Israel’s recognition of Somaliland reshapes Horn of Africa geopolitics, raising the risk of Somali proxy interventions while strengthening Somaliland’s internal unity.

Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland: Israel’s recognition is portrayed as a validation of Somaliland’s decades-long struggle for sovereignty and acknowledgment of historical injustices (genocide of the Isaaq people).

Somalia’s Response: Somalia vehemently opposes the recognition, denying the genocide and asserting its sovereignty over Somaliland. This response reveals internal contradictions and tribal biases within Somalia.

Internal Cohesion in Somaliland: The recognition has paradoxically strengthened internal unity in Somaliland, bridging old divisions and making it harder for Somalia to exploit ethnic tensions. The memory of past atrocities and the reconciliation efforts are key factors.

Risks and Challenges: Despite the internal cohesion, the article acknowledges potential risks, including Turkey’s energy interests and the possibility of unrest in border regions instigated by Somalia.

Strategic Partners: Western allies are cautiously observing Mogadishu’s response to upcoming elections in Somalia (May 2026). Their engagement with Somaliland will depend on Mogadishu’s actions and Somaliland’s continued stability and good governance.

Somaliland’s Resilience: The article concludes that Somaliland’s history of reconciliation, strong institutions, and international validation make it uniquely resistant to destabilization efforts from Somalia. The recognition is seen as a catalyst for internal cohesion and strategic resilience.

The complete piece is as follows:

Somalia’s Likely Proxy Intervention to Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

By M. Amin

In the dry, resilient cities of Somaliland, history is never far from the present. From Hargeisa to Las Anod, memories of the past—of liberation, reconciliation, and survival—still shape every political calculation. In December 2025, the diplomatic landscape shifted dramatically: Israel officially recognized Somaliland. For ordinary Somalilanders, it was not just a diplomatic act—it was a validation of decades of struggle, a moral acknowledgment of historical truths, and a reinforcement of sovereignty that had long been contested by Mogadishu.

At the United Nations Security Council, the contrast could not have been starker. Israel’s ambassador presented a calm, fact-driven narrative: Somaliland had been independent in 1960, prior to the union with Somalia; the Isaaq people had suffered genocide during Barre’s regime, a historical reality that deserved recognition. He framed Israel’s recognition as legally sound, morally justified, and strategically motivated to support stability in the Horn of Africa.

The Somali ambassador responded defensively, his words heavy with emotion. He denied genocide, reframed the atrocities as mere civil war, and insisted Mogadishu’s sovereignty over Somaliland. In doing so, he inadvertently revealed Mogadishu’s internal contradictions, tribal biases, and lingering fracture lines. Ordinary observers, sensitive to fairness and credibility, could see the imbalance: Israel as a careful witness upholding justice; Somalia as a reactive actor clinging to contested narratives.

For Somalilanders, this moment mattered more than any international vote. Internally, decades-old divisions that once threatened cohesion—Isaaq versus non-Isaaq, liberation veterans versus political collaborators—were temporarily erased. The 2003 elections offered a historical precedent: non-Isaaq Dahir Rayale Kahin, who had worked under Barre, was trusted and elected by Isaaq majorities, defeating former liberation leader Sillanyo. This showed that reconciliation in Somaliland was real, durable, and rooted in truth. Proxy efforts by Mogadishu to exploit ethnic divisions suddenly faced an insurmountable barrier: both Isaaq and non-Isaaq elites understood that siding with external forces would betray collective memory and the fragile peace built since 1991.

Yet, the question of risk remained. Turkey had energy ambitions, claiming rights to drill across Somalia, including Somaliland, and the prospect of proxy militias or politically motivated unrest loomed—especially in border regions like Las Anod or the non-Isaaq areas of Awdal. In theory, Mogadishu could attempt infiltration, using old grievances to stir conflict. But Israel’s recognition, combined with historical precedent, strong local consensus, and moral clarity about past genocides, had raised the cost of manipulation beyond plausible limits. Proxy campaigns risked social and political suicide.

Meanwhile, Somaliland’s strategic partners quietly repositioned themselves. While Israel had officially broken ground in recognition, its allies—particularly in the West—watched cautiously. They were waiting for Mogadishu’s response to the coming FGS/FMS elections in May 2026, marking the end of Hassan Sheikh’s term. How Mogadishu navigates its domestic electoral contests, and whether it can maintain credibility without exacerbating divisions, will determine how and when these allies engage with Somaliland. The recognition may have started as a unilateral Israeli move, but the consolidation of legitimacy depends on international observers seeing Somaliland’s unity, resilience, and adherence to lawful governance.

In the meantime, Somalilanders remain vigilant. Security measures, historical memory, and civic consensus all serve as bulwarks against proxy destabilization. The memory of past atrocities, reconciliation between tribes, and careful political inclusiveness make internal fractures unlikely to be exploited by Mogadishu, no matter how sophisticated any proxy strategy might be. Israel’s recognition is not just a diplomatic gesture—it is a catalyst for internal cohesion, international credibility, and strategic resilience.

As the Horn of Africa waits, the coming months will test Mogadishu’s ability to navigate elections, internal divisions, and the fallout of recognition. Somaliland, meanwhile, holds a rare advantage: a history of reconciliation, a populace that trusts its own institutions, and an international actor that validates both its past and its sovereignty. In a region where external interventions often exploit division, this alignment of moral, historical, and political legitimacy may make Somaliland uniquely resistant to destabilization—at least for now.

M. Amin is a Hargeisa-based freelance journalist and researcher.

Views are writers’ own and do not necessarily represent those of The Saxafi Media.