Macklemore's Release Of 'Hind's Hall' Leads To A Major Victory

Rapper Macklemore is being praised online after he shared a new song that supports Palestine and student protests happening around the world.

After releasing his new track, “Hind’s Hall,” Macklemore has achieved a huge win on social media.

The rapper shared the song, which supports Palestine and student protests, on his social media accounts on May 6. It also pays tribute to 6-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child who was killed by the Israeli military days after she had called emergency services begging to be rescued. The song’s title refers to the name pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University gave to a building they occupied on campus.

The accompanying video for “Hind’s Hall” is made up of clips of people protesting and showing support for Palestinians, plus various clips of police officers and politicians. After it was uploaded online, it quickly went viral. At the time of writing, it had received 31.3 million views on X (formerly Twitter), more than 142 million views on Instagram, and 1.2 million views on YouTube.

In the days since sharing the new song, Macklemore has gained thousands of new followers on various social media platforms, according to data from Social Blade, a social media analytics website.

On Instagram, he gained 80,598 new followers on Tuesday, a whopping 257,804 on Wednesday, and another 176,575 on Thursday. At the time of writing, he had a total of 5,927,768 followers on the platform.

Macklemore has also gained a substantial amount of new followers on X. On Tuesday, he gained 11,883, on Wednesday, it was 32,569, and on Thursday, he accumulated an extra 14,418. Here he has 2,174,408 followers.

On YouTube, he gained an extra 10,000 followers on Tuesday and he accumulated an extra 40,000 on both Wednesday and Thursday. In total, he has 9.66 million YouTube subscribers.

“Hind’s Hall” is now officially available on streaming platforms and Macklemore previously announced that all proceeds would go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, a relief and human development agency for Palestinian refugees.

The rapper received an avalanche of praise when he first shared the song, including from Tom Morello, a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and political activist best known for his work with Rage Against the Machine.

“Honestly, @macklemore’s ‘Hind’s Hall’ is the most Rage Against The Machine song since Rage Against The Machine,” he wrote.

Honestly @macklemore’s “Hind’s Hall” is the most Rage Against The Machine song since Rage Against The Machine. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 7, 2024

Physician and activist Jill Stein, who has been vocal about the ongoing war, also commended Macklemore: “This is very powerful. Thank you for creating this, @macklemore.”

In the track, the rapper sampled the song “Ana La Habibi” by Fairuz, one of the most influential and beloved Lebanese artists. Over the years, Lebanon has also been in conflict with Israel.

Macklemore touched on various topics in the song, including American politics and police brutality, and questioned why peaceful protests were being deemed a threat.

The lyrics include, “What is threatenin’ about divesting and wantin’ peace? The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protestin’,” “Block the barricade until Palestine is free” and “When I was seven, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E. What was it again? Oh yeah, f*** the police.”

Hind’s Hall – Lyrics

Written and produced by Macklemore

The people they won’t leave

What is threatening

about divesting and wanting peace?

The problem isn’t the protests

it’s what they’re protesting

Cause it goes against

what our country is funding

Block the barricade until Palestine is free

Block the barricade until Palestine is free

When I was 7 I learned a lesson

from Cube and Eazy E

What was it again?

oh yea

fuck the police

Actors in badges

protecting property

And a system that was designed

by white supremacy

But the people are in the streets

You can pay off meta

you can’t pay off me

Politicians who serve by any means

AIPAC, CUFI and all the companies

You see we sell fear around the land of the free

But this generation here

is about to cut the strings

You can ban Tik Tok

take us out the algothim

But it’s too late

we’ve seen the truth we bare witness

We’ve seen the ruble the buildings

the mothers the children

And all the men that you murdered

and then we see how they spin it

Who gets to the right to defend

and who gets the right of resistance

Has always been about dollars

and the color of your pigment

But

White supremacy is finally on blast

Screaming free Palestine

until they’re home at last

We see the lies in them

Claiming it’s anti-semetic

to be anti-Zionist

I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding

In solidarity and screaming

free Palestine with em

Organizing, unlearning

and finally cutting ties with a

State

that’s gotta rely on an apartheid system

To uphold an occupying violent

History been repeating for the last 75

The Nakba never ended,

the colonizer lied

If some kids in tents,

posted on the lawn

occupying the quad

is really against the law

And a reason to call

in the police and their squad

where does genocide land

in your definition huh?

destroying every college in Gaza and every mosque

pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs

The blood is on your hands Biden,

we can see it all

And fuck no

I’m not voting for you in the fall

Undecided,

you can’t twist the truth

The people out here

United

never be defeated when Freedom’s on the

horizon

Yet the music industry’s quiet

complicit in their platform of silence

What happened to the artist

what do you got to say?

If I was on a label,

you could drop me today

And be fine with it

cause the heart fed my page

I want a ceasefire

fuck a response from Drake

What you willing to risk?

What you willing to give?

What if you were in Gaza?

what if those were your kids?

If the West was pretending that you didn’t exist

You’d want the world to stand up

And the students finally did

Let’s get it