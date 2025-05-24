President Irro concludes landmark diplomatic visit to Djibouti, strengthens regional ties

Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” concluded a three-day official visit to Djibouti aimed at strengthening Somaliland-Djibouti relations and regional cooperation.

According to the Presidency of Somaliland, Irro arrived in Djibouti City on Wednesday for a “three-day official visit” focused on mending strained ties and boosting bilateral cooperation.

He was warmly received at Djibouti’s international airport by Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, who—on behalf of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh—praised the visit as a symbol of trust and friendship. In remarks, the Prime Minister said the talks reflect “the desire of both sides to build bridges, strengthen dialogue, and consolidate peace” in an uncertain world.

High-Level Talks with Djiboutian Leadership

On arrival, President Irro held high-level discussions with Djibouti’s leadership. At the Presidential Palace, he met President Guelleh for bilateral talks. The two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and promote stability in the Horn of Africa.

According to a joint statement, discussions touched on longstanding cultural and linguistic ties, as well as practical issues of “trade, infrastructure, and regional security” that affect both neighbors.

Following these talks, President Guelleh hosted an official luncheon in honor of President Irro and his delegation. Djibouti’s presidency noted that such ceremonial hospitality underscored the “cordial tone” of the visit.

Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity

A key part of the visit focused on digital infrastructure. On Wednesday, President Irro toured Djibouti Telecom’s Haramous submarine cable station, the country’s undersea fiber-optic hub.

Djiboutian officials noted the station is the “digital hub of East Africa,” linking the continent via 10 submarine cables.

Irro and his delegation were briefed on the facility’s operations and strategic importance, then discussed ways for Djibouti and Somaliland to collaborate on expanding telecommunications and regional connectivity. Both sides emphasized that stronger digital links could spur economic growth and innovation across the Horn of Africa.

Engagement with International Envoys

President Irro also met with international envoys based in Djibouti. In a high-level session on Thursday, he welcomed the ambassadors of France, the United Kingdom, and Ethiopia to Djibouti. The meeting centered on regional security dynamics and development challenges.

Irro highlighted Somaliland’s contributions to Red Sea and Gulf of Aden security, calling for collaborative efforts to ensure maritime stability.

The discussions also covered economic development and trade facilitation: Irro urged more infrastructure investment and cooperation to boost prosperity and resilience in the region. He commended the UK and Ethiopia for their engagement in Somaliland and encouraged France to deepen ties, including by considering an embassy in Hargeisa.

Port Cooperation at Doraleh

On Thursday, President Irro toured Djibouti’s port facilities to advance maritime cooperation. He met with Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (APZFD), for talks on integrating port infrastructure. These discussions aimed to align Somaliland’s planned ports (such as Zeyla and Berbera) with Djibouti’s network.

Irro’s delegation then inspected the Doraleh Container Terminal (SGTD), one of Africa’s most advanced seaports. Djiboutian officials showcased the terminal’s modern operations and handling systems, and Irro expressed support for harmonizing logistics standards.

Observers say this port visit signals a new era of regional trade collaboration, with Djibouti and Somaliland exploring joint projects to boost Red Sea trade.

Engaging the Somaliland Diaspora

In addition to official meetings, President Irro made a point to engage the local Somaliland community in Djibouti. He addressed the Somaliland diaspora living in Djibouti, acknowledging their contributions to Somaliland’s development and urging continued support.

Irro has frequently praised the diaspora’s role in Somaliland’s economy and international advocacy. By reaching out to citizens abroad, the president reinforced Somaliland’s commitment to its people and international outreach.

Conclusion

President Irro’s visit underscores a reset in Horn of Africa diplomacy, as Djibouti and Somaliland move beyond recent tensions to rebuild partnership. The meetings with President Guelleh, Prime Minister Kamil, and foreign envoys combined security and economic agendas, with a focus on trade routes, connectivity, and regional stability.

President Irro’s delegation included key ministers from the sectors of Investment, ICT, Civil Aviation, Youth and Sports, and the Head of National Intelligence—reflecting the multifaceted and strategic nature of the engagement.

By touring Djibouti’s telecom and port infrastructure, Irro signaled Somaliland’s interest in strategic economic integration. The diplomatic exchanges and goodwill gestures (including the state luncheon) have bolstered Somaliland-Djibouti relations, setting a positive tone for future cooperation in the region.