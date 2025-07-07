The article “Recognizing Somaliland: A Strategic Imperative for the United Kingdom” summarizes the findings of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group’s report advocating for the formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. It outlines Somaliland’s strong legal basis for sovereignty, its democratic governance, internal stability, and strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

The article emphasizes Somaliland’s potential as a reliable ally in regional security, counter-terrorism, and global trade, while highlighting the moral responsibility to support a peaceful, post-conflict democracy. It concludes that the United Kingdom, with its historic ties and global influence, is uniquely positioned to lead international recognition efforts.

Introduction

The case for international recognition of Somaliland is increasingly compelling. For over three decades, Somaliland has exhibited political stability, democratic governance, and effective control over its territory. Despite these credentials, it remains formally unrecognized by any UN member state.

Sir Gavin Williamson MP, chair of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Somaliland, launched the report “A Roadmap to Recognition” on June 26, 2025, the 65th anniversary of Somaliland’s independence. The report argues that the United Kingdom is uniquely positioned to lead the effort toward recognition, based on both principle and strategic interest.

Historical and Legal Context

Somaliland was a British protectorate until 1960, when it gained independence and was recognized by more than 30 sovereign states. Shortly thereafter, it entered a voluntary union with Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic. This union was never formalized by treaty, and a 1961 constitutional referendum was boycotted by the north and rejected by the majority who participated. However, this union was never ratified legally.

Following years of marginalization and systemic violence—including a genocide in Hargeisa during the 1980s—Somaliland reasserted its independence in 1991. A 2005 African Union fact-finding mission concluded that Somaliland’s case for recognition is “historically unique and self-justified.”

Somaliland meets all criteria under the Montevideo Convention for statehood:

A permanent population

A defined territory

A functioning government

The capacity to enter into relations with other states

Despite this, it has been excluded from international legal forums and multilateral institutions.

Democratic and Institutional Development

Since 1991, Somaliland has demonstrated a sustained commitment to democratic governance:

A constitution was adopted via referendum in 2001.

The political system includes a separation of powers, multi-party elections, and an independent judiciary.

Presidential elections have resulted in peaceful transfers of power, most recently in 2024.

The legislative framework integrates modern and traditional governance through a bicameral parliament, comprising an elected House of Representatives and a House of Elders.

Somaliland has established and maintained internal security, repelled threats from terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab, and developed public services independently of external support.

The Economic Argument for Recognition

Despite being unrecognized, Somaliland has managed significant economic progress. Key highlights include:

The Port of Berbera, developed with investment from DP World and British International Investment, is emerging as a major logistics hub.

A Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia (2024) grants the landlocked country access to Somaliland’s coast—illustrating the region’s growing strategic and commercial value.

Somaliland possesses untapped natural resources, including oil, gas, lithium, and uranium, and has attracted interest from multinational companies like Genel Energy and Shell.

The Berbera Economic Zone, modeled on Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, offers tax and customs incentives to attract foreign direct investment.

However, the lack of recognition prevents access to global capital markets, hinders trade agreements, and deters large-scale investment. Recognition would unlock participation in institutions such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the World Trade Organization.

Strategic and Security Dimensions

From a geopolitical perspective, Somaliland offers strategic advantages:

Proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint through which 12% of global trade passes.

Counter-terrorism effectiveness: Somaliland has maintained internal stability with minimal foreign aid and has successfully deterred extremist groups.

Maritime security capabilities: The country has implemented low-cost, community-led anti-piracy measures that have proven more effective than many Western-funded operations.

Military cooperation: Somaliland has expressed willingness to host foreign naval or air bases in exchange for recognition.

At a time when China and Russia are expanding their influence in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland provides a democratic and pro-Western counterweight.

Moral and Normative Considerations

The report makes a compelling moral case:

Recognition would acknowledge the genocide committed by the Somali regime against Somalilanders.

It would affirm the right to self-determination, consistent with international legal norms.

Rewarding Somaliland’s democratic trajectory would set a positive precedent for post-conflict nation-building efforts globally.

By supporting Somaliland, the UK would reaffirm its commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in its foreign policy.

The UK’s Unique Role

The UK has a historic relationship with Somaliland as its former colonial authority and was among the first to recognize its independence in 1960. The UK also holds the UN Penholder role on Somalia, giving it significant diplomatic leverage.

Additionally:

The Somaliland diaspora in the UK is large, integrated, and politically active.

British firms are already investing in Somaliland, and UK aid plays a significant role in development.

The UK is uniquely positioned to break diplomatic inertia and shape international consensus.

Conclusion and Policy Recommendation

The APPG report concludes that recognition of Somaliland is:

Legally justified

Strategically advantageous

Economically beneficial

Morally imperative

In a world of increasing geopolitical volatility and multipolar competition, the UK has both the responsibility and opportunity to lead a principled foreign policy initiative by recognizing Somaliland.

Recognition is not just the right step—it is the strategic one.

The report concludes that recognizing Somaliland is in the UK’s national interest—economically, strategically, and morally. It asserts that the time for action is now, before others act first, and before opportunities for peace, trade, and partnership are lost.

“The best time to recognize Somaliland was in 1991. The next best time is now.”

Read the full Report here