De Facto No More? Somaliland’s Push for Statehood through the Gulf

By Ambassador Abdiwadoud Ashraf, Surafel Tesfaye

The principle that is rooted in the realist school of diplomacy demonstrates that in the realm of international relations, no rivalry or friendship is permanent; only their interest endures. By taking this, we can see Somaliland’s foreign policy trajectory. Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), President of the Republic of Somaliland, held a landmark diplomatic meeting with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jasim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. This high-level engagement marks a significant milestone in Somaliland’s expanding diplomatic outreach and affirms its growing presence on the regional and global stage.

This meeting represents more than ceremonial diplomacy, as every nation acts according to its national interest. This relationship signals a deepening of mutual interests, the pursuit of shared strategic goals, and a proactive recalibration of alliances in the geopolitically significant Horn of Africa and Red Sea corridor. For both nations, the dialogue reaffirms a relationship rooted in mutual respect and a collective commitment to regional stability, economic cooperation, and forward-looking development.

For Somaliland, the meeting stands as a testament to its increasing recognition, not yet formalized, but acknowledged by influential regional and global actors. The fact that Qatar, a country with a long-standing history of active diplomacy in the Middle East and Africa, welcomed the engagement signals a potential diplomatic shift and willingness to explore partnerships beyond traditional frameworks. However, historically, the Qatari government refrained from recognizing Somalia’s legitimate political and legal identity, but now this narrative has shifted, and one may ask, why engage a state that has long supported your rival and opposed your independence? The answer is simple: Somaliland is practicing smart, pragmatic diplomacy.

This strategic conversation helped to reaffirm both a continued and developing relationship between the two partners. It emphasizes the respect that, in this interdependent world order of the modern era, relations based on economic opportunity, security cooperation, and respect for one another’s sovereignty are key to long-term stability.

The talks outlined broad collaboration in key sectors that are critical for Somaliland’s economic development platform. This platform includes diverse sectors of trade, infrastructure, energy, and education, and both countries recognized the mutual benefits of promoting a more integrated and cooperation-based relationship. Qatar’s proven track record of investing in infrastructure and regional economic development makes it a natural and strategic choice for Somaliland, which is seriously seeking foreign investment to boost its economy.

By working with Qatar, Somaliland aims to strengthen its human capital, invest in its youth, and create a skilled workforce capable of advancing national development goals. The inclusion of energy cooperation reflects a shared vision for long-term sustainability, with opportunities for investment in renewable energy, power grids, and energy access for underserved communities.

The two leaders both expressed a shared ambition to promote sustainable economic growth and make a substantial contribution to regional peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. This development includes the promotion of maritime security and the maintenance of the Red Sea corridor stability, on one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

Within this context, Somaliland’s geography emerges as a wellspring of strategic opportunity. Its borders along the Gulf of Aden are crucial to enabling global maritime trade. Surrounded by growing instability and competition for influence by its immediate neighbors, Yemen, Djibouti, and Somalia, Somaliland stands out as a stable and trustworthy institution that can offer useful partnerships to global powers interested in securing maritime channels and regional allies.

By projecting Somaliland as a nation committed to active and constructive cooperation, the President signaled that it is prepared to partner with both regional and international actors. This cooperation covers a broad range of activities, such as counter-terror efforts, economic integration, climate resilience, and ease of transborder commerce. The message is clear to policymakers: Somaliland is a secure, responsible, and progressive partner.

The most powerful part of the meeting was when President Irro unambiguously outlined Somaliland’s distinctive political, legal, and historical place in comparison to that of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The international community has often weighed Somaliland’s question in terms of the Somali question, but through his conversation, a resounding message was delivered: Somaliland is walking its path, grounded in democratic principles, continuity of law, and a peaceful approach to diplomacy.

By reiterating its commitment to international law, peaceful coexistence, and constructive engagement, Somaliland emphasized its legitimate pursuit of formal international recognition. The president’s message was not confrontational but principled, rooted in over three decades of state-building and institutional development.

This is an important note for international policymakers and multilateral institutions. Somaliland is not merely seeking sympathy or attention; it is demonstrating the capacity, stability, and vision required of a modern nation-state.

This strategic meeting, therefore, serves as a diplomatic declaration: Somaliland is ready to lead, not just survive, in a rapidly changing regional environment. It seeks to do so with reliable partners who share its vision for peace, prosperity, and dignity for its people. Somaliland’s diplomatic agility is clear; every negotiation must be in the national interest, and engaging with Qatar now may not give immediate recognition, but if it is managed with clarity and consistency, it will pave the way for soft power influence that benefits the people of Somaliland.

Qatar, with its global investments, active diplomacy, and regional influence, is an ideal partner in this journey. For Qatar, engaging Somaliland opens new opportunities for influence and investment as an economic gateway and to utilize the untapped potential, and to secure a strategically important region. For Somaliland, Qatar’s participation signals a potential breakthrough in its broader international aspirations. One major objective for Somaliland is opening a diplomatic office in one of the Arab world’s most influential capitals. This would be a game-changer.

This first-ever meeting between President Abdirahman Irro and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani represents more than a diplomatic formality; it is a way towards a new chapter of strategic engagement for Somaliland and Qatar. It demonstrates the republic’s ability to act with agency, maturity, and foresight in a highly complex geopolitical environment.

For the general public, this meeting provides hope that Somaliland’s voice is being heard beyond its borders, and whether it’s an ally or rival, every nation respects strength, and strength comes not only from military might but from political will and diplomatic savvy, and this timely opportunity reassesses Somaliland’s role in the Horn of Africa not merely as a self-declared entity but as a stable partner capable of contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

Somaliland is making the case that it is one such actor deserving not only of dialogue but of recognition, and most importantly, Somaliland’s foreign policy must not come at the expense of relations with Ethiopia or other key regional allies; by positioning itself as a neutral body, it can cooperate with all who respect its sovereignty.

Ambassador Abdiwadoud Ashraf is a researcher and diplomat at the Somaliland Embassy in Addis Ababa

Surafel Tesfaye is a researcher at Horn Review

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.