Crustal Structure And Seismic Anisotropy Of Rift Basins In Somaliland

Geophysical data

From December 2019 to August 2022, we collected passive seismic data using broadband seismometers at five stations along a north–south transect in Somaliland (Fig. 1). At each station, a Nanometrics Trillium 120 three-component seismometer with a flat response between 120 s and 150 Hz was deployed at a depth of 1 m. The gravity data were acquired in two separate surveys. The northern part of the gravity data (from Eil Daraad to DS-2 well) was carried out in 201011. The remaining part of the data was acquired in July–August 2021 (Fig. 1). The data were collected using a Scintrex CG5 gravimeter with an instrument reading resolution of ± 0.001 mGal. The distance between the gravity stations in the northern and southern parts was approximately 1 km and 5 km, respectively, but some modification in the sampling distance was needed due to access issues in some places.

Figure 1 (a) Geology map of northern Somalia (Somaliland), modified from13. The map shows the location of the five broadband seismometers (green triangles) deployed in Somaliland. SRTM15 + data is used to display the elevation and bathymetry19. The location of two drilled wells BD-1 (Biyo Dader-1) and DS-2 (Dagah Shabel-2) are shown. Inset is a location map of Somalia (the green box illustrates the study area) and the surrounding region within the tectonic framework of surrounding plates. The red arrow shows the absolute plate motion of major tectonic plates20. (b) Azimuthal equidistant projection map centered at the seismic station in Burao showing geographic distribution of teleseismic events (yellow circle). (c) and (d) Rose diagrams for distance windows of 30–98° and 90–130° showing the number of teleseismic events as a function of backazimuth. Between September 2020 and August 2020, a total of 354 events occurred in the azimuthal distance window of 30–98°, while 198 events occurred in the 90–130° distance window. The figure was generated using Generic Mapping Tools (GMT)21. Full-size image

H-κ stacking

Receiver function analysis of passive seismic data reveals crustal thickness variation along the north–south transect in Somaliland (Fig. 2 and Table 1). The total number of earthquakes with a moment magnitude (M w ) ≥ 5.5 and epicentral distance of 30–98° that occurred between September 2020 and August 2022 is 354 (Fig. 1b), although the seismic stations only recorded 150 to 260 events. After adopting a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) ≥ 3 and a visual assessment of receiver functions, the backazimuth coverage for these teleseismic events is concentrated between 60° and 90°, and the number of selected radial (R) component receiver functions for H-κ stacking per station is 20–30. In the R-component, the coherent P S phase appears between 2 and 4 s after the P-wave arrival (Fig. 2). The multiple reflected waves, P P P S and P S P S + P P S S arrive between 8–13 s and 10–18 s, respectively, and are weaker than P S phase. The strong positive phases that arrive at approximately 2 s in Eil Daraad and Burao, 3 s in Hagal, and 4 s in Haydh Duato and Dharyeley are the Moho P S , inferring crustal–mantle discontinues (Moho) at depths of 21–38 km and V P /V S ratios of 1.6–1.76. It is interesting to note that the northern station of Eil Daraad, which is at the shoreline of the Gulf of Aden, reveals a Moho depth of 21.1 km, while Burao station, which is located 150 km inland from the coast, shows an exceptionally shallow Moho depth of 22.3 km with a relatively high V P /V S of 1.76. This contrasts with the southern stations of Haydh Duato and Dharyeley, which reveal Moho depths of 36.8 km and 38.2 km, respectively. The Hagal station shows a Moho depth of 32.0 km (Fig. 2d and Table 1).

Figure 2 (a)–(e) Receiver functions for all five stations in Somaliland. The top panels display the receiver functions plotted with increasing backazimuth angle. The stacked receiver functions are shown in grey panels and calculated arrival times for P S conversion phases (P S , P P P S , P S P S + P P S S ) for the optimal solution in H-κ stacking are plotted with green vertical lines. The bottom panels show the Moho depths (H) versus V P /V S ratios (κ) from the H-κ stacking technique. The optimum solution for H and κ for each station is shown in the bottom panels. Refer to Fig. 1 for the location of the stations. Full-size image

Table 1 Moho depth and V P /V S (κ) for the five stations located in Somaliland.

