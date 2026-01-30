Turkey’s F-16 deployment comes as Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joins the Turkey-Saudi-Qatari alliance to stymie Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

The complete piece is as follows:

Turkey’s F-16 Deployment to Somalia Reinforces Danger of Arms Sales to Ankara

Prudence Dictates No Longer Trusting Turkey to Take Ownership over Any Sensitive Military Technology

By Michael Rubin

Rashid Abdi, an analyst at Kenya’s Sahan research and perhaps the world’s leading authority on the Horn of Africa, reported on January 28, 2026, the deployment of three Turkish F-16s to Somalia. The Turkish move should end any congressional debate about further sales or transfers of U.S. military aircraft to Turkey.

Proponents of the sale argue that Turkey needs advanced jets for NATO’s collective defense. Turkey has the second-largest force under arms, although this is not necessarily a relevant metric if the Turkish government refuses to contribute them when conflict comes.

For all of Turkey’s talk about being on the right side on the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the reality is Turkey plays both sides.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey has demonstrated that NATO defense is not its priority. For all of Turkey’s talk about being on the right side on the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the reality is Turkey plays both sides. Its supporters issue talking points about its drone sales to Ukraine, but Erdoğan’s sanction-evasions schemes help Iran as the Islamic Republic sells drones to Russia. And while Turkey talks about its pipeline network as freeing Europe from dependence on Russian gas, Turkish officials hide the fact that much of the gas that Turkey’s pipelines transports originates in Russia or from Russian companies.

The still-unresolved S-400 controversy demonstrates Erdoğan’s disdain for NATO and any notion of a responsibility to protect American technology such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Even if Turkey accepts a compromise that forfeits the S-400, it neither erases Erdoğan’s decision-making nor prevents its recurrence. Prudence dictates no longer trusting Turkey to take ownership over any sensitive military technology.

Nor, as Cyprus steps up as a more reliable if not superior partner for the United States, does it make sense for the United States to transfer any military technology, so long as Turkey occupies its territory and steals its resources.

Turkey’s deployment of F-16s to Somalia shows its focus is not NATO defense, but anti-Americanism and Islamist empowerment. The Somali government in Mogadishu is, according to Transparency International, among the world’s most corrupt countries and only becoming more so. Turkey supports Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia’s unelected president, for the same reason the People’s Republic of China does: because he is corruptible. Turkey’s deployment comes as Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joins the Turkey-Saudi-Qatari alliance to stymie Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

The Somali government in Mogadishu is, according to Transparency International, among the world’s most corrupt countries and only becoming more so.

While diplomats from the “Axis of the Ikhwan” say that recognizing Somaliland’s independence and consolidating security in a pro-Western democracy undermines security, the reality is shipping advanced weaponry to an irredentist, failed state that nurtures Syria’s Ahmed Al-Shabaab suggests Ankara would rather risk regional war than allow any order in which Islamists do not have primacy. Nor does it make sense for Turkey to suggest it needs advanced F-16s for its own defense when it deploys them 3,500 miles south.

Erdoğan treats President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack as useful idiots in his quest to enhance his military power and counter America’s regional interests. Turkey might say its needs F-16s jets for its and NATO’s security, but Turkey’s deployment of jets to Mogadishu should make any congressman, diplomat, or Pentagon official laugh anyone who makes that argument out of the room.

Published originally at Middle East Forum on January 29, 2026.

About the Author: Dr. Michael Rubin Michael Rubin is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum. A former Pentagon official, Dr. Rubin has lived in post-revolution Iran, Yemen, and both pre-and postwar Iraq. He also spent time with the Taliban before 9/11. For more than a decade, he taught classes at sea about the Horn of Africa and Middle East conflicts, culture, and terrorism, to deployed US Navy and Marine units. Dr. Rubin is the author, coauthor, and coeditor of several books exploring diplomacy, Iranian history, Arab culture, Kurdish studies, and Shi’ite politics. He can be reached at X (formerly Twitter) @mrubin1971 The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.