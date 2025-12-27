Crowds filled Hargeisa after Israel became the first UN member to recognize Somaliland, sparking celebrations and reshaping regional diplomacy

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Large crowds filled the streets of Somaliland’s capital on Friday night after Israel officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, prompting jubilant celebrations across Hargeisa and marking a rare public show of support for Israel in a Muslim-majority society.

Residents gathered along major roads and public squares, waving Somaliland flags, chanting slogans of unity and national pride, and singing patriotic songs late into the night. Traditional cultural performances and public rallies drew participation from youth, women, and elders, as fireworks lit up the skyline.

Videos circulating online showed hundreds of people dancing in the city center, some draped in Israeli flags and others waving them from balconies and rooftops. In one clip, an Israeli flag was prominently displayed on a building overlooking a packed street as music played and crowds celebrated.

“This is about dignity and acknowledgment,” one local activist said in a video shared online. “We have built a state, maintained stability and democracy, and today the world finally started to see us.”

Leaders hail diplomatic breakthrough

Somaliland officials described Israel’s move as a historic milestone and a significant boost to the territory’s decades-long effort to gain international recognition. They said the decision could open new avenues for cooperation in security, trade, technology, agriculture, and development.

MP Abdiqadir Mohamed Hassan, known as Indho-Indho, chairman of the Foreign Committee of the House of Elders and its official spokesperson, publicly praised Israel’s decision during the celebrations.

“I express my wholehearted appreciation to the state of #Israel for it brave decision,” Hassan said. “We are ready to Abraham Accords.”

In a separate statement posted on X, MP Indho-Indho welcomed what he called a landmark moment for the territory’s diplomatic standing.

“The Republic of Somaliland warmly welcomes and commends the historic decision announced today by the Prime Minister of Israel Benamin Netanyahu, granting full recognition to the Republic of Somaliland,” he wrote. “This marks a significant diplomatic milestone, reflecting respect for the principles of self-determination, statehood, and the political reality in the Horn of Africa.”

He added: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), for his responsible leadership and strategic vision that made this achievement possible. We also congratulate the people of Somaliland for their resilience, unity, and steadfast dedication to the nation.”

“The Republic of Somaliland remains committed to peaceful cooperation, stability, and international relations built on mutual respect and shared interests,” the statement said.

Israel on Friday became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland, which has functioned as a de facto independent state since restoring independence in 1991 but has long struggled for international legitimacy. Somaliland officials said the recognition would pave the way for diplomatic ties “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.”

Security across Hargeisa remained calm and well-controlled throughout the celebrations, with security forces deployed to ensure public order and safety.

Strategic significance and regional backlash

Israeli officials have described the recognition as both an acknowledgment of political reality and a strategic step. Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, near critical maritime routes and across from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, has given it growing geopolitical importance. Israeli sources have acknowledged that years of quiet engagement, including behind-the-scenes intelligence and diplomatic contacts, helped lay the groundwork for the decision.

The jubilant scenes in Hargeisa stood in sharp contrast to reactions elsewhere in the region. Somalia condemned Israel’s move, insisting that Somaliland remains part of its sovereign territory, while Turkey and Egypt also issued statements rejecting the recognition.

In Hargeisa, however, many residents described the moment as a turning point.

“This is just the beginning,” one celebrant said, wrapped in blue and white. “Today, we are seen.”

Somaliland’s president said the territory meets the criteria for statehood under international law and emphasized that Somaliland is seeking peace as it pursues broader international engagement.

Israel’s recognition is widely viewed as one of the most significant political developments for Somaliland in recent years, shifting its long-standing quest for legitimacy onto the global diplomatic stage.