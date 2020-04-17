Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 17, 2020 – The Ethiopian Ministry of Health confirmed that four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease over the past 24 hours (Friday). During that time, a total of 842 people were tested.

The latest data from the Ethiopian Ministry of Health also indicate that the number of people tested so far for the pandemic is 6231.

All the new COVID 19 patients confirmed on Friday are Ethiopians, and only one has a travel history to Dubai. UAE. Two of the new patients had exposure to COVID 19 infected persons. But one person is not yet confirmed to have contact with an infected person. Relevant authorities are working to establish if there are exposed persons to be traced, isolated, and treated for the disease.

Two of the patients are from Addis Ababa, and two are from the Amhara region of Ethiopia, specifically, Adis Kidame and Bahir Dar.

The number of cases in Ethiopia, since the disease was confirmed, is 96.

Seventy-six patients are getting treatment in the designated treatment center in the country. One patient is said to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

To date, only three people died from the disease. And fifteen people have fully recovered.