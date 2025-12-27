Trump Says He Won’t Follow Israel in Recognizing Somaliland, Calls Decision ‘Under Study’

President Trump says he won’t immediately recognize Somaliland’s independence, despite Israel’s historic recognition. He says the matter requires careful study

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump indicated Monday that he will not immediately follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lead in recognizing the independence of Somaliland, telling The New York Post that he needs to “study” the matter before making a decision.

Israel on Friday became the first country to officially recognize Somaliland’s independence, a move Netanyahu celebrated as a diplomatic breakthrough. In a video call with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, Netanyahu pledged to personally advocate for U.S. recognition during his upcoming meeting with Trump on Dec. 29.

“I’ll communicate to President Trump your willingness and desire to join the Abraham Accords,” Netanyahu said in the call, referencing the framework that normalized relations between Israel and Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump, however, appeared unconvinced. Speaking from his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, he initially said, “Just say, ‘No, comma, not at this—’” before clarifying, “Just say, ‘No.’”

“Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” Trump added. He was similarly dismissive of the territory’s offer to host a U.S. naval base near the mouth of the Red Sea, replying simply: “Big deal.”

“Everything is under study,” Trump said. “We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions and they turn out to be correct.”

Abraham Accords Pitch Fails to Sway Trump

Netanyahu’s push focuses on integrating Somaliland into the Abraham Accords, highlighting the republic’s strategic location near the Red Sea. Somaliland, a former British protectorate, has been de facto independent since 1991 and boasts relative stability and functioning democratic institutions — in stark contrast to Somalia’s central government in Mogadishu, which has faced decades of civil war.

Trump indicated that his discussions with Netanyahu are likely to center on the Gaza Strip, where he brokered an October ceasefire and now chairs a U.N.-approved Board of Peace overseeing reconstruction and implementation efforts.

Growing Republican Support Contrasts With Presidential Hesitation

Despite Trump’s reluctance, support for Somaliland recognition has grown quietly within U.S. political and military circles. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, chief of U.S. Africa Command, visited Somaliland last month, raising speculation about a potential deeper U.S. relationship.

In Congress, several MAGA-aligned lawmakers have pushed for recognition. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) sponsors the “Republic of Somaliland Independence Act,” supported by Reps. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.).

Trump himself had previously floated the idea in August, describing the matter as “complex” but under active consideration.

Somalia Tensions Factor Into Debate

Somaliland’s independence bid is strongly opposed by Somalia and allies including Turkey. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), born in Mogadishu, has also opposed autonomy for the northern region, saying: “As long as I’m in Congress, no one will take over the seas belonging to the nation of Somalia.”

Trump has also recently criticized Somalia over alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer funds, particularly in Minnesota, adding another layer of diplomatic complexity to the issue.

As Israel forges ahead with recognition, the United States under Trump appears in no hurry to follow suit, leaving Somaliland’s quest for broader international legitimacy in a state of uncertainty.