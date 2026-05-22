“Is Turkey Alone Enough to Keep Hassan Sheikh in Power?” analyzes the political situation in Somalia, focusing on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s relationship with Turkey and whether Turkish support is crucial for his political survival

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

The political situation in Somalia continues to generate intense debate both within the country and across the Horn of Africa. One of the most controversial and frequently discussed questions concerns the relationship between interim President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Turkey, and whether Ankara’s growing role in Somalia has become a major pillar of his political survival.

Among critics of the current administration, there is an increasing belief that President Hassan Sheikh has relied heavily on foreign partnerships, particularly with Turkey to maintain his political position amid growing domestic political challenges. Others strongly reject this argument and maintain that Turkey’s role in Somalia represents a long-term strategic partnership focused on state-building and development rather than personal political support.

Caretaker President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returned to power (2nd term) under circumstances many observers viewed as unusual. Unlike many Somali leaders who serve one term and leave politics, he was given a second chance to lead the country through a parliamentary vote under Somalia’s 4.5 formula, a power-sharing system that allocates equal representation to the four major clan families and half that share to minority groups.

A second term often gives leaders an opportunity to correct past mistakes, apply lessons from experience, and advance unfinished reforms with greater confidence and maturity. Citizens generally expect returning leaders to show stronger leadership, better planning, and improved governance.

However, Hassan Sheikh’s critics argue that his second administration has failed to capitalize on this opportunity. Rather than correcting previous shortcomings, they believe some earlier weaknesses have reappeared and, in some cases, intensified. Critics contend that the administration has struggled to create broad political consensus and has increasingly become entangled in disputes with regional stakeholders and opposition groups.

One of the most frequently raised criticisms involves the government’s political priorities. Opponents claim that substantial political energy has been directed toward confronting and challenging Somaliland’s aspirations for international recognition and political independence. From their perspective, rather than focusing primarily on urgent internal crises, including insecurity, economic hardship, institutional weakness, and reconciliation, the administration placed significant emphasis on regional political disputes.

For many critics, this approach reflects a strategic miscalculation. Somalia continues to face serious domestic challenges. Security threats remain substantial, particularly from extremist organizations. Political disagreements between federal authorities and regional actors periodically create tensions that complicate governance efforts. Economic challenges continue to affect ordinary citizens, while unemployment, infrastructure deficiencies, and institutional fragility remain major concerns.

Critics therefore argue that the federal government should concentrate more heavily on strengthening domestic foundations before expanding political confrontations beyond its immediate priorities.

At the center of this debate lies Turkey’s growing influence within Somalia. Over the last decade, Turkey has become one of Somalia’s most visible international partners. Turkish involvement expanded significantly after humanitarian engagement during Somalia’s difficult periods and later developed into broader cooperation in infrastructure, health services, education, defense, and economic investment.

Turkey’s presence in Somalia is extensive. Turkish companies have participated in infrastructure projects, airport management, port operations, educational initiatives, and development programs. Military cooperation has also expanded substantially. Turkish-supported military training facilities have become important components of Somalia’s efforts to strengthen security institutions and improve military capabilities.

Supporters of these partnerships argue that Turkish assistance has provided tangible benefits to Somalia. Roads have been built, hospitals established, educational opportunities expanded, and military personnel trained. They point to these achievements as evidence of a genuine and productive bilateral relationship.

Yet critics view these developments through a different lens.

Some opponents argue that Turkey’s growing role extends beyond conventional development assistance. They believe strategic agreements and expanding Turkish influence have created an imbalance in Somalia’s foreign relationships. Certain critics even claim that excessive dependence on one external partner risks limiting national autonomy and increasing vulnerability to foreign influence.

According to this perspective, the issue is not whether Turkey contributes positively to Somalia; rather, it concerns the extent to which foreign partnerships may shape domestic political dynamics.

Some critics further argue that Hassan Sheikh increasingly views Turkey not merely as a development partner but as a source of political security. They claim that external alliances can provide political leverage during moments of domestic tension and uncertainty. This perception has fueled speculation that foreign backing may be playing a larger role in sustaining political authority.

Another dimension of criticism focuses on Somalia’s internal political landscape.

Some political stakeholders, opposition figures, and commentators argue that the administration has shown insufficient willingness to engage with criticism and competing viewpoints. They claim that concerns raised by political actors and segments of civil society have not always received adequate attention. Critics argue that governance requires broad consultation and coalition-building, particularly in a country as politically complex as Somalia.

Reports and political commentary have also suggested that some individuals previously associated with Hassan Sheikh’s political circle later distanced themselves from the administration due to disagreements regarding policy decisions and political direction.

Whether such developments represent normal political evolution or signs of deeper political dissatisfaction remain a matter of debate.

Beyond Somalia itself, broader regional geopolitical calculations also influence perceptions of Hassan Sheikh’s leadership. The Horn of Africa remains one of the world’s most strategically sensitive regions. Regional rivalries, international competition, maritime interests, and security considerations increasingly shape political decisions.

Turkey’s expanding influence in the region has attracted both support and skepticism. Supporters view Turkey as an emerging global partner offering alternatives to traditional international actors. Critics, however, express concern that Turkey may seek broader geopolitical influence through economic and military engagement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is viewed by supporters as a strong and pragmatic leader who has elevated Turkey’s international profile. However, critics of Turkish foreign policy argue that Ankara increasingly pursues strategic influence in multiple regions through a combination of diplomacy, investment, and military cooperation.

Within this context, some observers believe Somalia has become an important arena within Turkey’s broader regional strategy.

The central question therefore remains: can Turkey alone guarantee Hassan Sheikh’s political survival?

Historical examples from numerous countries suggest caution when answering this question. Throughout modern political history, foreign governments have frequently supported leaders through military assistance, financial aid, diplomatic recognition, or strategic partnerships. Such support can strengthen governments and provide short-term stability.

However, external backing alone rarely guarantees long-term political survival.

Political legitimacy ultimately depends on domestic realities. Public trust, institutional credibility, political inclusiveness, and national consensus often determine whether governments endure periods of crisis. External partners can strengthen governments, but they cannot permanently substitute for broad public confidence.

Political systems built primarily upon external support frequently encounter difficulties when internal divisions deepen or public dissatisfaction increases.

In Somalia’s case, the future political trajectory will likely depend less on any single foreign relationship and more on the administration’s ability to address domestic challenges. National reconciliation, institutional reform, security improvement, economic development, and political inclusiveness may prove more decisive than foreign alliances.

The coming years may provide answers to these questions. Somalia stands at a critical moment in its political journey, and the decisions made today, both domestically and internationally, could significantly shape the country’s future direction.

The debate surrounding Hassan Sheikh, Turkey, and Somalia’s political future remains deeply contested. Different stakeholders hold sharply different perspectives. Yet one reality remains clear: no foreign partnership, regardless of strength, can fully replace national unity, public trust, and political consensus.

Published originally at The Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) on May 21, 2026

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, an electrical engineer, a political analyst, and a writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the Republic of Somaliland’s cause. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.