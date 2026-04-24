As global competition intensifies in the Red Sea corridor, Somaliland’s stability, democratic governance, and strategic location are forcing a reassessment in Washington following Israel’s historic recognition.

By Abdi Ali Barkhad

In the shifting calculus of global power, where maritime chokepoints and reliable allies are increasingly scarce commodities, the Republic of Somaliland is emerging from the margins of U.S. foreign policy debate into a position of growing strategic consequence.

For decades, Somaliland has occupied a paradoxical space: a self-governing, relatively stable democracy in the volatile Horn of Africa, yet largely absent from formal international recognition. Now, as geopolitical competition intensifies across the Red Sea corridor and beyond, analysts argue that Washington faces a narrowing window to recalibrate its approach.

“The question is no longer whether Somaliland matters,” writes political analyst Abdi Ali Barkhad. “It is whether the United States can afford to continue treating it as peripheral.”

A Strategic Asset Rediscovered

The port city of Berbera, long recognized for its geostrategic value, sits along the Gulf of Aden—a critical artery for global trade linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Its significance is not new. During the Cold War, both the Soviet Union and the United States leveraged Berbera’s port and airstrip as strategic assets, particularly following the Ogaden War.

Today, that relevance has only deepened.

“Positioned near vital shipping lanes and within reach of the Middle East, it offers the United States a rare opportunity,” Barkhad notes, “a reliable logistical and security foothold in a region where such partnerships are increasingly scarce.”

A Democratic Outlier in a Fragile Region

While neighboring Somalia continues to grapple with political fragmentation and security challenges, Somaliland has developed a hybrid governance model blending traditional clan structures with modern democratic institutions.

Elections—though imperfect—have been competitive. Power has changed hands peacefully. These are not trivial achievements in a region where such transitions are rare.

This trajectory has drawn quiet but notable recognition from U.S. policymakers.

Former Assistant Secretary of State Jendayi Frazer engaged Somaliland’s leadership as early as 2008, meeting then-President Daahir Riyale Kaahin. Years later, Frazer acknowledged that failing to advance Somaliland’s recognition was “one of her key regrets,” a statement that analysts interpret as an implicit critique of past U.S. caution.

More recently, U.S. Ambassador Richard H. Riley has described Somaliland as “a model of democracy and stability,” signaling a gradual shift in tone, if not yet in policy.

Strategic Alignment in an Era of Great Power Competition

As China expands its footprint across Africa through infrastructure investment and political partnerships, the Horn of Africa has become a focal point of global competition.

Somaliland has charted a different course.

In 2020, it established diplomatic relations with Taiwan—a move that directly challenged Beijing’s preferences and underscored its willingness to align with democratic partners despite potential economic costs.

“This decision was not merely symbolic,” Barkhad writes. “It reflected a broader strategic calculation: that long-term sovereignty and democratic alignment outweigh short-term financial incentives.”

For Washington, this positions Somaliland as a rare partner: aligned by choice rather than coercion.

Policy Signals—and Strategic Hesitation

Recent U.S. legislative and policy developments suggest that Somaliland is gaining traction in strategic discussions.

Provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act have encouraged deeper engagement, particularly in maritime security. Meanwhile, influential think tanks such as The Heritage Foundation have elevated Somaliland’s profile in policy planning.

Its “Project 2025” roadmap explicitly identifies Somaliland as a potential strategic partner and suggests that recognition could serve as a hedge against declining U.S. leverage in Djibouti.

Still, Washington remains constrained by its longstanding commitment to Somalia’s territorial integrity—a policy increasingly seen by some analysts as misaligned with realities on the ground.

A Diplomatic Breakthrough

The geopolitical equation shifted dramatically on December 26, 2025, when Israel formally recognized Somaliland.

The move marked a historic milestone: the first recognition of Somaliland by a United Nations member state in decades.

For Somaliland, the recognition validated more than 30 years of self-governance. For Israel, it signaled a strategic alignment with a stable partner in a contested region.

“This recognition could open the door to formal diplomatic relations, economic cooperation, and security partnerships,” Barkhad writes, adding that it “sends a powerful message: that democratic consistency and regional stability can, eventually, translate into international acknowledgment.”

A Narrowing Window for U.S. Action

Despite growing momentum, U.S. policy remains cautious.

Barkhad argues that a recalibrated strategy need not begin with full recognition. Instead, he outlines a phased approach:

Expanding security cooperation, particularly in maritime surveillance and counter-piracy

Establishing a formal diplomatic presence in Hargeisa

Supporting economic development tied to the Berbera corridor

Encouraging multilateral dialogue acknowledging Somaliland’s distinct status

Such measures, he argues, would strengthen U.S. influence while reinforcing stability in a strategically vital region.

The Strategic Imperative

In an era defined by rapid geopolitical shifts, delay carries its own risks.

“Geopolitics does not wait,” Barkhad concludes. “As global competition intensifies, strategic vacuums are quickly filled.”

Somaliland, he argues, has already made its choice—prioritizing democratic governance, resisting external pressure, and aligning with like-minded partners.

“The question now,” he writes, “is whether Washington will respond in kind.”