Following the first day of talks between Somaliland and Somalia, technical committees have entered talks as of today, at the consultation summit on relations between Somaliland and Somalia in Djibouti

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

Somaliland and Somalia leaders nominated 14 technical committee members to forward consultations in the Djibouti talks and the two presidents have put their trusts to these technical committees.

The committee will set the institutional framework in order to sustain and consolidate a finite timeframe that makes the negotiation process meaningful.

This was followed by direct talks between technical committees with Djibouti minister of foreign affairs Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as a facilitator.

Ismail Omar Guelleh, Muse Bihi Abdi, and Mohamed Abdullahi all spoke in this morning’s meeting before the technical committees were left to continue their negotiations.

President Guelleh and his pairs launch the work of the technical committees for collaboration between Somalia and Somaliland. pic.twitter.com/ld2YaakKxs — Ismail Omar Guelleh (@IsmailOguelleh) June 15, 2020

The two sides, Somaliland and Somalia, have published the names of the members of their respective technical committees.

The members of the Somaliland technical committee include Foreign Minister Yasin Mohamud Faraton, Trade Minister Mohamud Hasan Sajin, Presidential Envoy for Somaliland-Somalia talks Edna Adan Ismail, Minister of Livestock Said Sulub, Finance Minister, Somaliland’s Envoy to Djibouti, Abdifatah Said Ahmed and Especial-Secretary of the president Mubarik Ismail Tani.

Somalia will be represented by Minister of Interior and Federal Affairs, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Deputy Minister of Constitutional Affairs, Hussein Abdi Ilmi, Chairman of the Independent Commission of Executive and Constitutional Review Mohamed Dahir Afrah, Attorney General Suleiman Mohamed Mohamud, MP Maryan Arif Qasim and the Senior Advisor and Envoy of the president of the Federal Republic of Somalia for Horn Africa, Balal Mohamed Osman.

An agenda has to be first decided – a moving point in which the two sides could live within the next few days.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi in an address to the technical committees chosen from Somaliland and Somalia has urged to hold discussions based on the truth.

President Bihi has expressed that he is hopeful that the dialogue will be successful and will bear fruit.

He said “We have come here to present the facts on the ground. We will tell what we see as problematic. We have come here to say what the best interest is for Somalis which is quite necessary. We tell our dear brothers that we are ready to listen to opposing views and to show a high sense of patience. We will see the conflicting views in different angles. That is what we want from you as the technical committees. Yesterday the presidents held talks while they have listened. We have delegated our responsibilities to the ministerial committees. We have done our rectifications. The eyes are on the technical ministerial committees. You have to reach an agreement that reflects what is the best interest that we can agree upon.”

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli, I am confident that we can build a brighter future together as brotherly, neighbouring nations and for our own people and the region. https://t.co/tWxuFwjBHT — Muse Bihi Abdi (@musebiihi) June 14, 2020

Whiles the host, Djibouti President Omar Guelleh is sitting through the talks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia – who was part of the opening ceremony over the weekend, has since returned home.