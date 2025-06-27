The article “President Irro’s Foreign Trips: Four Visits, Zero Progress” criticizes President Irro of Somaliland for unproductive foreign trips. It argues that his four visits to the UAE, Djibouti, and Kenya have yielded no tangible diplomatic progress, such as joint statements or agreements.

President Irro’s Foreign Trips: Four Visits, Zero Progress

By Mohamed Hussein Jama (Rambo)

In just under six months, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” has embarked on four international visits—twice to the United Arab Emirates, once to Djibouti, and once to Kenya. For a nation that has struggled for decades to gain international recognition and meaningful diplomatic partnerships, these trips should have been opportunities for progress: joint declarations, formal agreements, or at the very least, symbolic gestures of goodwill.

But the results? Nothing.

No joint statements. No signed accords. No diplomatic frameworks. The UAE’s state media didn’t even acknowledge the president’s visit—an ominous silence. Djibouti offered no public commentary, and Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that bordered on polite disapproval. The only tangible moment was a photo-op handshake with President Ruto. The government’s social media platforms did not even post this.

Even more troubling is the composition of the president’s delegations. Some of those who accompanied him—especially on the trips to Djibouti and Kenya—were neither elected officials nor constitutionally mandated representatives. Yet they appeared in high-level meetings and diplomatic events, where issues of national security and sovereignty were at stake. And despite the sensitivity of such visits, no senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hargeisa was included in the delegations, not as a lead diplomat, protocol officer, or policy advisor. Foreign policy is not a personal affair. It demands institutional presence and professional continuity. The country’s foreign ministry was totally absent.

Behind closed doors, the picture deteriorates further.

The trips were not arranged through standard government protocols. Instead, the president used privately chartered flights—at great cost to taxpayers. Most notably, the flight to Kenya was operated by a private Kenyan businessman with close familial ties to the president. This raises serious ethical concerns: transparency, conflict of interest, and misuse of public funds for arrangements that bypass institutional oversight.

If the president charters flights through relatives, then what we’re witnessing isn’t just poor governance—it’s nepotism. Public funds are not a family privilege. The state does not exist to enrich a circle of confidants.

Diplomacy isn’t an inheritance passed down through a family tree. It’s a national duty—one that demands legitimacy, experience, and constitutional authority. Allowing unelected and unvetted individuals, who are the president’s family, into strategic diplomatic conversations undermines the state’s credibility and threatens its long-term interests. It also undermines the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the traditional diplomatic channels.

Previous administrations understood the gravity of foreign policy. Take, for instance, President Sillanyo’s historic visit to the United Arab Emirates. That trip wasn’t just symbolic—it laid the groundwork for the DP World investment in Berbera and led to a deeper diplomatic breakthrough: the mutual exchange of liaison offices between Somaliland and the UAE—something that had never existed before.

Ironically, that very deal and diplomatic gain were harshly criticized by then then-opposition leader Abdirahman “Irro”—the same man who now visits the UAE without securing even a media mention, let alone a formal agreement.

Similarly, President Muse Bihi’s visit to Kenya culminated in a formal joint communiqué—an unprecedented milestone that acknowledged Somaliland’s place in the regional diplomatic sphere. That kind of tangible outcome is what leadership looks like.

In contrast, this current administration has delivered no agreements, no recognition, not even in the form of symbolic political acknowledgement, and no clear diplomatic path. At a time when Somaliland faces economic hardship, security concerns, and diplomatic isolation, the people demand more than empty travel logs. Every presidential trip must be justified—not just by intent, but by impact. Every shilling spent must bring value home.

Yes, the president took a photo with President Ruto. Yes, he shook hands. But diplomacy is not photography. Leadership is not symbolism.

A handshake cannot substitute for a policy. A press photo cannot replace a signed agreement.

Somaliland is not a one-man project. It is a nation of proud citizens who demand substance over spectacle. If these travels cannot secure real results, they must at least reflect the people’s voice, not the ambitions of a few.

Going forward, Somaliland needs a clear and principled foreign policy, centered on national interest, executed through transparent processes, and reflective of the collective will of its people. The inner circle of the president should be individuals with a clear mandate who could be held accountable. Informal and familial relationships engrained in state affairs are not only nepotism, but they also undermine state institutions and are corruptible practices.

Without accountability, diplomacy risks becoming a parade—visually impressive, but powerless in practice.

(Mohamed Hussein Jama (Rambo) is a Member of the House of Representatives , Somaliland Parliament.)

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.