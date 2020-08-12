This is where we need to get active and request that the UN recognize Somaliland as an independent nation – click here to sign the petition

Somaliland is a self-declared state, internationally considered to be part of Somalia. The government of the de facto state of Somaliland regards itself as the successor state to the former British Somaliland protectorate, which, in the form of the briefly independent State of Somaliland, united on 1 July 1960 with the Trust Territory of Somalia (the former Italian Somalia) to form the Somali Republic.

Somaliland lies in northwestern ‘Somalia’, in the Horn of Africa. It is bordered by the remainder of Somalia to the east, Djibouti to the northwest, and Ethiopia to the south and west. It’s claimed territory has an area of 68,000 sq mi, with approximately 4 million residents. The capital and the largest city is Hargeisa, with a population of around 1,500,000 residents

In 1988, the Siyad Barre government began a crackdown against the Hargeisa-based Somali National Movement (SNM) and other militant groups, which ultimately led to the Somali Civil War. The conflict left the country’s economic and military infrastructure severely damaged. Following the collapse of Barre’s government in early 1991, local authorities, led by the SNM, unilaterally declared independence from Somalia on 18 May and reinstated the borders of the former short-lived independent State of Somaliland.

Since then, the territory has been governed by democratically elected governments that seek international recognition as the Government of the Republic of Somaliland.

The Republic of Somaliland is neither a member nor observer of the UN or any of its specialized agencies.

Since 1991 the people of Somaliland have been requesting that the world recognize them as an independent state.

After 29 years of talking and not being any closer to a settlement, it is time to say “Enough!” and allow the people of the peaceful and stable Republic of Somaliland to take their rightful place on the world stage as an independent sovereign nation.

