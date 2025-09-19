Somaliland’s Untapped Livestock and Fisheries Market Draws Minister’s Pitch to Global Investors

HARGEISA, Somaliland — In a region often defined by instability and fragility, Somaliland is betting on something different: livestock, fisheries, and a reputation for relative calm. With one of the Horn of Africa’s longest coastlines and a centuries-old pastoral tradition, Somaliland sees itself as an untapped market and a gateway to Central Africa and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with The Advocate Post, Somaliland’s Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Rural Development, Omar Shucayb, laid out a clear case for why international investors should look toward this territory — even as it continues to wait for international recognition.

“Our ministry covers three vital areas: livestock, fisheries, and rural development,” Shucayb said during the interview with Abdul Rafay Afzal, the Editor-in-Chief of the Advocate Post. “Livestock is by far the largest contributor to our economy, both in terms of GDP and export revenue. Every year, millions of sheep, goats, and camels are exported — mainly to the Gulf region, especially Saudi Arabia.”

Livestock: The Backbone of Somaliland’s Economy

Livestock remains the cornerstone of Somaliland’s economy, employing the majority of the rural population and accounting for as much as 65 percent of exports. Shucayb described Somaliland’s animals as naturally organic: “Our livestock is traditionally raised — no artificial hormones or chemicals, just open grazing. This makes our animals naturally organic, which is increasingly in demand in global markets.”

But he argued that Somaliland needs to move beyond exporting live animals. “Right now, most animals are exported live. If investors establish modern meat processing and packaging facilities, we can move into processed exports. That would transform our economy and create jobs while giving investors higher returns.”

He pointed to medium-sized meat processing plants as a realistic starting point. “Such facilities could handle tens of thousands of animals annually. Instead of selling live goats, processed and packaged meat generates far higher margins. That benefits pastoralists with better prices, creates jobs in processing and logistics, and secures steady export markets in the Gulf and beyond.”

Fisheries: A Sleeping Giant

While livestock dominates the present, fisheries could shape Somaliland’s future. With 850 kilometers of coastline along the Gulf of Aden, the country has one of the richest fishing grounds in East Africa. Yet, according to Shucayb, it remains an underdeveloped sector.

“Our coastline is among the longest in the region and has rich fishing grounds, but today we are only utilizing a small percentage of that potential,” he said. Unlike Somali waters, plagued for years by piracy and insecurity, Somaliland’s coastal areas are considered relatively safe.

“This is a sector that could become the next big thing,” Shucayb said. “Investors can enter areas such as commercial fishing, fish processing, cold storage, and export logistics. Regional and global demand for seafood is growing — Somaliland has the resources to meet it.”

A Market in Search of Partners

For investors wary of entering new markets, Somaliland presents a mix of challenges and advantages. On one hand, the lack of international recognition complicates trade agreements and access to development finance. On the other hand, Somaliland has developed a reputation for stability in an otherwise volatile region.

“We are realistic: challenges exist, such as infrastructure gaps, limited recognition, and regulatory improvements still needed,” Shucayb acknowledged. “But at the same time, Somaliland is stable, has democratic institutions, and is strategically located as a trade hub.”

The modernization of Berbera Port through DP World and Ethiopia’s participation in the Berbera Corridor project, he argued, has created direct connections to Gulf and East African markets. “For investors, this means efficient export routes. Our government also offers long-term land leases, customs facilitation, and in some cases, tax incentives for priority projects.”

Balancing Growth with Sustainability

Shucayb was quick to stress that Somaliland’s development vision must balance modernization with sustainability — both environmental and cultural.

“For livestock, we are working on better grazing management and water resource development to avoid overgrazing,” he said. “For fisheries, we are developing licensing systems and marine protection zones to prevent overfishing. We want investors who are committed to long-term partnerships, not just short-term exploitation.”

Maintaining Somaliland’s pastoral traditions is also part of this equation. “The nomadic lifestyle is part of our identity and culture, and it sustains millions of people,” Shucayb explained. “Processing plants will not replace pastoralists, but instead create higher demand for their animals at better prices. Similarly, in fisheries, industrial investment will work alongside artisanal fishermen.”

Raising Standards for Export Markets

To succeed in international markets, Somaliland must meet strict veterinary and health standards. Shucayb said his ministry is investing heavily in this area.

“We are improving veterinary services, quarantine facilities, and disease surveillance to ensure our livestock meets international health and safety standards,” he said. Somaliland is also working with international partners to introduce modern certification systems.

He singled out Pakistan as a particularly promising partner. “Pakistan has strong expertise in veterinary sciences, dairy development, and meat processing. We welcome partnerships that can bring knowledge exchange, training programs, and joint ventures to enhance Somaliland’s livestock industry.”

Legal Certainty for Investors

For foreign investors, legal protections remain a pressing concern. Shucayb pointed to Somaliland’s Investment Laws, which guarantee rights such as profit repatriation and protection against expropriation.

“Long-term land leases are available for industrial projects, and our courts handle commercial disputes,” he said. “We also encourage arbitration mechanisms where needed, to ensure fair resolution. While we continue to strengthen our legal framework, investors can be confident that Somaliland is committed to protecting their rights.”

Regional and Global Partnerships

Shucayb also underscored the importance of Somaliland’s regional relationships. “Saudi Arabia remains our largest livestock market, especially during the Hajj season,” he said. “The UAE has invested in Berbera Port, strengthening our export capacity. Ethiopia is both a market and a transit partner, particularly with the Berbera Corridor project connecting us to the Ethiopian highlands.”

But he also emphasized openness to new partnerships. “Pakistan, for example, has strong expertise in meat processing, dairy development, and veterinary services, and we see great potential for cooperation. Other Gulf countries are natural partners for both livestock and fisheries, given their proximity and demand for high-quality, halal-certified products. We also see opportunities with East African neighbors such as Kenya, which already has an advanced dairy and livestock industry.”

“The Market Is Not Saturated”

As the interview drew to a close, Shucayb delivered a clear message to international investors: Somaliland is open for business.

“We offer organic livestock, untapped fisheries, and a strategic location at the Horn of Africa,” he said. “We are looking for serious partners who can bring technology, knowledge, and investment. The market is not saturated — the opportunities are real. I invite investors to visit, see the potential for themselves, and work with us in a cooperative spirit.”

For Somaliland, still waiting for international recognition, the hope is that investment may precede diplomacy. As Shucayb put it: “Sometimes opportunity speaks louder than politics.”