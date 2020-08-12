Based on the Chinese historic attitude against the secession of Taiwan and its firm and explicit stance against the secession of Kosovo in 2009, it might be that the Chinese rejecting stance towards secession applies to all cases of secession, both domestic and foreign. However, on July 6th, 2011, China was one of the first countries to recognize South Sudan after its secession from Sudan. This went against China’s former anti-secessionist attitude and its general approach towards its foreign relations. Meanwhile, not far from South Sudan in the Horn of Africa, another strong case for international recognition has remained unanswered for more than two decades: In 1991, Somaliland has withdrawn itself from its former union with Somalia, created in July 1960 after both countries gained independence from their former colonies, Britain and Italy respectively. Despite Somaliland’s attainments in its democratic and economic development of the last two decades and the seemingly present basic elements of statehood, it still does not enjoy China’s recognition to this day. Even when a constitutional referendum in 2001 reaffirmed the support of ninety-seven percent of the population in favor of independence, China did not react. Therefore, the question of this thesis is: What factors explain the Chinese shift in attitude towards secession in the most recent example of South Sudan, whilst not recognizing the previous secession of Somaliland?

Type: Master thesis Title: The fine line of Chinese recognition: A case study on Somaliland and South Sudan Author: Coebergh, Lara Issue Date: 2014 Keywords: China’s foreign policy Supervisor: Spirova, Maria Faculty: Faculty of Social Sciences Department: Political Science (Master) Specialization: Political Science (Master)

Abbreviations

AAA Addis Ababa Agreement

AU African Union

CDB China Development Bank

CNPC China National Petroleum Company

CPA Comprehensive Peace Agreement

CPC Communist Party of China

CPR Chinese People’s Republic

EU European Union

Exim bank China Export-Import Bank

FOCAC Forum of Chinese and African Cooperation

GoS Government of Sudan

GoSS Government of South Sudan

ICJ International Court of Justice

IMF International Monetary Fund

IGAD Inter-Governmental Authority on Development

LAS League of Arab States

NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization

NIF National Islamic Front

OAU Organization of African Unity

PLA People’s Liberation Army

PRC People’s Republic of China

ROC Republic of China

SNM Somali National Movement

SPLA Sudan People’s Liberation Army

SPLM Sudan People’s Liberation Movement

SOE State Owned Enterprises

SRC Supreme Revolutionary Council

TNG Somali Transitional Government

UDI Unilateral Declaration of Independence

UN United Nations

UNSC United Nations Security Council

US United States

WTO World Trade Organization

Index

1. Introduction

2. Literature Study

China’s current view on secessionism China’s Domestic Situation Principles under Discussion China’s role in Africa History Current situation China’s peaceful rise



3. Methodology and Research Design

Variables

Research Design

Case Selection

Data Collection and methods Case study Somaliland History China’s attitude towards the secession process China’s involvement China’s growing power Conclusion



5.1 South Sudan

History China’s attitude towards the secession process China’s involvement China’s growing power Conclusion



Discussion and Conclusion

Bibliography

Appendix