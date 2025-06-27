Amid vibrant parades at the Presidential Palace and nationwide celebrations, Somaliland commemorated its 65th independence anniversary on Thursday while UK lawmakers launched a landmark report urging Britain to formally recognize the republic, calling the moment a “pivotal turning point” for the Horn of Africa’s most resilient democracy.

The “Roadmap to Recognition” report, spearheaded by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Somaliland, chaired by Sir Gavin Williamson, was unveiled at the House of Commons on June 26. It demands that the UK government break decades of diplomatic inertia and acknowledge Somaliland’s sovereignty, citing “economic, strategic, and moral imperatives.”

Speaking during the launch event, Sir Gavin emphasized that Somaliland has met the criteria of statehood under international law and that recognition by the UK would support stability, democracy, and development in the Horn of Africa.

“The Roadmap to Recognition lays out a clear, evidence-based path for the UK Government to lead the way in recognizing Somaliland’s right to self-determination,” said Williamson.

“Somaliland has shown remarkable resilience and democratic progress in a challenging region, and now it is time for the international community—starting with Britain—to acknowledge that reality,” he added.

Key Elements of the APPG’s Historic Report

Threefold Case for Recognition: The report argues recognition would:

Boost UK Commerce: Unlock trade through Berbera Port—a UAE-backed strategic hub on the Gulf of Aden—and access to untapped minerals.

Secure Strategic Partnerships: Cement Somaliland as a “bastion of good governance,” countering regional instability and offering intelligence-sharing against piracy/terrorism.

Fulfill Moral Obligation: Rectify historical neglect of Somaliland’s genocide victims and reward its democratic milestones, including 2024’s peaceful power transfer.

Proposed “Independence Institution”: A dedicated UK government body to provide technical advice and implement recognition policies. UK Leadership Role: Highlights Britain’s unique position as a former colonial power, UN Somalia penholder, and host to 100,000+ Somalilanders to champion recognition globally.

Jubilation in Hargeisa, Strategic Gains Abroad

Festivities in Somaliland’s capital underscored the report’s timing:

Military Pride: Soldiers marched past the Presidential Palace, displaying captured Somali regime tanks from the 1988–1991 genocide.

Democratic Credentials: President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi highlighted Somaliland’s “peaceful elections every five years since 2003″—a record unmatched in the region.

Global Momentum: The report aligns with Ethiopia’s 2024 port-access deal, U.S. military delegations to Berbera, and rumors of potential Trump-era recognition.

Voices of Advocacy

Sir Gavin Williamson declared: “Somaliland has built a stable society against all odds… The next best time to recognize Somaliland is now”. His sentiments echoed President Abdillahi’s recent Guardian interview: “Recognition is on the horizon… It’s not if, but when”.

The Path Ahead

The report intensifies pressure on the UK Foreign Office, historically wedded to Somalia’s territorial unity. With the U.S. reportedly reconsidering its “one Somalia” policy and Qatar mediating new Somaliland-Somalia talks, Britain faces a strategic choice: lead a Western realignment or cling to failed paradigms.

As fireworks lit Hargeisa’s skyline on Thursday, Somalilanders embodied Williamson’s closing admonition: “The world refuses to recognize Somaliland… This position has become increasingly harder to justify”. The Roadmap now awaits its first diplomatic traveler.

So far, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has not issued an official response to the report. However, analysts expect the Roadmap to Recognition to influence future parliamentary debates and international diplomacy regarding Somaliland’s status.

—

Report Access: [A Roadmap to Recognition](https://saxafimedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/A-Roadmap-to-Recognition.pdf) (Full Document)