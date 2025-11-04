Facing Climate and Trade Hurdles, Somaliland Bets on Its Economic Lifeline, Livestock

Somaliland aims to modernize its livestock sector, a key source of foreign income, to overcome climate change and trade hurdles

HARGEISA, Somaliland — In a bustling conference hall in the capital of the Republic of Somaliland, government ministers and traders gathered this week to address the most critical pillar of their economy: the goats, sheep, and camels that traverse the Horn of Africa.

A high-level consultative meeting in Hargeisa focused on overcoming trade barriers and enhancing livestock exports, a sector that officials described as the undeniable backbone of Somaliland’s financial survival.

Despite operating without formal international recognition for over three decades, Somaliland has maintained a functioning government and economy, one that remains profoundly tied to its pastoral roots.

“When looking at the national economy, 70% of our revenue comes from livestock,” Somaliland’s Minister of Livestock and Rural Development, Omar Shucayb Mohamed, stated plainly at the forum. “This is not just an industry; it is the primary source of our hard currency and the livelihood of our people.”

The meeting, organized by the Ministry of Livestock and Rural Development and attended by the ministers of livestock and trade, as well as numerous traders and sector experts, aimed to tackle systemic challenges that threaten the sector’s viability.

Minister Omar Shucayb outlined two major hurdles: an underdeveloped domestic market system and traditional management practices that are increasingly unsuited to the era of global climate change.

“Our traditional ways of managing livestock are no longer sufficient,” the minister explained, highlighting how prolonged droughts and shifting weather patterns have devastated herds and livelihoods. “We must adapt to new realities to protect this vital national asset.”

The push for modernization includes a direct appeal to the exporters themselves. Minister Omar Shucayb urged them to significantly improve the care of animals before they are shipped overseas, particularly during the critical quarantine period.

A key initiative is the introduction of nutrient-rich livestock feed to enhance animal weight and overall health. The goal, officials said, is to ensure that Somaliland’s animals not only meet international health standards but also command better prices by arriving at their destinations in superior condition.

“We are calling on exporters to prioritize animal welfare and provide high-quality feed,” the minister emphasized. “Strengthening the physical condition of our livestock directly strengthens our national economy.”

The focus on the livestock sector underscores a broader challenge for Somaliland as it navigates its ambiguous position in the global community. While the nation has built stable, democratic institutions, its economic fortunes remain hitched to a single, climate-vulnerable sector. The success of its modernization efforts could have profound implications for its ongoing campaign for international recognition and investment.

“The world may not yet recognize our passport, but it recognizes the quality of our livestock,” said a veteran livestock trader at the meeting who asked not to be named due to the political sensitivities. “By improving this sector, we are not just earning revenue; we are building a case for our nation’s competence and resilience.”

For now, the path forward is clear to those in Hargeisa. As Minister Omar Shucayb concluded, “Our economic independence and our future prosperity depend on transforming this ancient practice into a modern, sustainable engine for growth.”