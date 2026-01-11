This article, “Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland Breaks Decades of Institutionalized Legal Distortions” argues that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in 2025 challenges a long-standing, flawed international consensus. This consensus, solidified in 1991 when Somalia collapsed, prioritized the “territorial integrity” of Somalia over the reality of Somaliland’s restored sovereignty.

Here’s a breakdown:

The Problem: In 1991, as Somalia disintegrated, international organizations like the OAU (now AU), Arab League, OIC, and UN, influenced by figures from the collapsed Somali regime, adopted resolutions and policies that treated Somalia as a unified entity, ignoring Somaliland’s declaration of independence.

The Flaw: These organizations didn’t legally assess Somaliland’s claim to independence, the failures of the original 1960 union with Somalia, or the atrocities committed against Somalilanders. Instead, they prioritized political stability and institutional continuity.

The Result: This created an “institutional memory” where the idea of a unified Somalia became entrenched, even though it didn’t reflect the reality on the ground.

Israel’s Recognition: Israel’s action breaks this pattern, exposing the fact that Somaliland’s lack of recognition stems from institutions protecting their own precedents, rather than sound legal judgment.

The Question: The author poses whether international organizations will continue to uphold this outdated consensus or finally address the legal and historical realities of Somaliland’s situation. Israel’s move is portrayed as a catalyst for potentially realigning international law with the existing reality in the Horn of Africa.

Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland Breaks Decades of Institutionalized Legal Distortions

By M. Amin

The statements arrived almost instantly. From Addis Ababa, Cairo, Abuja, Istanbul, and New York—familiar phrases echoed through communiqués and press rooms:

“Territorial integrity,” “unity,” “international law,” “African consensus.”

They were not new words. They were old words—dusty with repetition, polished by habit.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in 2025 did not create a crisis. It activated a memory.

An institutional memory forged more than three decades ago, when Somalia was collapsing, when Somaliland restored its sovereignty, and when international organizations quietly chose political continuity over legal clarity.

By early 1991, the Somali Democratic Republic no longer functioned as a state.

In the northwest and northeast, the Somali National Movement (SNM) had dismantled the regime’s military presence. The countryside was liberated. Main urban centers were surrounded from the center outward. The regime in Mogadishu was militarily hollowed out. Yet as authority collapsed on the ground, authority consolidated inside institutions[1].

Abuja, Nigeria — May–June 1991

Nigeria hosted the 27th Ordinary Session of the OAU in Abuja. There, the organization adopted Resolution CM/Res.1340 (LIV) on Somalia. Its language was decisive—not legally, but politically:

“Reaffirms the indivisibility and the territorial integrity of the Somali Republic.”

“Determines that any attempt to subvert the territorial integrity… is unacceptable, null and void.”

“Calls upon the Somali National Movement to rescind its decision of secession.”

The resolution did not examine colonial borders. It did not assess the legality of the 1960 union, whose defects were well-documented. It did not address genocide, mass displacement, or state collapse. Instead, it froze Somalia’s unity as doctrine, precisely at the moment when Somalia ceased to exist as a functioning state[2].

Nigeria’s role did not end there. After being overthrown, Siad Barre fled Mogadishu and remained in Nigeria until his death in 1995—a fallen ruler physically sheltered, while his regime’s diplomatic legacy remained institutionally alive[3].

The Secretariat Layer: Power Without Visibility

At the same moment the OAU resolution was adopted, Said Abdullahi Osman—Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN (1984–1991)—was elevated to Assistant Secretary-General of the OAU. This mattered.

The Assistant Secretary-General is not a ceremonial role. It shapes agendas, drafts language, guides interpretation. A diplomat of a collapsed regime moved directly into the Secretariat of the body that would define how Somalia—and Somaliland—were discussed for decades. There was no firewall. No recusal. No institutional concern for conflict of interest. This was not conspiracy. It was continuity[4].

Cairo, Istanbul, and the Echo Chamber of 1991

As Abuja closed its doors, Cairo opened another. In June 1991, Ahmed Esmat Abdel-Meguid of Egypt assumed office as Secretary-General of the Arab League—a position he would hold for a decade[5]. Egypt simultaneously held senior influence in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, where Turkey chaired the OIC in 1991, and Egypt served in high executive capacity.

The language was synchronized:

Arab League statements emphasized sovereignty and unity.

OIC communiqués mirrored the same formulations.

No forum interrogated the legal distinction between British Somaliland and Italian Somalia.

This was institutional alignment, not legal reasoning[6].

New York, December 19, 1991

The stage shifted to the United Nations. On 19 December 1991, the General Assembly adopted A/RES/46/176 — Emergency Assistance for Humanitarian Relief and the Economic and Social Rehabilitation of Somalia. The resolution’s title was humanitarian. Its architecture was political.

It explicitly recalled earlier UNGA resolutions from 1988, 1989, and 1990—all adopted while Said Abdullahi Osman served as Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN. It also referenced the OAU appeal made at the Abuja summit.

Thus, the UN humanitarian response was formally anchored to:

OAU political doctrine,

Arab League positions,

and OIC institutional consensus.

At the same moment, Boutros Boutros-Ghali of Egypt had just been approved as the next UN Secretary-General, assuming office weeks later in January 1992[7]. Four institutions—OAU, Arab League, OIC, and UN—were now linguistically aligned. Somalia’s territorial integrity was no longer a debated claim. It had become institutional grammar.

What Was Never Judged

No international body in 1991 ruled that Somaliland’s claim was illegal. No court examined:

the absence of a ratified Act of Union in 1960,

the separate colonial administrations,

or the genocidal campaign waged against Somaliland’s population.

Instead, political stability was mistaken for legal finality.

Over time, humanitarian resolutions repeated earlier language. Later resolutions cited earlier resolutions. Institutional memory hardened into orthodoxy[8].

The 1989 Egypt–Somalia Diplomatic Institutes Cooperation Protocol

Signed as the Somali state weakened, the 1989 cooperation agreement between Egypt and Somalia was presented as technical training. In hindsight, it was strategic.

It strengthened Somalia’s diplomatic capacity inside multilateral systems, not on the battlefield. It prepared diplomats to defend unity in institutions, even after unity collapsed in reality. That same framework resurfaced in 2024, when Egypt and Somalia renewed diplomatic cooperation—precisely as Mogadishu mobilized regional and international organizations against the Somaliland–Ethiopia MoU. History did not repeat. It resumed[9].

Return to the Present

Now, in 2025, Israel recognizes Somaliland. The response is immediate—and familiar. The same institutions. The same capitals. The same phrases.

But something is different. This time, the wall has a crack.

Israel did not invent Somaliland’s case. It exposed the fact that for over thirty years, Somaliland was contained not by law, but by institutions protecting their own precedents.

Conclusion

The question is no longer whether Somaliland has a legal argument. The question is this: Will international organizations continue to enforce a political consensus inherited from a collapsed regime—or will they finally confront the unresolved legal distortions they have preserved since 1991?

Israel broke the first wall.

What happens next will determine whether the Horn of Africa remains trapped in institutional memory—or finally allowed to align law with reality.

M. Amin is a Hargeisa-based freelance journalist and researcher.

Views are writers’ own and do not necessarily represent those of The Saxafi Media.