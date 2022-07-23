Somaliland Calls For African Solidarity Through Book Fair

The festival’s country partner this year is Senegal and the theme is Solidarity
Celebrating its 15th anniversary of the famed Hargeisa Book fair with the theme of solidarity, the Republic of Somaliland hopes to bring the continent together through culture, arts, and creativity.
