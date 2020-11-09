Somaliland joined the rest of the world in congratulating Joe Biden as the President elect of the United States of America.

The Somaliland government led by President Muse Bihi expressed its hope for a better working relations with the newly elected president saying he has previously shown his commitment to democracy in Africa and global security.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Somaliland, congratulations to the President elect Joe Biden and vice president elect Kamala Harris. Somaliland as a reliable partner and ally is willing to work with you for bolstering democracy and global security,” President Bihi tweeted on Sunday.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Somaliland, congratulations to the President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. #Somaliland, as a reliable partner and ally, is willing to work with you for bolstering democracy & global security. pic.twitter.com/giZqqxoomE — Muse Bihi Abdi (@musebiihi) November 8, 2020

Somaliland, which remains unrecognized internationally despite playing a massive role in the fight against terrorism and piracy is looking upon (President) Biden to play a big role in pushing the international community into granting the country its deserved position in the international community.

As Somaliland we congratulate the people of the USA for expressing their democratic right in electing Joe Biden as the 46th president of the country,” stated the Somaliland government.

“Somaliland shares the same democratic ideals with the USA where the views of the people are respected as evidenced in the just concluded elections in America.

“We, as a country are ready and excited to work with the newly elected President Joe Biden in the continued fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa and piracy in the Red Sea.”

“Somaliland remains committed to peace across the world and hope the Joe Biden regime will work closely with our country.

“We do believe that a Biden presidency would hopefully engage Africa as a continent not just a collection of countries. But we also hope that the voice of Somaliland at the international podium will be heard during his leadership.

“The US is important to Somaliland especially in our continued fight for international recognition and we hope Joe Biden regime will support our push for self-determination.”

Somaliland government further said the country is ready to engage and welcome investors from the United States to the country.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari said Mr Biden’s victory came at a “time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. “I urge Mr Biden to deploy his vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs,” Buhari said.

Uganda’s leader, Yoweri Museveni, sent congratulations to Mr Biden and greetings from the Ugandan people, reminding him of the countries’ close links.

Museveni hoped a trade deal that gives African nations duty-free access to US markets would be renewed.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Mr Biden’s “emphatic win” was “a demonstration of Americans’ confidence in the leadership credentials of the former vice-president”.

“President-elect Joe Biden is a friend of our country who has visited us in the past and helped in strengthening the strong ties that exist between us and the United States of America,”President Kenyatta stated.

Egypt President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, a close ally of Mr Trump who has backed Egypt in the row over a controversial built by Ethiopia on the River Nile, said he hoped good relations between the countries would continue with Mr Biden.

“The president stressed the aspiration for co-operation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.”

“His win therefore presents an even bigger and better platform for our two countries to collaborate more closely for the prosperity of the people of our two nations.”

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Niger’s President Issoufou Mahamadou, Senegalese President Macky Sall, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were among those who took to Twitter saying they looked forward to working with Mr Biden.

Arab leaders also congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory and expressed hope that the new White House will work with Middle Eastern countries to strengthen US-Arab relations.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday on winning the US election.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together,” the Crown Prince said in a tweet.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said sent a congratulatory letter to Biden expressing “his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah, who has strong personal ties with Biden, said he looks forward to working with the president-elect on “further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States.”