power consolidation project that may very well break the last threads holding Somalia’s unity intact.

A Call to Responsible Hawiye Leaders

The time has come for credible voices within the Hawiye political class—especially respected elders, MPs, intellectuals, and nationalists—to speak out. Silence in the face of such destructive policies equates to complicity. These actions contradict every value of responsible governance and betray the principles of peace, justice, and national cohesion.

Villa Somalia’s leadership is rapidly losing legitimacy. The regime is behaving more like a mafia cartel than a constitutional government. Their policies, driven by foreign interest and clan hegemony, have placed the entire Somali project at risk.

Questionable Funding and Foreign Backing

In a country where the central government can barely manage to pay salaries, how is it funding such large-scale deployments? This raises red flags. Increasingly, China is being identified as the principal backer, providing funding and strategic support to this military adventurism. Meanwhile, the silence of Western nations, especially those with influence in the Horn of Africa, is deafening and troubling.

This inaction could pave the way for extremist groups like Al-Shabaab to regain influence, exploiting the chaos left in the wake of Villa Somalia’s mismanagement. Indeed, both President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Defence Minister, Mr. “Figi,” are seen as indirectly empowering radical elements by weakening Somalia’s institutional framework and stirring conflict.

The Way Forward for Somaliland and Puntland

Just as Puntland must defend its territory and autonomy, the Somaliland government must act decisively to secure eastern Sanaag. This is not merely a matter of protecting borders it is about preserving stability, peace, and the right of Somaliland statehood against a failing regime acting out of desperation.

Young soldiers sent from Mogadishu should not be treated as enemies, but rather victims manipulated by a collapsing regime to serve foreign-backed ambitions. Somaliland and Puntland must deliver a clear and firm response, not only on the battlefield if necessary but also through diplomatic and media channels. These soldiers deserve to know the truth: they are being used, not for nation-building, but to prop up a dying administration driven by clan interests and international exploitation.

Conclusion: Time for Change

The Somali people deserve better. It is time to call for a peaceful but decisive regime change in Villa Somalia, led by the voices of conscience across all communities, including the Hawiye. Only then can the region hope to reclaim its future and establish a governance model that reflects the true aspirations of its people one rooted in stability, justice, and dignity.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.