Station Latitude (°) Longitude (°) Elevation (m) Moho depth (km) V P /V S Eil Daraad 10.75869 45.60419 12 21.1 ± 1.1 1.61 ± 0.04 Hagal 10.25256 45.74044 382 32 ± 0.9 1.70 ± 0.03 Burao 9.51717 45.56362 1030 22.3 ± 0.5 1.76 ± 0.02 Haydh 8.71734 45.73534 799 36.8 ± 2.0 1.61 ± 0.04 Dharyeley 8.39776 45.83372 762 38.2 ± 1.7 1.60 ± 0.03

V S profiles

The V S profile at station Eil Daraad increases from 2.2 to 2.6 km/s in the top layer down to 6 km depth, and then, after a slight decline, it rises sharply from 2.2 to 3.5 km/s in the 6–12 km depth range (Fig. 3a). The V S steadily increases in the depth range of 12 to < 32 km with no obvious change in the Moho interface. However, the V S reaches up to 4.0 km/s at a depth of 32 km, which may indicate that the Moho boundary is relatively deeper compared to the H-κ stacking results (Fig. 2a). The Vs profile for Hagal station, in contrast to that of Eil Daraad station, does not reveal the significant thickness of the top low-velocity layer, but instead shows a gradual increase in velocity from 3.2 to 3.6 km/s in the top 12 km layer and from 3.6 to 4.2 km/s up to 31 km depth (Fig. 3b). The Moho depth, which is slightly shallower than the H-κ stacking result, is noted at the interface with a V S of 4.2 km/s. The presence of 1–2 km of sediments is consistent with drilling data of BD-1 and DS-2 wells, which penetrated the crystalline basement at depths of 1,471 and 1,444 m, respectively. At Burao station, the top 5–6 km layer has a low V S (2.2 km/s), and at 6 km depth, the velocity suddenly increases from 2.2 to 3.4 km/s (Fig. 3c). The V S increases from 3.2 to 4.0 km/s, after a slight decrease, up to a depth of 23 km, at which point it remains constant. The Moho depth is marked at the interface with a V S of 4.0 km/s and matches with the H-κ analysis. The low V S (2.2 km/s) is not seen in the Haydh Duato and Dharyeley stations. The V S profile at Haydh Duato station remains constant in the upper crust, whereas the lower crust, down to a depth of 36 km, shows a stepwise increase from 3.2 to 4.0 km/s (Fig. 3d). The Moho depth determined from the inversion results agrees well with receiver function analysis. The V S profile at Dharyeley station shows high and low V S layers within the upper crust. The V S is 3.6 km/s between 12 and 34 km depth and increases to 4.0 km/s at 38 km depth. Dharyeley, like Haydh Duato, appears to have a limited (1–2 km) sedimentary cover with low V S (2.2–2.5 km/s) (Fig. 3e).

Figure 3 (a)–(e) V S structure beneath the five stations obtained from Bayesian inversion of P-wave receiver functions. The top panels show the observed (blue curves) and modeled receiver functions. The modeled curves are the ones (out of 21 chains) that converge successfully and retain acceptance rates in the process of multiple independent parameter search paths. The bottom panels show the V S posterior distributions and corresponding probabilities for interface depth. The red curves are the initial V S model and the white arrows represent the Moho depth from H-κ stacking. A low V S top layer is noticed under Eil Daraad and Burao stations. At Hagal, Haydh Duato, and Dharyeley stations, the V S values in the top layer match with the upper crustal velocity. The Moho depth from Bayesian inversion matches well with H-κ stacking results. Refer to Fig. 1 for the location of the stations. Full-size image

