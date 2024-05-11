Macklemore's Release Of 'Hind's Hall' Leads To A Major Victory

Rapper Macklemore is being praised online after he shared a new song that supports Palestine and student protests happening around the world.
After releasing his new track, “Hind’s Hall,” Macklemore has achieved a huge win on social media.
The rapper shared the song, which supports Palestine and student protests, on his social media accounts on May 6. It also pays tribute to 6-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child who was killed by the Israeli military days after she had called emergency services begging to be rescued. The song’s title refers to the name pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University gave to a building they occupied on campus.
The accompanying video for “Hind’s Hall” is made up of clips of people protesting and showing support for Palestinians, plus various clips of police officers and politicians. After it was uploaded online, it quickly went viral. At the time of writing, it had received 31.3 million views on X (formerly Twitter), more than 142 million views on Instagram, and 1.2 million views on YouTube.
In the days since sharing the new song, Macklemore has gained thousands of new followers on various social media platforms, according to data from Social Blade, a social media analytics website.
On Instagram, he gained 80,598 new followers on Tuesday, a whopping 257,804 on Wednesday, and another 176,575 on Thursday. At the time of writing, he had a total of 5,927,768 followers on the platform.
View this post on Instagram
Macklemore has also gained a substantial amount of new followers on X. On Tuesday, he gained 11,883, on Wednesday, it was 32,569, and on Thursday, he accumulated an extra 14,418. Here he has 2,174,408 followers.
HIND’S HALL. Once it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/QqZEKmzwZI
— Macklemore (@macklemore) May 6, 2024
On YouTube, he gained an extra 10,000 followers on Tuesday and he accumulated an extra 40,000 on both Wednesday and Thursday. In total, he has 9.66 million YouTube subscribers.
“Hind’s Hall” is now officially available on streaming platforms and Macklemore previously announced that all proceeds would go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, a relief and human development agency for Palestinian refugees.
The rapper received an avalanche of praise when he first shared the song, including from Tom Morello, a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and political activist best known for his work with Rage Against the Machine.
“Honestly, @macklemore’s ‘Hind’s Hall’ is the most Rage Against The Machine song since Rage Against The Machine,” he wrote.
Honestly @macklemore’s “Hind’s Hall” is the most Rage Against The Machine song since Rage Against The Machine.
— Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 7, 2024
Physician and activist Jill Stein, who has been vocal about the ongoing war, also commended Macklemore: “This is very powerful. Thank you for creating this, @macklemore.”
In the track, the rapper sampled the song “Ana La Habibi” by Fairuz, one of the most influential and beloved Lebanese artists. Over the years, Lebanon has also been in conflict with Israel.
Macklemore touched on various topics in the song, including American politics and police brutality, and questioned why peaceful protests were being deemed a threat.
The lyrics include, “What is threatenin’ about divesting and wantin’ peace? The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protestin’,” “Block the barricade until Palestine is free” and “When I was seven, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E. What was it again? Oh yeah, f*** the police.”
Hind’s Hall – Lyrics
Written and produced by Macklemore
The people they won’t leave
What is threatening
about divesting and wanting peace?
The problem isn’t the protests
it’s what they’re protesting
Cause it goes against
what our country is funding
Block the barricade until Palestine is free
Block the barricade until Palestine is free
When I was 7 I learned a lesson
from Cube and Eazy E
What was it again?
oh yea
fuck the police
Actors in badges
protecting property
And a system that was designed
by white supremacy
But the people are in the streets
You can pay off meta
you can’t pay off me
Politicians who serve by any means
AIPAC, CUFI and all the companies
You see we sell fear around the land of the free
But this generation here
is about to cut the strings
You can ban Tik Tok
take us out the algothim
But it’s too late
we’ve seen the truth we bare witness
We’ve seen the ruble the buildings
the mothers the children
And all the men that you murdered
and then we see how they spin it
Who gets to the right to defend
and who gets the right of resistance
Has always been about dollars
and the color of your pigment
But
White supremacy is finally on blast
Screaming free Palestine
until they’re home at last
We see the lies in them
Claiming it’s anti-semetic
to be anti-Zionist
I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding
In solidarity and screaming
free Palestine with em
Organizing, unlearning
and finally cutting ties with a
State
that’s gotta rely on an apartheid system
To uphold an occupying violent
History been repeating for the last 75
The Nakba never ended,
the colonizer lied
If some kids in tents,
posted on the lawn
occupying the quad
is really against the law
And a reason to call
in the police and their squad
where does genocide land
in your definition huh?
destroying every college in Gaza and every mosque
pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs
The blood is on your hands Biden,
we can see it all
And fuck no
I’m not voting for you in the fall
Undecided,
you can’t twist the truth
The people out here
United
never be defeated when Freedom’s on the
horizon
Yet the music industry’s quiet
complicit in their platform of silence
What happened to the artist
what do you got to say?
If I was on a label,
you could drop me today
And be fine with it
cause the heart fed my page
I want a ceasefire
fuck a response from Drake
What you willing to risk?
What you willing to give?
What if you were in Gaza?
what if those were your kids?
If the West was pretending that you didn’t exist
You’d want the world to stand up
And the students finally did
Let’s get it
- Somaliland’s Firm Stand Against Misrepresentation: A Response To The G7 Communique
- Somali Government Reject Dialogue With Ethiopia In Latest Diplomatic Standoff
- Mogadishu Objections To Somaliland Deal A “Hiccup”: Senior Foreign Affairs Advisor
- Ethiopia’s Legitimate Interests In Accessing The Sea For Economic Security: Insights From A Former U.S. Diplomat
- Somaliland President Approves NEC’s Proposal For Dual Election Date In 2024
- Somaliland’s Electoral Milestone: 1.3 Million Voters Set For Historic November Polls