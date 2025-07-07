The Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) has formally celebrated Somaliland’s 65th anniversary of independence, issuing a public commendation on July 7, 2025, for the nation’s historic milestone of June 26, 1960—the day it first gained sovereignty from British rule.

In an official letter to President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, UNPO’s Secretary-General lauded Somaliland’s “resilience, democratic achievements, and continued aspirations,” emphasizing its symbolic role as a beacon for marginalized nations globally.

The tribute underscores Somaliland’s unique dual legacy: its internationally recognized independence in 1960, marked by functional institutions and recognition from 35 sovereign states including the U.S. and Egypt, followed by its reclamation of autonomy in 1991 after a fraught union with Somalia. Highlighting decades of stable self-governance amid non-recognition, UNPO framed Somaliland’s journey as a transformative model of “self-determination” in a rapidly evolving world.

Diplomatic Recognition for a Nation Unrecognized

“Somaliland represents one of many communities whose experience, vision, and leadership are helping to shape new pathways in a world that is evolving rapidly,” stated the Secretary-General. “Their determination, despite the absence of formal recognition, reflects the very values on which the UNPO was founded”.

The Twin Pillars of Somaliland’s Sovereignty

1. The 1960 Legacy

On June 26, 1960, the British Protectorate of Somaliland became an independent state after a Royal Proclamation terminated colonial oversight. Recognized by over 35 countries—including the U.S., UK, and Egypt—it established a functional government with a constitution, military (Somaliland Scouts), and international treaties deposited at the UN. U.S. Secretary of State Christian Herter hailed it as a “noteworthy milestone,” while Queen Elizabeth II affirmed enduring ties.

2. The Reclamation of 1991

After a violent union with Somalia (1960–1991), Somaliland reclaimed sovereignty on May 18, 1991, following the collapse of Siad Barre’s dictatorship. Clan leaders and the Somali National Movement signed the Declaration of Independence in Burao, establishing a governance framework through grassroots conferences. This year marks its 34th anniversary, celebrated globally by the diaspora.

Democratic Triumphs Against the Odds

Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has built a stable democracy:

Peaceful Transfers of Power: Six presidents since 1991, with the 2024 election seeing a smooth transition from President Muse Bihi Abdi to Abdirahman Abdillahi “Ciro”.

Robust Institutions: A constitutionally anchored government with executive, legislative, and judicial branches, plus a hybrid guurti (elders) system.

Civic Resilience: Rebuilding efforts like the revival of Hargeisa’s fire-destroyed Waaheen Market (2024) showcase communal self-reliance.