Crustal structure: CCP and gravity modeling

The CCP imaging along the profile of seismic stations indicates a high-velocity gradient identified as the Moho boundary, which coincides well with the H-κ results (Fig. 4). The crustal thickness increases from 23 km in Eil Daraad to 30 km at Hagal and then reduces to 24 km at Burao (Fig. 4a). The Moho depth is interpreted at 30 km beneath Haydh Duato and Dharyeley stations. This Moho topography is shallower than that determined by the H-κ results (37–38 km). At a depth of 10 km, a strong middle-lower crustal interface is found beneath Burao, Haydh Duato, and Dharyeley stations. However, the wide gaps between the stations precluded the resolution of shallow intra-crustal discontinuities (white gap in Fig. 4a).

Figure 4 (a) CCP imaging along Eil Darrad–Dharyeley transect. Pink inverse triangles show the location of the stations and black-filled circle symbols represent the Moho depths estimated from the H-κ stacking. CCP image reveals a major high-velocity gradient between 20 and 30 km depth (yellow dotted line), which is interpreted as the Moho boundary. A good match is noticed for Moho depths observed from H-κ stacking and CCP imaging beneath Eil Daraad, Hagal, and Burao stations, while shallow Moho depths are seen at Haydh Duato and Dharyeley. Due to wide gaps between stations (white gaps), the shallow intra-crustal discontinuities are unresolved. The scale bar represents the amplitude of positive (red) and negative (blue) polarities of arrivals. (b) Two-dimension density model along the transect-A running across Somaliland (see Fig. 1 for location). The Moho depths (black-filled circles) are derived from H-κ stacking and densities of sedimentary column constrained are obtained from drilled wells BD-1 and DS-2, which penetrated the Proterozoic basement at 1,471 m and 1,444 m, respectively. The crustal model suggests an asymmetric sedimentary basin in the Burao region with a maximum depth of 6 km. A sauce-shaped basin with a maximum depth of 2 km is noticed beneath Hagal. Beneath Eil Daraad and Burao, the Moho gets shallower (~ 22 km), and the basement is at a 5–6 km depth. The fit between observed and calculated gravity anomaly is particularly good. Full-size image

Two-dimensional forward gravity modeling along the north–south transect delineates the geometry of the crust and rifted sedimentary basins (Fig. 4b). The Bouguer anomaly between Burao and Dharyeley remains relatively constant (− 160 mGal) for 160 km, whereas the gravity anomaly increases to − 30 mGal towards Eil Daraad. The crustal model reveals thick sedimentary basins with densities of 2300–2400 kg/m3 beneath Eil Daraad and Burao. The geometry of the basin in Burao seems asymmetrical, with maximum sediment thickness on the northern side. At Hagal station, a saucer-shaped basin with a maximum sedimentary thickness of 2 km is observed. The sediment thickness is thin (< 1 km) at Haydh Duato and Dharyeley stations. The crustal thickness is 36–38 km beneath Haydh Duacato and Dharyeley and it reduces to 24 km at Burao. The crustal thickness increases again to 32 km beneath Hagal and thins to 20 km towards the Gulf of Aden in Eil Daraad.

Seismic anisotropy

A joint analysis technique on the radial (R) and transverse (T) components of the receiver function dataset allowed for determining crustal anisotropy at the five seismic stations. 25–60 P-wave receiver functions were selected from among 150–260 events that were recorded based on SNR ≥ 3 to offer an accurate assessment of crustal anisotropy. The binned stacked R and T components arranged in ascending backazimuth for each station are shown in Fig. S1. Figure 5 shows three computed individual objective functions and a joint objective function for each station. The anisotropy calculated at Eil Daraad station using R cosine energy maximization, T energy minimization, and R cross-correlation maximization shows good agreement with a fast direction (ϕ) of 78–80°, (Fig. 5a). The R cosine energy and R cross-correlation techniques estimate a splitting time of (δt) 0.4 s, while the T energy method yields a value of 1.3 s. The joint analysis shows ϕ of 80° with a δt of 0.4 s. At Hagal station, R cosine energy, R cross-correlation, and T energy minimization show good agreement with ϕ of 72–83°. (Fig. 5b). The joint analysis yields ϕ of 75° and δt of 0.4 s. In the case of the Burao station, R cosine energy, R cross-correlation, and T energy methods show a good match with ϕ of − 22 to − 15° and δt of 0.4 s (Fig. 5c). The joint objective function reveals a ϕ of − 15° and a δt of 0.4 s. For the Haydh Duato and Dharyeley stations, the joint method shows ϕ of 95° and a δt of 0.3–0.4 s (Fig. 5d,e). However, at Dharyeley station, the T energy minimization deduced a δt of 1.3 s. The difference in δt deduced from the T energy comparison to R cosine energy and R cross-correlation methods is due to the noise level associated with recorded in these components or the effect of dipping anisotropic layer.

