The article, “Israel is Right: Somaliland’s Recognition is Key to Regional Security,” argues that recognizing Somaliland is crucial for regional security in the Horn of Africa, particularly in the Gulf of Aden.

It claims that Somaliland’s stability and effective governance serve as a buffer against extremism, particularly Al-Shabaab, and that formal recognition would strengthen its ability to counter regional threats.

The author criticizes the international community’s hesitation to recognize Somaliland, arguing that it props up a failing state system in Somalia and ignores Somaliland’s positive contributions to regional peace.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is presented as a strategic move that acknowledges the reality on the ground and enhances regional security.

The article concludes that recognizing Somaliland is not just beneficial for Somaliland itself but also for the global community’s security interests.

Israel is Right: Somaliland’s Recognition is Key to Regional Security

By M. Amin

The Gulf of Aden, a vital maritime corridor connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, is the lifeblood of global trade and regional security. It’s a route where oil tankers, shipping fleets, and commercial trade converge, passing through waters fraught with piracy, instability, and extremism. At the crossroads of these strategic waterways, one region stands as a beacon of stability amidst chaos: Somaliland. Yet, its security contribution goes largely unrecognized. Israel’s recent decision to formally recognize Somaliland is not just an act of diplomatic alignment, but a strategic necessity for the region’s security—and a rebuke to those who claim that such a move would incite Al-Shabaab recruitment.

Picture a world where Somaliland is left in limbo, its status unacknowledged. Without Somaliland, the northern and eastern regions of Somalia, long spared from Al-Shabaab’s reach, would face a vacuum of governance, and Al-Shabaab would likely spill into these once-stable territories. This scenario paints a grim future for the Gulf of Aden: an area critical to global shipping routes, where extremist groups, pirates, and terrorist cells could flourish unchecked, threatening not just Somalia, but global trade itself.

Somalia’s government and its international allies have long pushed the narrative that recognizing Somaliland would somehow empower Al-Shabaab, citing fears that it could encourage further separatism in the Horn of Africa and destabilize the region. But this argument misses the point entirely. The presence of Al-Shabaab in southern Somalia has already shown the world the perils of a fragmented, ungoverned state. Yet, throughout all of this, Somaliland has proven a stabilizing force, holding the line against extremist groups, while its counterparts in the south have failed to do so.

Somaliland’s existence today is proof that regional stability is possible without the looming shadow of Al-Shabaab. It has, for years, served as a de facto buffer—an island of order in an otherwise volatile region. But the continued refusal to grant it formal recognition limits the true potential for security cooperation, especially in counterterrorism. Somaliland cannot access the full suite of resources or international partnerships it needs to bolster its security apparatus. Official recognition will change that—and deepen its ability to counter regional threats more effectively.

Without Somaliland, How Likely Would Regional Security Hold Up?

Somalia’s narrative around Al-Shabaab recruitment suggests that recognizing Somaliland could destabilize the region, but this argument hinges on an outdated and flawed premise: that regional stability is based on unity in the face of extremism. The reality is that the Al-Shabaab narrative loses its credibility when examined in the context of Somaliland’s proven track record of governance and security.

Without Somaliland’s strong military presence along its borders, Al-Shabaab would likely find more recruitment opportunities in the vacuum left by a weak, failing state to the south. Al-Shabaab has already shown that it thrives in regions with governance vacuums. Without Somaliland as a secure, law-abiding neighbor, southern Somalia would have far more fertile ground for Al-Shabaab’s expansion. Recognizing Somaliland would prevent this spread, allowing it to continue its role as a counterterrorism partner for international forces.

The absence of Somaliland would create an unstable frontier that Al-Shabaab could exploit to strengthen its grip in the Horn of Africa, especially in the Gulf of Aden—one of the world’s most critical shipping routes. Piracy and radicalization could spread unchecked, reaching the regional coastal economies that depend on these maritime passages. Somaliland’s recognized sovereignty would anchor regional security, solidifying a bulwark against extremism in one of the world’s most sensitive areas.

How Much More Stable Will the Region Be With Recognized Somaliland?

The answer lies in Somaliland’s role today: as the only region in Somalia where democracy, peaceful transitions of power, and institutional stability exist. Despite being unrecognized, Somaliland has led the charge in building a peaceful society within the confines of its borders. It has fought off extremist threats without the formal resources it needs. What happens when it has access to international security aid, economic partnerships, and political legitimacy?

Recognition will amplify Somaliland’s regional stability by empowering its government to engage in security partnerships, particularly around the Gulf of Aden, which would bolster counterterrorism efforts, maritime security, and regional trade routes. With full recognition, Somaliland could engage more directly with international actors like Israel, Ethiopia, Kenya, and the European Union, unlocking new channels for cooperation on security, humanitarian issues, and development.

Somaliland’s recognition could transform the Horn of Africa’s stability into a true regional asset, rather than leaving the region vulnerable to the whims of factions and terrorists who thrive in the absence of governance.

Israel’s Strategic Recognition

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is a strategic move, born of realpolitik and pragmatism. Israel, already invested in regional security and counterterrorism, sees in Somaliland a reliable partner for intelligence-sharing, counterterrorism cooperation, and even trade. In this volatile part of the world, Israel is choosing to align with a functional, stable entity, rather than relying on Somalia’s fractured government, which is struggling to maintain control over much of its territory.

Israel’s recognition strengthens Somaliland’s position as a bulwark against extremism, and enhances the security of the Gulf of Aden, which is central to Israel’s own maritime security interests. Israel’s action is not only a political maneuver but a recognition of a reality that’s already at play: Somaliland exists as a peaceful, stable entity in a region marked by instability.

A Hypocritical International Stance

To argue that recognizing Somaliland will destabilize the region, or encourage Al-Shabaab, is a flawed narrative. The international community has perpetuated this myth to avoid confronting uncomfortable truths: that Somaliland has already played a pivotal role in ensuring regional stability and countering extremism in the Horn of Africa. To deny Somaliland’s right to recognition is to continue propping up a failed state system in Somalia—one that undermines security and creates space for extremism to thrive.

The real hypocrisy lies in ignoring Somaliland’s contributions to regional peace and stability in favor of a narrative that denies reality. Recognizing Somaliland is not about endorsing separatism; it’s about acknowledging the facts on the ground. A peaceful, democratic Somaliland is a strategic asset for regional security—and its recognition could lead to a more secure, stable Horn of Africa.

Conclusion: A Future With Recognition

Without Somaliland, the Gulf of Aden could be a hotbed for terrorism, piracy, and extremism. With Somaliland, the region has a strong, stable anchor that has already proven it can prevent Al-Shabaab’s spread. Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is the right decision, not just for Somaliland, but for the global community’s security interests.

The question now is not whether Somaliland deserves recognition, but whether the international community is ready to face the reality: Recognizing Somaliland is a necessary step to ensure regional stability and prevent the further spread of extremism in the Horn of Africa.

Sources:

M. Amin is a Hargeisa-based freelance journalist and researcher.