Figure 5 (a)–(e) Seismic anisotropy results were calculated from three objective functions (R energy maximization with cosine moveout correction, Radial cross-correlation maximization, and T energy minimization) and a joint objective function on R- and T- components of receiver functions. The objective functions are plotted in a 2-D plane of ϕ and δt in the range of 0–360° and 0–1.5 s, respectively, with an interval of 1° and 0.02 s, respectively. The ϕ and δt are marked by a white cross symbol. Color bars indicate variation in objective functions. Full-size image

Splitting analysis is also performed on core-refracted shear phases (SKS, SKKS, and PKS, collectively called XKS henceforth) to determine the upper mantle anisotropy from teleseismic data recorded at the five stations. To compute XKS splitting parameters, rotation-correlation, and T-component energy minimization approaches were applied on a selected time window to XKS waveforms from teleseismic events that occurred at epicentral distances of 90–130° and had M w > 5.7. Around 150–160 seismographs were successfully associated with earthquake events (a total of 198) at individuals linked to seismic stations. The elliptical particle motion is best linearized by the minimum energy method over rotation-correlation (Fig. S2–S4). Therefore, splitting measurements were obtained from the minimum energy method (Table 2). To examine the effect of crustal anisotropy on the XKS splitting measurements, good and fair non-null measurements were fitted with synthetic curves generated by a two-layer anisotropic model (Fig. 6). The splitting parameters (ϕ, δt) from crustal anisotropy study were used to constrain the upper layer and the ϕ and δt for the lower layer (i.e., upper mantle) were varied to best fit with measurements. The non-null measurements at Eil Daraad and Hagal stations fit well for an upper layer with a ϕ of 70–80° and a δt of 0.4s, and a lower layer with a ϕ of 50°–55°, and δt of 1.1–1.3 s. For the Burao station, the data fit well to an upper layer with a ϕ of − 28°and a δt of 0.4 s, and a lower layer with a ϕ of 50° and a δt of 1.0 s. At Haydh Duato and Dharyeley stations, the predicted values of ϕ and δt for the upper layer are − 85° and 0.4 s, respectively. The splitting parameters (ϕ and δt) of the lower layer are 54–56° and 0.7–1.1 s. The best-fitting model of SKS splitting data for the five stations has a strong lower anisotropic layer with an average ϕ of 50–56°.

Table 2 Crustal anisotropy from joint analysis of R and T- components of receiver function and SKS splitting results for the five teleseismic stations in Somaliland. Station Crustal anisotropy SKS splitting Crust Upper layer Lower layer ϕ (°) δ t δ t (s) ϕ (°) δ t δ t (s) ϕ (°) δ t δ t (s) Eil Daraad 80 ± 8 0.4 ± 0.10 80 0.4 50 1.3 Hagal 75 ± 10 0.4 ± 0.20 70 0.4 55 1.1 Burao − 15 ± 6 0.4 ± 0.05 − 28 0.4 50 1.0 Haydh − 85 ± 8 0.3 ± 0.20 − 85 0.4 54 1.1 Dharyeley − 85 ± 10 0.4 ± 0.10 − 85 0.4 56 0.7